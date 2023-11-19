High school basketball schedule for Nov. 20 to Nov. 26

Please send corrections or additions to hsbballjg@gmail.com or to Twitter (X) @hsbballjg.
Monday, November 20, 2023
NON CONFERENCE
Cristo Rey-St. Martin at HRK, 7:30
Elgin Academy vs. Rochelle Zell, at NOW, 7:00
North Grand at ITW-Speer, 5:00
Roosevelt at Ida Crown, 7:45
Trinity (Kankakee) at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER
West Carroll vs. LaMoille, 6:00
Indian Creek vs. Amboy, 6:00
Hiawatha vs. Durand, 7:30
Leland vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:30
BATAVIA
Streamwood vs. Marmion, 6:00
Raby vs. Batavia, 7:30
BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC
at Bloom
Hillcrest vs. Thornton Fr. South, 4:30
Hammond Central vs. Bloom, 7:00
at Marian Catholic
St. Francis de Sales vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:0
Marian Catholic vs. Chicago Military, 6:30
BOYLAN
St. Charles North vs. Rockford Lutheran, 6:30
Richwoods vs. Marshall, 8:00
CHRIST THE KING
Amundsen vs. Kankakee, 5:30
Intrinsic-Downtown vs. Christ the King, 7:00
COAL CITY / MANTENO
at Coal City
Morris vs. Agricultural Science, 5:30
Coal City vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 7:00
at Manteno
IC Catholic vs. Peotone, 5:30
Beecher vs. Manteno, 7:00
CRANE
Vocational vs. Collins, 3:00
Holy Trinity vs. Little Village, 6:00
Orr vs. Crane, 7:30
Leo vs. Clark, (Gym 2), 7:30
DE LA SALLE / ST. IGNATIUS
at De La Salle
De La Salle vs. Corliss, 5:00
Latin vs. Don Bosco (IN), 6:30
at St. Ignatius
St. Ignatius vs. Hope Academy, 5:00
Westinghouse vs. Yorkville Christian, 6:30
DE PAUL / LANE
at DePaul
DePaul vs. Englewood, 5:00
Francis Parker vs. Notre Dame, 6:30
at Lane
Niles North vs. Prosser, 5:00
Lane vs. Jones, 7:00
DOWNERS GROVE NORTH
Metea Valley vs. Timothy Christian, 6:00
Downers Grove North vs. Von Steuben, 7:30
DWIGHT / WOODLAND
at Dwight
Grant Park vs. Momence, 5:30
Earlville vs. Dwight, 7:00
at Woodland
Flanagan-Cornell vs. Ridgeview, 6:30
St. Bede vs. Woodland, 8:00
EISENHOWER / RICHARDS
at Eisenhower
Marist vs. Eisenhower, 5:00
Shepard vs. Morton Grove Academy, 6:30
at Richards
Andrew vs. Perspectives-Lead, 5:00
Richards vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30
ELLISON
Chicago Tech vs. Hubbard, 11:00
Ellison vs. Hubbard, 12:15
Ellison vs. Catalyst-Maria, 1:30
ELMWOOD PARK
Addison Trail vs. Aurora Central, 5:30
Walther Christian vs. Elmwood Park, 7:00
FENTON
Fremd vs. Montini, 6:00
Fenton vs. Willowbrook, 7:30
GENESEO
Kewanee at Rockridge, 5:00
Geneseo vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 7:00
GENEVA
Geneva vs. South Elgin, 5:30
Downers Grove South vs. Pairie Ridge, 7:00
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Lexington vs. Iroquois West, 5:00
Prairie Central vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 6:30
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Tri-Point, 8:00
GLENBARD WEST
Glenbard East vs. Glenbard North, 6:00
Glenbard South vs. Glenbard West, 7:30
GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK
at Glenbrook North
Glenbrook North vs. Dunbar, 5:15
Conant vs. Wheaton North, 7:00
at St. Patrick
Niles West vs. Payton, 5:30
St. Patrick vs. Unity Christian, 7:00
GOODE
Horizon-McKinley vs. Chicago Math & Science, 1:30
Morgan Park Academy vs. Kelly, 3:00
Goode vs. Aspira Bus&Fin, 4:30
GRANT / MUNDELEIN
at Grant
Warren vs. Grant, 5:30
Mount Carmel vs. Comer, 7:00
at Mundelein
Deerfield vs. Carmel, 5:30
Lakes vs. Mundelein, 7:00
HOFFMAN ESTATES
Elk Grove vs. Maine West, 5:30
Hoffman Estates vs. Lake View, 7:00
JOHNSBURG
Crystal Lake Central vs. Huntley, 5:30
Waukegan vs. Crystal Lake South, 5:30
Buffalo Grove vs. Marian Central, 7:00
Harlem vs. Johnsburg, 7:00
LOYOLA / NEW TRIER
at Loyola
Loyola vs. Lake Zurich, 5:00
