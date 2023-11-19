The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

High school basketball schedule for Nov. 20 to Nov. 26

The full schedule for the first week of the boys basketball season.

By  Jack Gleason
   
Lake Park’s east campus gymnasium in Medinah, Illinois.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send corrections or additions to hsbballjg@gmail.com or to Twitter (X) @hsbballjg.

Monday, November 20, 2023

NON CONFERENCE

Cristo Rey-St. Martin at HRK, 7:30

Elgin Academy vs. Rochelle Zell, at NOW, 7:00

North Grand at ITW-Speer, 5:00

Roosevelt at Ida Crown, 7:45

Trinity (Kankakee) at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER

West Carroll vs. LaMoille, 6:00

Indian Creek vs. Amboy, 6:00

Hiawatha vs. Durand, 7:30

Leland vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:30

BATAVIA

Streamwood vs. Marmion, 6:00

Raby vs. Batavia, 7:30

BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC

at Bloom

Hillcrest vs. Thornton Fr. South, 4:30

Hammond Central vs. Bloom, 7:00

at Marian Catholic

St. Francis de Sales vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:0

Marian Catholic vs. Chicago Military, 6:30

BOYLAN

St. Charles North vs. Rockford Lutheran, 6:30

Richwoods vs. Marshall, 8:00

CHRIST THE KING

Amundsen vs. Kankakee, 5:30

Intrinsic-Downtown vs. Christ the King, 7:00

COAL CITY / MANTENO

at Coal City

Morris vs. Agricultural Science, 5:30

Coal City vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 7:00

at Manteno

IC Catholic vs. Peotone, 5:30

Beecher vs. Manteno, 7:00

CRANE

Vocational vs. Collins, 3:00

Holy Trinity vs. Little Village, 6:00

Orr vs. Crane, 7:30

Leo vs. Clark, (Gym 2), 7:30

DE LA SALLE / ST. IGNATIUS

at De La Salle

De La Salle vs. Corliss, 5:00

Latin vs. Don Bosco (IN), 6:30

at St. Ignatius

St. Ignatius vs. Hope Academy, 5:00

Westinghouse vs. Yorkville Christian, 6:30

DE PAUL / LANE

at DePaul

DePaul vs. Englewood, 5:00

Francis Parker vs. Notre Dame, 6:30

at Lane

Niles North vs. Prosser, 5:00

Lane vs. Jones, 7:00

DOWNERS GROVE NORTH

Metea Valley vs. Timothy Christian, 6:00

Downers Grove North vs. Von Steuben, 7:30

DWIGHT / WOODLAND

at Dwight

Grant Park vs. Momence, 5:30

Earlville vs. Dwight, 7:00

at Woodland

Flanagan-Cornell vs. Ridgeview, 6:30

St. Bede vs. Woodland, 8:00

EISENHOWER / RICHARDS

at Eisenhower

Marist vs. Eisenhower, 5:00

Shepard vs. Morton Grove Academy, 6:30

at Richards

Andrew vs. Perspectives-Lead, 5:00

Richards vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30

ELLISON

Chicago Tech vs. Hubbard, 11:00

Ellison vs. Hubbard, 12:15

Ellison vs. Catalyst-Maria, 1:30

ELMWOOD PARK

Addison Trail vs. Aurora Central, 5:30

Walther Christian vs. Elmwood Park, 7:00

FENTON

Fremd vs. Montini, 6:00

Fenton vs. Willowbrook, 7:30

GENESEO

Kewanee at Rockridge, 5:00

Geneseo vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 7:00

GENEVA

Geneva vs. South Elgin, 5:30

Downers Grove South vs. Pairie Ridge, 7:00

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Lexington vs. Iroquois West, 5:00

