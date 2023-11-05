The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 5, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 12

It’s a major shakeup as seven new teams join before the state quarterfinals.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 12
Mount Carmel’s Kevin Gardner (19) and Darrion Gilliam (17) celebrate after a touchdown against Prospect.

Mount Carmel’s Kevin Gardner (19) and Darrion Gilliam (17) celebrate after a touchdown against Prospect.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

We’ve reached the quarterfinals, which means only 64 teams remain alive in the Illinois High School Association state playoffs. I made the executive decision to stick with teams still playing for this week’s Super 25. In past years I’ve kept some of the larger class schools that put together impressive seasons in the rankings at this point, but that didn’t happen this year. 

Hersey, which finishes 10-1 after losing to Downers Grove North, only beat one team that was ranked this season (Prospect). So the Huskies fall from No. 6 to out entirely. 

Sticking with teams still in the playoffs led to a major shakeup at the bottom of the Super 25. Lincoln-Way West, St. Ignatius, Cary-Grove, St. Laurence, Providence, Joliet Catholic and Montini all made the cut. 

Most of those schools have been ranked over the course of the season. Only St. Ignatius and Montini make debuts. 

Super 25 rankings for Week 12
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Loyola (11-0) 1
8A: at No. 20 St. Ignatius

2. Mount Carmel (10-1) 2
7A: at Quincy

3. Lincoln-Way East (11-0) 3
8A: at No. 12 Warren

4. Batavia (10-1) 4
7A: at Hononegah

5. Maine South (10-1) 5
8A: at No. 6 Barrington

6. Barrington (11-0) 7
8A: vs. No. 5 Maine South

7. York (10-1) 8
8A: vs. Edwardsville

8. Downers Grove North (9-2) 11
7A: at No. 17 Lincoln-Way West

9. Kankakee (11-0) 9
6A: vs. East St. Louis

10. St. Francis (9-2) 10
5A: vs. No. 11 Morgan Park

11. Morgan Park (10-1) 12
5A: at No. 10 St. Francis

12. Warren (9-2) 13
8A: vs. No. 3 Lincoln-Way East

13. Carmel (10-1) 14
5A: vs. No. 19 Nazareth

14. Lake Zurich (10-1) 15
6A: vs. Belvidere North

15. Morris (11-0) 16
5A: vs. No. 24 Joliet Catholic

16. Geneva (9-2) 20
6A: at No. 21 Cary-Grove

17. Lincoln-Way West (9-2) NR
7A: vs. No. 8 Downers Grove North

18. IC Catholic (9-2) 22
4A: vs. No. 22 St. Laurence

19. Nazareth (6-5) 23
5A: at No. 13 Carmel

20. St. Ignatius (8-3) NR
8A: vs. No. Loyola

21. Cary-Grove (9-2) NR
6A: vs. No. 16 Geneva

22. St. Laurence (8-3) NR
4A: at No. 18 IC Catholic

23. Providence (7-4) NR
5A: vs. Highland

24. Joliet Catholic (8-3) NR
5A: at No. 15 Morris

25. Montini (8-3) NR
3A: at Princeton

Next Up In High School Sports
2023 IHSA state football quarterfinal pairings and schedule
How the Super 25 high school football teams fared in the second round of the state playoffs
Morgan Park beats Sycamore to earn a spot in the Class 5A quarterfinals. ‘Tears came to my eyes, tears of joy.’
Carmel silences Antioch with a running clock victory
Jack Elliott throws for 4 TDs as Mount Carmel cruises past Prospect
Caden O’Rourke’s three sacks help Lincoln-Way East blank Minooka
The Latest
Attorney George Gomez, left, speaks to Judge George D. Strickland as Robert E. Crimo Jr., looks on during an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park massacre suspect’s dad’s trial starts Monday in possible preview of son’s trial
If the son takes a plea deal, the trial may be the public’s only look into the evidence against him. Prosecutors say they will call 10 witnesses and read transcripts from the son’s police interrogation in the trial against his father, Robert Crimo Jr.
By David Struett
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Just Fields throwing in warmups.
Bears
Bears make QB Justin Fields inactive vs. Saints; Tyson Bagent will start
Fields was back at practice in a limited capacity Friday, his first time throwing since dislocating the thumb on his throwing hand.
By Jason Lieser
 
Nazareth’s Jake Cestone (7) celebrates his long reception with fellow receiver Trenton Walker (19).
High School Football
2023 IHSA state football quarterfinal pairings and schedule
high-school-football-ihsa-state-playoff-pairings-brackets-illinois-quarterfinals
By Michael O’Brien
 
Tailpipes, pictured, and mufflers are all part of cars’ exhaust systems. Loud mufflers may soon be caught on camera in downtown Chicago, potentially resulting in traffic tickets for drivers.
Letters to the Editor
Please, City Council, get tough on noisy cars and motorcycles downtown
Drivers diminish quality of life for others when they operate modified muffler systems and window-shaking sound systems in neighborhoods.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A dense fog advisory is in effect Jan. 24, 2020.
Weather
Dense fog advisory issued for Chicago
Visibility could be limited to a quarter mile until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
By Sun-Times Wire
 