Lake Forest Academy vs. Bulls Prep, 6:30
at New Trier
New Trier vs. Butler, 5:00
Taft vs. Lake Forest, 6:30
LYONS
Lincoln-Way East vs. Maine South, 6:00
Lyons vs. Fenger, 7:30
NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO
at Naperville North
Oswego East vs. West Aurora, 5:30
Naperville North vs. Hinsdale Central, 7:00
at Oswego
Fenwick vs. Neuqua Valley, 5:30
Guilford vs. Oswego, 7:00
NORTHRIDGE
Schurz vs. Wheeling, 6:00
Vernon Hills vs. South Shore, 7:30
NORTHWEST REGION
at Barrington
Grayslake Central vs. Hononegah, 6:00
Hampshire vs. Barrington, 7:30
OAK LAWN / REAVIS
at Oak Lawn
Bremen vs. Lincoln-Way West, 5:00
Oak Lawn vs. Universal, 6:30
at Reavis
Crete-Monee vs. Sandburg, 4:30
Reavis vs. Kennedy, 6:00
OREGON
Morrison vs. Rockford Christian, 5:30
Genoa-Kingston vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 5:30
Oregon vs. Christian Life, 7:00
Milledgeville vs. North Boone, 7:00
ORION
Ridgewood (IL) vs. Monmouth-Roseville, 5:30
Mercer County vs. Abingdon-Avon, 7:00
Orion vs. Alleman, 8:30
ORR
Bowen vs. Harlan, 11:30
Clemente vs. Perspectives-MSA, 1:45
Foreman vs. Legal Prep, 3:30
DRW Prep vs. Dyett, 5:00
Austin vs. North Lawndale, 7:00
OTTAWA
Pontiac vs. Marengo, 5:00
Ottawa vs. Princeton, 6:30
Plano vs. Streator, 8:00
PALATINE
Jacobs vs. York, 4:30
Hersey vs. Stevenson, 6:00
Palatine vs. Glenbrook South, 7:30
PEORIA HEIGHTS
Peoria Heights vs. Peoria Christian, 6:00
Midwest Central vs. Midland, 7:30
RICH
Leo vs. Farragut, 11:00
Rich vs. Bogan 12:30
Manley vs. Urbana, 2:00
Proviso East vs. Phillips, 3:30
Kenwood vs. Hansberry, 5:00
Young vs. Lanpiher, 6:30
Lincoln Park vs. Lindblom, 8:00
RIDGEWOOD
Maine East vs. Naperville Central, 5:30
Mather vs. Highland Park, 5:30
Ridgewood vs. Schaumburg, 7:00
Northside vs. Leyden, 7:00
RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD
Brother Rice vs. Morton, 5:30
Zion-Benton vs. Joliet West, 7:00
ROCKFORD AUBURN
Jefferson vs. Larkin, 5:00
Rockford East vs. Morgan Park, 6:30
Legacy (TX) vs. Auburn, 8:00
ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD
Riverdale vs. West Central, 5:00
Henry-Senachwine vs. Monmouth United, 6:30
Galva vs. ROWVA-Williamsfield, 8:00
ST. CHARLES EAST
Benet vs. Plainfield East, 5:30
St. Charles East vs. East Aurora, 7:00
ST. VIATOR
Antioch vs. Libertyville, 5:30
Proviso West vs. St. Viator, 7:00
SALT LAKE CITY PLEASANT GROVE (UT)
Simeon vs. Lone Peak (UT), 4:15
SENECA
Newark vs. Mendota, 5:30
Serena vs. St. Anne, 7:00
STAGG
Plainfield South vs. Nazareth, 4:30
Argo vs. Stagg, 6:00
WELLS
Noble Street vs. Wolcott, 3:30
Wells vs. Golder, 5:00
Ogden vs. UIC Prep, 6:30
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
Elgin vs. Westminster Christian, 4:30
Aurora Christian vs. Horizon-Southwest, 6:00
Chicago Christian vs. Harvest Christian, 7:30
WETHERSFIELD
Annawan vs. Stark County, 5:00
Elmwood vs. Putnam County, 6:30
Bureau Valley vs. Wethersfield, 8:00
WHEATON ACADEMY
Lake Park vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 5:30
Wheaton Academy vs. Bartlett, 7:00
WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY
Lemont vs. Plainfield Central, 5:00
Romeoville vs. Lockport, 6:30
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Providence, 7:00
Minooka vs. Joliet Central, 8:30
WOODSTOCK / WOODSTOCK NORTH
at Woodstock
McHenry vs. Round Lake, 5:30
Woodstock vs. Grayslake North, 7:00
at Woodstock North
Cary-Grove vs. Wauconda, 5:30
Woodstock North vs. Kaneland, 7:00
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
NON CONFERENCE
Chesterton at McNamara, 6:00
Clifton Central at Cissna Park, 7:30
Cristo Rey at Mansueto, 7:00
Cristo Rey-St. Martin at Rochelle Zell, 7:00
DePue at Marquette, 7:00
EPIC at Roosevelt, 5:00
Illinois Lutheran at Heritage Christian (IN), 6:00
Reed-Custer at Trinity (Kankakee), 6:45
Solorio at ACERO-Soto, 3:00
Western Heights (AUS) at Glenbrook South, 7:00