Prairie Central vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 6:30

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Tri-Point, 8:00

GLENBARD WEST

Glenbard East vs. Glenbard North, 6:00

Glenbard South vs. Glenbard West, 7:30

GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK

at Glenbrook North

Glenbrook North vs. Dunbar, 5:15

Conant vs. Wheaton North, 7:00

at St. Patrick

Niles West vs. Payton, 5:30

St. Patrick vs. Unity Christian, 7:00

GOODE

Horizon-McKinley vs. Chicago Math & Science, 1:30

Morgan Park Academy vs. Kelly, 3:00

Goode vs. Aspira Bus&Fin, 4:30

GRANT / MUNDELEIN

at Grant

Warren vs. Grant, 5:30

Mount Carmel vs. Comer, 7:00

at Mundelein

Deerfield vs. Carmel, 5:30

Lakes vs. Mundelein, 7:00

HOFFMAN ESTATES

Elk Grove vs. Maine West, 5:30

Hoffman Estates vs. Lake View, 7:00

JOHNSBURG

Crystal Lake Central vs. Huntley, 5:30

Waukegan vs. Crystal Lake South, 5:30

Buffalo Grove vs. Marian Central, 7:00

Harlem vs. Johnsburg, 7:00

LOYOLA / NEW TRIER

at Loyola

Loyola vs. Lake Zurich, 5:00

Lake Forest Academy vs. Bulls Prep, 6:30

at New Trier

New Trier vs. Butler, 5:00

Taft vs. Lake Forest, 6:30

LYONS

Lincoln-Way East vs. Maine South, 6:00

Lyons vs. Fenger, 7:30

NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO

at Naperville North

Oswego East vs. West Aurora, 5:30

Naperville North vs. Hinsdale Central, 7:00

at Oswego

Fenwick vs. Neuqua Valley, 5:30

Guilford vs. Oswego, 7:00

NORTHRIDGE

Schurz vs. Wheeling, 6:00

Vernon Hills vs. South Shore, 7:30

NORTHWEST REGION

at Barrington

Grayslake Central vs. Hononegah, 6:00

Hampshire vs. Barrington, 7:30

OAK LAWN / REAVIS

at Oak Lawn

Bremen vs. Lincoln-Way West, 5:00

Oak Lawn vs. Universal, 6:30

at Reavis

Crete-Monee vs. Sandburg, 4:30

Reavis vs. Kennedy, 6:00

OREGON

Morrison vs. Rockford Christian, 5:30

Genoa-Kingston vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 5:30

Oregon vs. Christian Life, 7:00

Milledgeville vs. North Boone, 7:00

ORION

Ridgewood (IL) vs. Monmouth-Roseville, 5:30

Mercer County vs. Abingdon-Avon, 7:00

Orion vs. Alleman, 8:30

ORR

Bowen vs. Harlan, 11:30

Clemente vs. Perspectives-MSA, 1:45

Foreman vs. Legal Prep, 3:30

DRW Prep vs. Dyett, 5:00

Austin vs. North Lawndale, 7:00

OTTAWA

Pontiac vs. Marengo, 5:00

Ottawa vs. Princeton, 6:30

Plano vs. Streator, 8:00

PALATINE

Jacobs vs. York, 4:30

Hersey vs. Stevenson, 6:00

Palatine vs. Glenbrook South, 7:30

PEORIA HEIGHTS

Peoria Heights vs. Peoria Christian, 6:00

Midwest Central vs. Midland, 7:30

RICH

Leo vs. Farragut, 11:00

Rich vs. Bogan 12:30

Manley vs. Urbana, 2:00

Proviso East vs. Phillips, 3:30

Kenwood vs. Hansberry, 5:00

Young vs. Lanpiher, 6:30

Lincoln Park vs. Lindblom, 8:00

RIDGEWOOD

Maine East vs. Naperville Central, 5:30

Mather vs. Highland Park, 5:30

Ridgewood vs. Schaumburg, 7:00

Northside vs. Leyden, 7:00

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Brother Rice vs. Morton, 5:30

