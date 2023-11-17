The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Karol G wins best album at Latin Grammys

Karol G’s “Mañana será bonito” was crowned best album of the year and best urban music album.

By  Associated Press
   
Karol G poses with her awards during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, on Thursday night.

Jose Breton/Invision/AP

SEVILLE, Spain — Karol G, Bizzarap, Shakira and Natalia Lafourcade, won big at the Latin Grammy Awards held Thursday.

Karol G’s “Mañana será bonito” was crowned best album of the year and best urban music album.

Argentine producer Bizarrap took home the awards for song of the year and best pop song for “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” with the Colombian star.

Shakira, who attended the ceremony held in Seville, Spain, accompanied by her two children, Milan and Sasha, said that she wanted to dedicate the award to them “because I have promised them that I am going to be happy.”

Shakira, from left, Bizarrap, and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz accept the award for song of the year for “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday.

Jose Breton/Invision/AP

Natalia Lafourcade, who holds the title for most Latin Grammys in history, added more awards to her record-breaking list with record of the year.

Edgar Barrera, who began the night as a favorite with 13 nominations, had to settle for three awards: composer of the year (a category awarded for the first time), producer of the year and best regional Mexican song. That award came for the composition “un X100to”, the collaboration between his protégés, Grupo Frontera, and the superstar Bad Bunny.

Relocating the show to Seville for the first time meant that flamenco was present throughout the entire night.

It was on display from the opening, by Rosalía, who returned to her origins to offer her version of “Se nos muerte el amor,” by Rocío Jurado, to the musical number by Andrea Bocelli who performed “Granada,” composed by the Mexican Agustín Lara and the performance of “Corazón partío” by Alejandro Sanz, who was accompanied by 30 flamenco dancers.