Williams Bay (WI) at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER
Leland vs. West Carroll, 6:00
Durand vs. Indian Creek, 6:00
Amboy vs. Hiawatha, 7:30
LaMoille vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:30
BATAVIA
Waubonsie Valley vs. Streamwood, 6:00
Raby vs. Marmion, 7:30
BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC
at Bloom
Hammond Central vs. Hillcrest, 4:30
Thornton Fr. South vs. Bloom, 7:00
at Marian Catholic
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Chicago Military, 5:00
Marian Catholic vs. St. Francis de Sales, 6:30
BOYLAN
Freeport vs. Thornton, 6:30
Boylan vs. Johnson, 8:00
CHRIST THE KING
Intrinsic-Downtown vs. Kankakee, 5:30
Amundsen vs. Christ the King, 7:00
COAL CITY / MANTENO
at Coal City
Gardner-So. Wilmington vs. Morris, 5:30
Agricultural Science vs. Coal City, 7:00
at Manteno
Beecher vs. Peotone, 5:30
IC Catholic vs. Manteno, 7:00
CRANE
Richards (Chgo) vs. Orr, 12:00
Collins vs. Julian, 1:30
Manley vs. Gary 21st Century (IN), 4:30
Muchin vs. Holy Trinity, 6:00
DE LA SALLE / ST. IGNATIUS
at De La Salle
De La Salle vs. Latin, 5:00
Don Bosco IN) vs. Corliss, 6:30
at St. Ignatius
Westinghouse vs. Hope Academy, 5:00
St. Ignatius vs. Yorkville Christian, 6:30
DECATUR
Bolingbrook vs. Peoria Central, 6:00
Manual vs. Eisenhower (Decatur), 7:30
DE PAUL / LANE
at DePaul
Englewood vs. Notre Dame, 5:00
DePaul vs. Francis Parker, 6:30
at Lane
Jones vs. Niles North, 5:00
Lane vs. Prosser, 7:00
DOWNERS GROVE NORTH
Lombard CPSA vs. Metea Valley, 6:00
Von Steuben vs. Timothy Christian, 7:30
DWIGHT / WOODLAND
at Dwight
Momence vs. Earlville, 5:30
Grant Park vs. Dwight, 7:00
at Woodland
Flanagan-Cornell vs. St. Bede, 6:30
Ridgeview vs. Woodland, 8:00
EISENHOWER / RICHARDS
at Eisenhower
Eisenhower vs. Morton Grove Academy, 5:00
Shepard vs. Marist, 6:30
at Richards
Richards vs. Andrew. 5:00
Perspectives-Lead vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30
ELLISON
Catalyst-Maria vs. Hubbard, 11:00
Catalyst-Maria vs. Chicago Tech, 12:15
Ellison vs. Chicago Tech, 1:30
ELMWOOD PARK
Addison Trail vs. Walther Christian, 5:30
Aurora Central vs. Elmwood Park, 7:00
FENTON
Willowbrook vs. Fremd, 4:30
Clemente vs. Evanston, 6:00
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Rolling Meadows, 7:30
GENEVA
Prairie Ridge vs. South Elgin, 5:30
St. Francis vs. Downers Grove South, 7:00
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Fisher, 5:00
Hoopeston vs. Prairie Central, 6:30
Iroquois West vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 8:00
GLENBARD WEST
Glenbard North vs. Glenbard South, 6:00
Glenbard East vs. Glenbard West, 7:30
GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK
at Glenbrook North
Dunbar vs. Wheaton North, 5:15
Glenbrook North vs. Conant, 7:00
at St. Patrick
Payton vs. Unity Christian, 5:30
St. Patrick vs. Niles West, 7:00
GOODE
Aspira-Bus&Fin vs. Horizon-McKinley, 11:00
Goode vs. Kelly, 12:30
Chicago Math & Science vs. Morgan Park Academy,
GRANT / MUNDELEIN
at Grant
Mount Carmel vs. Grant, 5:30
Comer vs. Warren, 7:00
at Mundelein
Lakes vs. Deerfield, 5:30
Carmel vs. Mundelein, 7:00
JOHNSBURG
Harlem vs. Crystal Lake Central, 5:30
Crystal Lake South vs. Buffalo Grove, 5:30
Marian Central vs. Waukegan, 7:00
Johnsburg vs. Huntley, 7:00
LISLE
Westmont vs. Evergreen Park, 5:30
West Chicago vs. Lisle, 7:00
LOYOLA / NEW TRIER
at Loyola
Loyola vs. Butler, 5:00
Bulls Prep vs. Lake Forest, 6:30
at New Trier
New Trier vs. Lake Zurich, 5:00
Lake Forest Academy vs. Taft, 6:30
LYONS
Fenger vs. Lincoln-Way East, 6:00
Lyons vs. Maine South, 7:30
NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO
at Naperville North
Hinsdale Central vs. Oswego East, 5:30
Naperville North vs. West Aurora, 7:00
at Oswego
Neuqua Valley vs. Guilford, 5:30
Oswego vs. Fenwick,7:00
NORTHRIDGE
Vernon Hills vs. Schurz, 6:00
Wheeling vs. Northridge, 7:30
OAK LAWN / REAVIS
at Oak Lawn