Zion-Benton vs. Joliet West, 7:00

ROCKFORD AUBURN

Jefferson vs. Larkin, 5:00

Rockford East vs. Morgan Park, 6:30

Legacy (TX) vs. Auburn, 8:00

ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD

Riverdale vs. West Central, 5:00

Henry-Senachwine vs. Monmouth United, 6:30

Galva vs. ROWVA-Williamsfield, 8:00

ST. CHARLES EAST

Benet vs. Plainfield East, 5:30

St. Charles East vs. East Aurora, 7:00

ST. VIATOR

Antioch vs. Libertyville, 5:30

Proviso West vs. St. Viator, 7:00

SALT LAKE CITY PLEASANT GROVE (UT)

Simeon vs. Lone Peak (UT), 4:15

SENECA

Newark vs. Mendota, 5:30

Serena vs. St. Anne, 7:00

STAGG

Plainfield South vs. Nazareth, 4:30

Argo vs. Stagg, 6:00

WELLS

Noble Street vs. Wolcott, 3:30

Wells vs. Golder, 5:00

Ogden vs. UIC Prep, 6:30

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Elgin vs. Westminster Christian, 4:30

Aurora Christian vs. Horizon-Southwest, 6:00

Chicago Christian vs. Harvest Christian, 7:30

WETHERSFIELD

Annawan vs. Stark County, 5:00

Elmwood vs. Putnam County, 6:30

Bureau Valley vs. Wethersfield, 8:00

WHEATON ACADEMY

Lake Park vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 5:30

Wheaton Academy vs. Bartlett, 7:00

WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

Lemont vs. Plainfield Central, 5:00

Romeoville vs. Lockport, 6:30

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Providence, 7:00

Minooka vs. Joliet Central, 8:30

WOODSTOCK / WOODSTOCK NORTH

at Woodstock

McHenry vs. Round Lake, 5:30

Woodstock vs. Grayslake North, 7:00

at Woodstock North

Cary-Grove vs. Wauconda, 5:30

Woodstock North vs. Kaneland, 7:00

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

NON CONFERENCE

Chesterton at McNamara, 6:00

Clifton Central at Cissna Park, 7:30

Cristo Rey at Mansueto, 7:00

Cristo Rey-St. Martin at Rochelle Zell, 7:00

DePue at Marquette, 7:00

EPIC at Roosevelt, 5:00

Illinois Lutheran at Heritage Christian (IN), 6:00

Reed-Custer at Trinity (Kankakee), 6:45

Solorio at ACERO-Soto, 3:00

Western Heights (AUS) at Glenbrook South, 7:00

Williams Bay (WI) at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER

Leland vs. West Carroll, 6:00

Durand vs. Indian Creek, 6:00

Amboy vs. Hiawatha, 7:30

LaMoille vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:30

BATAVIA

Waubonsie Valley vs. Streamwood, 6:00

Raby vs. Marmion, 7:30

BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC

at Bloom

Hammond Central vs. Hillcrest, 4:30

Thornton Fr. South vs. Bloom, 7:00

at Marian Catholic

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Chicago Military, 5:00

Marian Catholic vs. St. Francis de Sales, 6:30

