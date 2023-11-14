What does the go-ahead for Navy Pier Marina mean for perch anglers

At least for this winter, perch anglers should rest easy about fishing the north side of Navy Pier.

Navy Pier Marina solved its dispute on permitting with the Chicago, which occurred during the administration of Lori Lightfoot. Once some permitting is redone, the proposed transient marina between the Jardine Water Purification Plant and the north side of Navy Pier should be a go. NPM sent out a release that they “anticipate opening by early summer 2025.”

The north side of Navy Pier is one of the premier and most iconic perch-fishing spots in Chicago from late fall through winter.

Randy Podolsky, manager of Navy Pier Marina, emailed reassurances when I asked about perch fishing.

“We will not be doing any construction this winter, so I suspect NP will continue with similar access as before.” he emailed.

I talked with Podolsky nearly four years ago at the Chicago Boat Show. At that time, he assured me fishing would continue there. So I checked on his sense now.

“That is still the plan,” he emailed. “Navy Pier and I are committed to making sure fishing access continues, in tandem with the new marina. As I understand it, the best fishing is doing our `shoulder seasons’ so we anticipate few, if any, conflicts. That said, progress always brings about change, which we will strive to work through in collaboration with the fishing community. There will be access to fishing from various locations.”

Podolsky has already reached out to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and to the Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee.

When I asked if he thought something similar to the pier-pass program for anglers, which the Chicago Park District set up for most harbors in the off season from Nov. 15 to March 31, would be possible, he responded that he was not familiar with that program. It is something he will explore with Navy Pier and fishing committee.

“The margin pier will be 10 feet from the wall, so I see little concern of dropping hooks in the off-season,” he emailed.