Lincoln-Way West vs. Universal, 5:00
Oak Lawn vs. Bremen, 6:30
at Reavis
Crete-Monee vs. Kennedy, 4:30
Reavis vs. Sandburg, 6:00
ORION
Alleman vs. Mercer County, 5:30
Fulton vs. Ridgewood (IL), 7:00
ORR
Leo vs. Little Village, 6:00
Crane vs. North Lawndale, 7:00
OTTAWA
Oak Forest vs. Plano, 5:00
Ottawa vs. Pontiac, 6:30
Streator vs. La Salle-Peru, 8:00
PEORIA HEIGHTS
Peoria Christian vs. Midland, 6:00
Peoria Heights vs. Midwest Central, 7:30
RICH
Carver vs. Dyett, 12:00
Bowman (IN) vs. Curie, 1:30
Brooks vs. Rich, 3:00
Thornton Fr. North vs. Hyde Park, 4:30
RIDGEWOOD
Northside vs. Maine East, 5:30
Ridgewood vs. Mather, 5:30
Highland Park vs. Schaumburg, 7:00
Naperville Central vs. Leyden, 7:00
RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD
Thornwood vs. Hinsdale South, 5:30
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Hancock, 7:00
ROCKFORD AUBURN
Perspectives-MSA vs. Jefferson, 5:00
Young vs. Legacy (TX), 6:30
Bogan vs. Rockford East, 8:00
ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD
Galva vs. West Central, 5:00
Monmouth United vs. Riverdale, 6:30
Henry-Senachwine vs. ROWVA-Williamsfield, 8:00
ST. CHARLES EAST
East Aurora vs. Benet, 5:30
Plainfield East vs. Proviso East, 7:00
ST. VIATOR
Libertyville vs. Proviso West, 5:30
Prospect vs. Antioch, 7:00
SALT LAKE CITY PLEASANT GROVE (UT)
Simeon vs. Rock Creek (MD), 12:30
SENECA
Hall vs. Somonauk, 5:30
Seneca vs. Herscher, 7:00
STAGG
Plainfield South vs. Argo, 4:30
Nazareth vs. University High, 6:00
WASHINGTON (IL)
St. Laurence vs. Washington (IL), 7:00
WELLS
Golder vs. Ogden, 3:30
Wells vs. Wolcott, 5:00
Noble Street vs. UIC Prep, 6:30
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
Aurora Christian vs. Harvest Christian, 4:30
Elgin Academy vs. St. Edward, 6:00
WETHERSFIELD
Annawan vs. Bureau Valley, 5:00
Stark County vs. Elmwood, 6:30
Putnam County vs. Wethersfield, 8:00
WHEATON ACADEMY
DeKalb vs. Lake Park, 5:30
Plainfield North vs. Wheaton Academy, 7:00
WOODSTOCK / WOODSTOCK NORTH
at Woodstock
Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30
Semi-Final, 7:00
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
NON CONFERENCE
Dyett at Austin, 7:00
BATAVIA
Waubonsie Valley vs. Raby, 6:00
Marmion vs. Batavia, 7:30
BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC
at Bloom
Hillcrest vs. Bloom, 3:00
Thornton Fr. South vs. Hammond Central, 5:00
at Marian Catholic
Marian Catholic vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 3:00
St. Francis de Sales vs. Chicago Military, 5:00
BOYLAN
Rockford Lutheran vs. Richwoods, 2:30
Johnson vs. Freeport, 4:00
St. Charles North vs. Thornton, 5:30
Boylan vs. Marshall, 7:00
CHRIST THE KING
Amundsen vs. Intrinsic-Downtown, 11:00
Kankakee vs. Christ the King, 12:30
CRANE
EPIC vs. North Grand, 10:30
Muchin vs. Providence-St. Mel, 12:00
Richards (Chgo) vs. Crane, 3:00
Holy Trinity vs. Vocational, 4:30
Longwood vs. Orr, 6:00
Hansberry vs. Curie, 7:30
DE LA SALLE / ST. IGNATIUS
at De La Salle
Latin vs. Corliss, 1:30
De La Salle vs. Don Bosco (IN), 3:00
at St. Ignatius
Hope Academy vs. Yorkville Christian, 1:30
St. Ignatius vs. Westinghouse, 3:00
DECATUR
Edwardsville vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 6:00
MacArthur vs. Springfield Southeast, 7:30
DE PAUL / LANE
at DePaul
Englewood vs. Francis Parker, 5:00
DePaul vs. Notre Dame, 6:30
at Lane
Jones vs. Prosser, 5:00
Lane vs. Niles North, 7:00
DOWNERS GROVE NORTH
Von Steuben vs. Lombard CPSA, 2:00
Downers Grove North vs. Timothy Christian, 3:30
DWIGHT / WOODLAND
at Dwight
Grant Park vs. Earlville, 5:30
Momence vs. Dwight, 7:00
at Woodland
Ridgeview vs. St. Bede, 6:30
Flanagan-Cornell vs. Woodland, 8:30
EISENHOWER / RICHARDS
at Eisenhower
Eisenhower vs. Shepard, 2:30
Marist vs. Morton Grove Academy, 4:00
at Richards
Richards vs. Perspectives-Lead, 3:00
Lincoln-Way Central vs. Andrew, 4:30
ELLISON
Third Place, 11:00
Championship, 12:15