BOYLAN

Freeport vs. Thornton, 6:30

Boylan vs. Johnson, 8:00

CHRIST THE KING

Intrinsic-Downtown vs. Kankakee, 5:30

Amundsen vs. Christ the King, 7:00

COAL CITY / MANTENO

at Coal City

Gardner-So. Wilmington vs. Morris, 5:30

Agricultural Science vs. Coal City, 7:00

at Manteno

Beecher vs. Peotone, 5:30

IC Catholic vs. Manteno, 7:00

CRANE

Richards (Chgo) vs. Orr, 12:00

Collins vs. Julian, 1:30

Manley vs. Gary 21st Century (IN), 4:30

Muchin vs. Holy Trinity, 6:00

DE LA SALLE / ST. IGNATIUS

at De La Salle

De La Salle vs. Latin, 5:00

Don Bosco IN) vs. Corliss, 6:30

at St. Ignatius

Westinghouse vs. Hope Academy, 5:00

St. Ignatius vs. Yorkville Christian, 6:30

DECATUR

Bolingbrook vs. Peoria Central, 6:00

Manual vs. Eisenhower (Decatur), 7:30

DE PAUL / LANE

at DePaul

Englewood vs. Notre Dame, 5:00

DePaul vs. Francis Parker, 6:30

at Lane

Jones vs. Niles North, 5:00

Lane vs. Prosser, 7:00

DOWNERS GROVE NORTH

Lombard CPSA vs. Metea Valley, 6:00

Von Steuben vs. Timothy Christian, 7:30

DWIGHT / WOODLAND

at Dwight

Momence vs. Earlville, 5:30

Grant Park vs. Dwight, 7:00

at Woodland

Flanagan-Cornell vs. St. Bede, 6:30

Ridgeview vs. Woodland, 8:00

EISENHOWER / RICHARDS

at Eisenhower

Eisenhower vs. Morton Grove Academy, 5:00

Shepard vs. Marist, 6:30

at Richards

Richards vs. Andrew. 5:00

Perspectives-Lead vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30

ELLISON

Catalyst-Maria vs. Hubbard, 11:00

Catalyst-Maria vs. Chicago Tech, 12:15

Ellison vs. Chicago Tech, 1:30

ELMWOOD PARK

Addison Trail vs. Walther Christian, 5:30

Aurora Central vs. Elmwood Park, 7:00

FENTON

Willowbrook vs. Fremd, 4:30

Clemente vs. Evanston, 6:00

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Rolling Meadows, 7:30

GENEVA

Prairie Ridge vs. South Elgin, 5:30

St. Francis vs. Downers Grove South, 7:00

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Fisher, 5:00

Hoopeston vs. Prairie Central, 6:30

Iroquois West vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 8:00

GLENBARD WEST

Glenbard North vs. Glenbard South, 6:00

Glenbard East vs. Glenbard West, 7:30

GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK

at Glenbrook North

Dunbar vs. Wheaton North, 5:15

Glenbrook North vs. Conant, 7:00

at St. Patrick

Payton vs. Unity Christian, 5:30

St. Patrick vs. Niles West, 7:00

GOODE

Aspira-Bus&Fin vs. Horizon-McKinley, 11:00

Goode vs. Kelly, 12:30

Chicago Math & Science vs. Morgan Park Academy,

GRANT / MUNDELEIN

at Grant

Mount Carmel vs. Grant, 5:30

Comer vs. Warren, 7:00

at Mundelein

Lakes vs. Deerfield, 5:30