ELMWOOD PARK
Aurora Central vs. Walther Christian, 1:00
Addison Trail vs. Elmwood Park, 2:30
EL PASO-GRIDLEY
Cornerstone Christian vs. Roanoke-Benson, 5:30
El Paso-Gridley vs. Olympia, 7:00
FENTON
Clemente vs. Rolling Meadows, 4:30
Evanston vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 6:00
Fenton vs. Montini, 7:30
GALESBURG
Dunlap at Moline, 7:00
Limestone at Galesburg, 7:30
GENESEO
Erie-Prophetstown vs. Rock Falls, 5:00
Geneseo vs. Kewanee, 7:00
GENEVA
South Elgin vs. St. Francis, 5:30
Geneva vs. Pairie Ridge, 7:00
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Tri-Point vs. Lexington, 5:00
Fisher vs. Hoopeston, 6:30
GLENBARD WEST
Glenbard East vs. Glenbard South, 5:00
Glenbard North vs. Glenbard West, 6:30
GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK
at Glenbrook North
Conant vs. Dunbar, 5:15
Glenbrook North vs. Wheaton North, 7:00
at St. Patrick
Niles West vs. Unity Christian, 5:30
Payton vs. St. Patrick, 7:00
GOODE
Fifth Place, 9:30
Third Place, 11:00
Championship, 12:30
GRANT / MUNDELEIN
at Grant
Comer vs. Grant, 11:00
Warren vs. Mount Carmel, 12:30
at Mundelein
Carmel vs. Lakes, 1:00
Mundelein vs. Deerfield, 2:30
HOFFMAN ESTATES
Lake View vs. Elk Grove, 12:00
Hoffman Estates vs. Maine West, 1:30
JOHNSBURG
Huntley vs. Harlem, 5:30
Crystal Lake South vs. Marian Central, 5:30
Waukegan vs. Buffalo Grove, 7:00
Crystal Lake Central vs. Johnsburg, 7:00
LISLE
Evergreen Park vs. West Chicago, 5:30
Westmont vs. Lisle, 7:00
LOYOLA / NEW TRIER
at New Trier
Butler vs. Lake Zurich, 9:30
Bulls Prep vs. Taft, 1:00
Lake Forest vs. Lake Forest Academy, 1:00
Loyola vs. New Trier, 4:30
LYONS
Fenger vs. Maine South, 6:00
Lyons vs. Lincoln-Way East, 7:30
NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO
at Oswego
Guilford vs. Fenwick, 2:00
Hinsdale Central vs. West Aurora, 3:30
Naperville North vs. Oswego East, 5:15
Neuqua Valley vs. Oswego, 7:00
NORTHRIDGE
Wheeling vs. Vernon Hills, 4:00
South Shore vs. Northridge, 5:30
NORTHWEST REGION
at Hampshire
Barrington vs. Hononegah, 12:00
Grayslake Central vs. Hampshire, 1:30
OAK LAWN / REAVIS
at Oak Lawn
Bremen vs. Universal, 5:00
Oak Lawn vs. Lincoln-Way West, 6:30
at Reavis
Kennedy vs.Sandburg, 4:30
Reavis vs. Crete-Monee, 6:00
OREGON
Genoa-Kingston vs. Newman, 5:30
Rockford Christian vs. Jefferson (JV), 5:30
Oregon vs. Harvard, 7:00
South Beloit vs. North Boone, 7:00
ORION
Thornridge vs. Fulton, 5:30
Orion vs. Abingdon-Avon, 7:00
Monmouth-Roseville vs. Thornridge, 8:30
PALATINE
York vs. Glenbrook South, 3:00
Stevenson vs. Jacobs, 4:30
Palatine vs. Hersey, 6:00
RIDGEWOOD
Leyden vs. Maine East, 5:30
Mather vs. Schaumburg, 5:30
Ridgewood vs. Highland Park, 7:00
Naperville Central vs. Northside, 7:00
RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD
Zion-Benton vs. Brother Rice, 2:30
Joliet West vs. Morton, 4:00
Thornwood vs. Hancock, 5:30
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Hinsdale South, 7:00
ROCKFORD AUBURN
Belvidere North vs. Perspectives-MSA, 11:30
Larkin vs. Bogan, 1:00
Young vs. Auburn, 2:30
Morgan Park vs. Belvidere North, 4:00
Perspectives-MSA vs. Rockford East, 5:30
ST. CHARLES EAST
East Aurora vs. Proviso East, 5:00
St. Charles East vs. Benet, 7:00
ST. VIATOR
Proviso West vs. Antioch, 5:30
Prospect vs. St. Viator, 7:00
SENECA
Newark vs. St. Anne, 1:00
Mendota vs. Serena, 2:30
Herscher vs. Somonauk, 4:00
Seneca vs. Hall, 5:30
STAGG
University High vs. Plainfield South, 1:00
Nazareth vs. Stagg, 2:30
SYCAMORE
Sycamore vs. Burlington Central, 7:30
Yorkville vs. Sandwich, 6:00
Rochelle vs. Dundee-Crown, 4:30
Sterling vs. Belvidere, 3:00
WASHINGTON (IL)
Hoover (AL) vs. St. Laurence, 12:30
WELLS
Wells vs. UIC Prep, 3:30
Noble Street vs. Ogden, 5:00
Golder vs. Wolcott, 6:30
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
Elgin vs. Elgin Academy, 4:30
Chicago Christian vs. Horizon-Southwest, 6:00
St. Edward vs. Westminster Christian, 7:30
WETHERSFIELD
Annawan vs. Elmwood, 2:00
Bureau Valley vs. Putnam County, 3:30
Wethersfield vs. Stark County, 5:00
WHEATON ACADEMY
Oak Park-River Forest vs. DeKalb, 5:30
Bartlett vs. Plainfield North, 7:00
WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Minooka, 3:00
Joliet Central vs. Providence, 4:45
Plainfield Central vs. Lockport, 6:30
Lemont vs. Romeoville, 8:15
WOODSTOCK / WOODSTOCK NORTH
Seventh Place, 5:30
Fifth Place, 5:30
Third Place, 7:00
Championship, 7:00
Thursday, November 23, 2023
QUINCY
Lanphier vs. Tinley Park, 5:30
Phillips vs. Quincy, 7:00
Friday, November 24, 2023
ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER
LaMoille vs. Leland, 6:00
Indian Creek vs. Hiawatha, 6:00
Durand vs. Amboy, 7:30
West Carroll vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:30
BATAVIA
Marmion vs. Waubonsie Valley, 6:00
Streamwood vs. Batavia, 7:30
BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC
at Bloom
Seventh Place, 10:00
Fifth Place, 11:30
Third Place, 1:00
Championship, 3:00
BOYLAN
Freeport vs. St. Charles North, 2:30
Marshall vs. Johnson, 4:00
Boylan vs. Rockford Lutheran, 5:30
Thornton vs Richwoods, 7:00
CALVARY CHRISTIAN (NORMAL)
Calvary Christian vs. Deland-Weldon, 9:30a
Lowpoint-Washburn vs. First Baptist, 11:00
Donovan vs. Blue Ridge, 12:30
Greenview vs. DePue, 2:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 3:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 5:00
COAL CITY / MANTENO
at Coal City
Agricultural Science vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 5
Coal City vs. Morris, 7:00
at Manteno
Beecher vs. IC Catholic, 5:30
Peotone vs. Manteno, 7:00
DE LA SALLE / ST. IGNATIUS
at St. Ignatius
Seventh Place, 11:30
Fifth Place, 1:00
Third Place, 2:30
Championship, 4:00
DECATUR
Consolation Semi-Final, 1:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 2:30
Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
DE PAUL / LANE
at DePaul
Pool Playoff
Pool Playoff
at Lane
Pool Playoff
Pool Playoff
DOWNERS GROVE NORTH
Von Steuben vs. Metea Valley, 2:00
Downers Grove North vs. Lombard CPSA, 3:30
EISENHOWER / RICHARDS
at Richards
Seventh Place, 10:00
Fifth Place, 11:45
Third Place, 1:30
Championship, 3:15
EL PASO-GRIDLEY
Olympia vs. Roanoke-Benson, 5:30
El Paso-Gridley vs. Cornerstone Christian, 7:00
FENTON
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Clemente, 2:30
Willowbrook vs. Montini, 4:00
Rolling Meadows vs. Evanston, 5:30
Fenton vs. Fremd, 7:00
GALESBURG
Limestone vs. Moline, 11:00
Dunlap vs. Madison, 12:30
Ogden vs. East Moline, 2:00
Wells vs. Moline, 3:30
East Moline vs. Madison, 5:00
Ogden vs. Galesburg, 6:30
Wells vs. Dunlap, 8:00
GENESEO
Erie-Prophetstown vs. Kewanee, 10:30
Erie-Prophetstown vs. Rockridge, 1:30
Rock Falls vs. Rockridge, 4:30
Geneseo vs. Rock Falls, 7:30
GENEVA
Prairie Ridge vs. St. Francis, 2:30
Geneva vs. Downers Grove South, 4:00
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Hoopeston vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 1:00
Iroquois West vs. Tri-Point, 2:30
Prairie Central vs. Fisher, 4:00
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Lexington, 5:30
GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK
at St. Patrick
Seventh Place, 11:00
Fifth Place, 12:30
Third Place, 2:00
Championship, 3:30
HOMETOWN COMMUNITY
Jefferson at East Peoria, 6:30
Dixon at Illinois Valley Central, 6:30
North Chicago at Pekin, 6:30
JACKSONVILLE
Brooks vs. O’Fallon, 5:30
Jacksonville vs. Marion, 7:00
JOHNSBURG
Seventh Place, 11:00
Fifth Place, 12:30
Third Place, 2:00
Championship, 3:30
LISLE
West Chicago vs. Westmont, 5:30
Evergreen Park vs. Lisle, 7:00
NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO
at Oswego
Seventh Place, 2:00
Fifth Place, 3:30
Third Place, 5:15
Championship, 7:00
NORTHRIDGE
Wheeling vs. South Shore, 4:00
Schurz vs. Northridge, 5:30
NORTHWEST REGION