Carmel vs. Mundelein, 7:00

JOHNSBURG

Harlem vs. Crystal Lake Central, 5:30

Crystal Lake South vs. Buffalo Grove, 5:30

Marian Central vs. Waukegan, 7:00

Johnsburg vs. Huntley, 7:00

LISLE

Westmont vs. Evergreen Park, 5:30

West Chicago vs. Lisle, 7:00

LOYOLA / NEW TRIER

at Loyola

Loyola vs. Butler, 5:00

Bulls Prep vs. Lake Forest, 6:30

at New Trier

New Trier vs. Lake Zurich, 5:00

Lake Forest Academy vs. Taft, 6:30

LYONS

Fenger vs. Lincoln-Way East, 6:00

Lyons vs. Maine South, 7:30

NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO

at Naperville North

Hinsdale Central vs. Oswego East, 5:30

Naperville North vs. West Aurora, 7:00

at Oswego

Neuqua Valley vs. Guilford, 5:30

Oswego vs. Fenwick,7:00

NORTHRIDGE

Vernon Hills vs. Schurz, 6:00

Wheeling vs. Northridge, 7:30

OAK LAWN / REAVIS

at Oak Lawn

Lincoln-Way West vs. Universal, 5:00

Oak Lawn vs. Bremen, 6:30

at Reavis

Crete-Monee vs. Kennedy, 4:30

Reavis vs. Sandburg, 6:00

ORION

Alleman vs. Mercer County, 5:30

Fulton vs. Ridgewood (IL), 7:00

ORR

Leo vs. Little Village, 6:00

Crane vs. North Lawndale, 7:00

OTTAWA

Oak Forest vs. Plano, 5:00

Ottawa vs. Pontiac, 6:30

Streator vs. La Salle-Peru, 8:00

PEORIA HEIGHTS

Peoria Christian vs. Midland, 6:00

Peoria Heights vs. Midwest Central, 7:30

RICH

Carver vs. Dyett, 12:00

Bowman (IN) vs. Curie, 1:30

Brooks vs. Rich, 3:00

Thornton Fr. North vs. Hyde Park, 4:30

RIDGEWOOD

Northside vs. Maine East, 5:30

Ridgewood vs. Mather, 5:30

Highland Park vs. Schaumburg, 7:00

Naperville Central vs. Leyden, 7:00

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Thornwood vs. Hinsdale South, 5:30

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Hancock, 7:00

ROCKFORD AUBURN

Perspectives-MSA vs. Jefferson, 5:00

Young vs. Legacy (TX), 6:30

Bogan vs. Rockford East, 8:00

ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD

Galva vs. West Central, 5:00

Monmouth United vs. Riverdale, 6:30

Henry-Senachwine vs. ROWVA-Williamsfield, 8:00

ST. CHARLES EAST

East Aurora vs. Benet, 5:30

Plainfield East vs. Proviso East, 7:00

ST. VIATOR

Libertyville vs. Proviso West, 5:30

Prospect vs. Antioch, 7:00

SALT LAKE CITY PLEASANT GROVE (UT)

Simeon vs. Rock Creek (MD), 12:30

SENECA

Hall vs. Somonauk, 5:30

Seneca vs. Herscher, 7:00

STAGG

Plainfield South vs. Argo, 4:30

Nazareth vs. University High, 6:00

WASHINGTON (IL)

St. Laurence vs. Washington (IL), 7:00

WELLS

Golder vs. Ogden, 3:30

Wells vs. Wolcott, 5:00

Noble Street vs. UIC Prep, 6:30

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Aurora Christian vs. Harvest Christian, 4:30