Hampshire at Hononegah, 1:00
Barrington at Grayslake Central,1:00
OAK LAWN / REAVIS
at Oak Lawn
Pool Playoff, 4:30
Pool Playoff, 6:00
at Reavis
Pool Playoff, 1:00
Pool Playoff, 2:30
OREGON
South Beloit vs. Milledgeville, 5:30
Harvard vs. Christian Life, 5:30
Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Newman, 7:00
Morrison vs. Jefferson (JV), 7:00
ORION
Abingdon-Avon vs. Alleman, 3:00
Ridgewood (IL) vs. Thornridge, 4:30
Monmouth-Roseville vs. Fulton, 6:00
Orion vs. Mercer County, 7:30
OTTAWA
Marengo vs. Princeton, 11:30
LaSalle-Peru vs. Plano, 1:00
Streator vs. Oak Forest, 2:30
Ottawa vs. Marengo, 4:00
Princeton vs. Pontiac, 5:30
Oak Forest vs. LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
PALATINE
Jacobs vs. Hersey, 1:00
Glenbrook South vs. Stevenson, 2:30
Palatine vs. York, 4:00
PEORIA HEIGHTS
Peoria Heights vs. Midland, 6:00
Peoria Christian vs. Midwest Central, 7:30
QUINCY
Phillps vs. Lanphier, 5:30
Quincy vs. Tinley Park, 7:00
RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD
Morton vs. Zion-Benton, 12:00
Brother Rice vs. Joliet West, 1:30
Hinsdale South vs. Hancock, 3:00
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Thornwood, 4:30
ROCK ISLAND
Carver vs. St. Rita, 10:00
Rock Island vs. Little Village, 1:00
Carver vs. Dyett, 3:00
St. Rita vs. Little Village, 6:00
Dyett vs. Rock Island, 7:30
ROCKFORD AUBURN
Rockford East vs. Douglass (TN), 2:30
Clark vs. Belvidere North, 4:00
Morgan Park vs. Larkin, 5:30
Douglass (TN) vs. Auburn, 7:00
ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD
Galva vs. Riverdale, 2:00
Henry-Senachwine vs. West Central, 3:30
ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. Monmouth United, 5:00
ST. CHARLES EAST
Plainfield East vs. East Aurora, 4:30
St. Charles East vs. Proviso East, 6:00
ST. VIATOR
Prospect vs. Libertyville, 3:30
Antioch vs. St. Viator, 5:00
SENECA
Mendota vs. St. Anne, 2:30
Newark vs. Serena, 4:00
Hall vs. Herscher, 5:30
Seneca vs. Somonauk, 7:00
STAGG
Nazareth vs. Argo, 1:00
University High vs. Stagg, 2:30
SYCAMORE
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 3:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
Semi-Final, 6:00
WASHINGTON (IL)
St. Laurence vs. Dale (OK), 11:00
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
Aurora Christian vs. Chicago Christian, 2:30
Harvest Christian vs. Horizon-Southwest, 4:00
Elgin vs. St. Edward, 5:30
Westminster Christian vs. Elgin Academy, 7:00
WETHERSFIELD
Bureau Valley vs. Stark County, 2:00
Putnam County vs. Annawan, 3:30
Elmwood vs. Wethersfield, 5:00
WHEATON ACADEMY
Pool Playoff. 4:00
Pool Playoff, 5:30
Pool Playoff, 7:00
WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY
Plainfield Central vs. Romeoville, 2:30
Providence vs. Minooka, 4:15
Lockport vs. Lemont, 6:00
Joliet Central vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:45
Saturday, November 25, 2023
NON CONFERENCE
Richmond-Burton at Stillman Valley, 1:00
Watseka at Clifton Central, 7:00
ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER
Seventh Place, 6:00
Fifth Place, 7:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
BATAVIA
Streamwood vs. Raby, 6:00
Waubonsie Valley vs. Batavia, 7:30
BOYLAN
Marshall vs. Freeport, 1:30
Richwoods vs. Johnson, 3:00
Thornton vs. Rockford Lutheran, 4:30
Boylan vs. St. Charles North, 6:00
CALVARY CHRISTIAN (NORMAL)
Semi-Final, 9:30a
Semi-Final, 11:00
Seventh Place, 12:30
Fifth Place, 2:00
Third Place, 3:30
Championship, 5:00
COAL CITY / MANTENO
at Coal City
Seventh Place, 6:00
Fifth Place, 7:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
DECATUR
Seventh Place, 1:00
Fifth Place, 2:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
DOWNERS GROVE NORTH
Timothy Christian vs. Lombard CPSA, 2:00
Downers Grove North vs. Metea Valley, 3:30
DWIGHT / WOODLAND
at Woodland
Seventh Place, 1:30
Fifth Place, 3:30
Third Place, 5:00
Championship, 6:30
EL PASO-GRIDLEY
Cornerstone Christian vs. Olympia, 5:30
El Paso-Gridley vs. Roanoke-Benson, 7:00
FENTON
Seventh Place, 2:30
Fifth Place, 4:00
Third Place, 5:30
Championship, 7:00
GALESBURG
East Moline vs. Limestone, 9:00a
Galesburg vs. Madison, 10:30
Ogden vs. Dunlap, 12:00
Wells vs. East Moline, 1:30
Madison vs. Moline, 3:00
Ogden vs. Limestone, 4:30
Wells vs. Galesburg, 7:45
GENESEO
Rock Falls vs. Kewanee, 10:30
Geneseo vs. Rockridge, 1:30
GENEVA
South Elgin vs. Downers Grove South, 2:30
Geneva vs. St. Francis, 4:00
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Seventh Place, 1:00
Fifth Place, 2:30
Third Place, 4:00
Championship, 5:30
GRANT / MUNDELEIN
at Grant
Seventh Place, 11:00
Fifth Place, 12:30
Third Place, 2:00
Championship, 3:30
HOFFMAN ESTATES
Maine West vs. Lake View, 5:30
Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove, 7:00
HOMETOWN COMMUNITY
Dixon at East Peoria, 11:00
North Chicago at Illinois Valley Central, 11:00
Jefferson at Pekin, 11:00
North Chicago at East Peoria, 6:00
Jefferson at Illinois Valley Central, 6:00
Dixon at Pekin, 6:00
JACKSONVILLE
Marion vs. O’Fallon, 11:00
Brooks vs. Jacksonville, 12:30
Brooks vs. Marion, 5:30
Jacksonville vs. O’Fallon, 7:00
LOYOLA / NEW TRIER
at Loyola
Seventh Place, 10:00
Fifth Place, 11:45
Third Place, 1:30
Championship, 3:15
NORTHRIDGE
Schurz vs. South Shore, 4:00
Vernon Hills vs. Northridge, 5:30
OREGON
9th Place Semi-Final, 11:00
9th Place Semi-Final, 11:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 12:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 12:30
Semi-Final, 2:00
Semi-Final, 2:00
11th Place, 4:00
9th Place, 4:00
7th Place, 5:30
5th Place, 5:30
Third Place, 7:00
Championship, 7:00
ORION
Seventh Place, 3:00
Fifth Place, 4:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
OTTAWA
Seventh Place, 12:00
Fifth Place, 1:30
Third Place, 3:00
Championship, 4:30
PALATINE
Hersey vs. Glenbrook South, 11:00
Palatine vs. Jacobs, 12:30
Stevenson vs. York, 2:00
QUINCY
Tinley Park vs. Phillips, 5:30
Quincy vs. Lanphier, 7:00
RIDGEWOOD
Seventh Place, 10:00
Fifth Place, 12:00
Third Place, 10:00
Championship, 12:00
RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD
Seventh Place, 12:00
Fifth Place, 1:30
Third Place, 3:00
Championship, 4:30
ROCK ISLAND
Little Village vs. Dyett
Rock Island vs. Carver
Dyett vs. St. Rita
Carver vs. Little Village
St. Rita vs. Rock Island, 7:30
ROCKFORD AUBURN
Bogan vs. Choctaw (OK), 10:00
Morgan Park vs. Douglass (TN), 11:30
Belvidere North vs. Larkin, 1:00
Rockford East vs. Clark, 2:30
Douglass (TN) vs. Bogan, 4:00
Choctaw (OK) at Auburn, 5:30
ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD
Galva vs. Monmouth United, 10:00
Henry-Senachwine vs. Riverdale, 11:30
ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. West Central, 1:00
Henry-Senachwine vs. Galva, 2:30
Monmouth United vs. West Central, 4:00
ROWVA-Willamsfield vs. Riverdale, 5:30
ST. CHARLES EAST
Proviso East vs. Benet, 4:30
St. Charles East vs. Plainfield East, 6:00
ST. VIATOR
Proviso West vs. Prospect, 1:30
Libertyville vs. St. Viator, 3:00
SENECA
Seventh Place, 1:00
Fifth Place, 2:30
Third Place, 4:00
Championship, 5:30
STAGG
Argo vs. University High, 1:00
Plainfield South vs. Stagg, 2:30
SYCAMORE
Seventh Place, 3:00
Fifth Place, 4:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
WASHINGTON (IL)
St. Laurence vs. TBA
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
Seventh Place, 2:30
Fifth Place, 4:00
Third Place, 5:30
Championship, 7:30
WETHERSFIELD
Bureau Valley vs. Elmwood, 3:00
Stark County vs. Putnam County, 4:30
Wethersfield vs. Annawan, 6:00
WHEATON ACADEMY
Fifth Place, 4:00
Third Place, 5:30
Championship, 7:00
WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY
Seventh Place, 10:00
Fifth Place, 11:45
Third Place, 1:30
Championship, 3:15
Sunday, November 26, 2023
NON CONFERENCE
Rich at Hampton (GA), 2:00E