Elgin Academy vs. St. Edward, 6:00

WETHERSFIELD

Annawan vs. Bureau Valley, 5:00

Stark County vs. Elmwood, 6:30

Putnam County vs. Wethersfield, 8:00

WHEATON ACADEMY

DeKalb vs. Lake Park, 5:30

Plainfield North vs. Wheaton Academy, 7:00

WOODSTOCK / WOODSTOCK NORTH

at Woodstock

Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30

Semi-Final, 7:00

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

NON CONFERENCE

Dyett at Austin, 7:00

BATAVIA

Waubonsie Valley vs. Raby, 6:00

Marmion vs. Batavia, 7:30

BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC

at Bloom

Hillcrest vs. Bloom, 3:00

Thornton Fr. South vs. Hammond Central, 5:00

at Marian Catholic

Marian Catholic vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 3:00

St. Francis de Sales vs. Chicago Military, 5:00

BOYLAN

Rockford Lutheran vs. Richwoods, 2:30

Johnson vs. Freeport, 4:00

St. Charles North vs. Thornton, 5:30

Boylan vs. Marshall, 7:00

CHRIST THE KING

Amundsen vs. Intrinsic-Downtown, 11:00

Kankakee vs. Christ the King, 12:30

CRANE

EPIC vs. North Grand, 10:30

Muchin vs. Providence-St. Mel, 12:00

Richards (Chgo) vs. Crane, 3:00

Holy Trinity vs. Vocational, 4:30

Longwood vs. Orr, 6:00

Hansberry vs. Curie, 7:30

DE LA SALLE / ST. IGNATIUS

at De La Salle

Latin vs. Corliss, 1:30

De La Salle vs. Don Bosco (IN), 3:00

at St. Ignatius

Hope Academy vs. Yorkville Christian, 1:30

St. Ignatius vs. Westinghouse, 3:00

DECATUR

Edwardsville vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 6:00

MacArthur vs. Springfield Southeast, 7:30

DE PAUL / LANE

at DePaul

Englewood vs. Francis Parker, 5:00

DePaul vs. Notre Dame, 6:30

at Lane

Jones vs. Prosser, 5:00

Lane vs. Niles North, 7:00

DOWNERS GROVE NORTH

Von Steuben vs. Lombard CPSA, 2:00

Downers Grove North vs. Timothy Christian, 3:30

DWIGHT / WOODLAND

at Dwight

Grant Park vs. Earlville, 5:30

Momence vs. Dwight, 7:00

at Woodland

Ridgeview vs. St. Bede, 6:30

Flanagan-Cornell vs. Woodland, 8:30

EISENHOWER / RICHARDS

at Eisenhower

Eisenhower vs. Shepard, 2:30

Marist vs. Morton Grove Academy, 4:00

at Richards

Richards vs. Perspectives-Lead, 3:00

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Andrew, 4:30

ELLISON

Third Place, 11:00

Championship, 12:15

ELMWOOD PARK

Aurora Central vs. Walther Christian, 1:00

Addison Trail vs. Elmwood Park, 2:30

EL PASO-GRIDLEY

Cornerstone Christian vs. Roanoke-Benson, 5:30

El Paso-Gridley vs. Olympia, 7:00

FENTON

Clemente vs. Rolling Meadows, 4:30

Evanston vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 6:00

Fenton vs. Montini, 7:30

GALESBURG

Dunlap at Moline, 7:00

Limestone at Galesburg, 7:30

GENESEO

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Rock Falls, 5:00

Geneseo vs. Kewanee, 7:00

GENEVA

South Elgin vs. St. Francis, 5:30

Geneva vs. Pairie Ridge, 7:00

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Tri-Point vs. Lexington, 5:00

Fisher vs. Hoopeston, 6:30

GLENBARD WEST

Glenbard East vs. Glenbard South, 5:00

Glenbard North vs. Glenbard West, 6:30

GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK

at Glenbrook North

Conant vs. Dunbar, 5:15

Glenbrook North vs. Wheaton North, 7:00

at St. Patrick

Niles West vs. Unity Christian, 5:30

Payton vs. St. Patrick, 7:00

GOODE

Fifth Place, 9:30

Third Place, 11:00

Championship, 12:30

GRANT / MUNDELEIN

at Grant

Comer vs. Grant, 11:00

Warren vs. Mount Carmel, 12:30

at Mundelein

Carmel vs. Lakes, 1:00

Mundelein vs. Deerfield, 2:30

HOFFMAN ESTATES

Lake View vs. Elk Grove, 12:00

Hoffman Estates vs. Maine West, 1:30

JOHNSBURG

Huntley vs. Harlem, 5:30

Crystal Lake South vs. Marian Central, 5:30

Waukegan vs. Buffalo Grove, 7:00

Crystal Lake Central vs. Johnsburg, 7:00

LISLE

Evergreen Park vs. West Chicago, 5:30

Westmont vs. Lisle, 7:00

LOYOLA / NEW TRIER

at New Trier

Butler vs. Lake Zurich, 9:30

Bulls Prep vs. Taft, 1:00

Lake Forest vs. Lake Forest Academy, 1:00

Loyola vs. New Trier, 4:30

LYONS

Fenger vs. Maine South, 6:00

Lyons vs. Lincoln-Way East, 7:30

NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO

at Oswego

Guilford vs. Fenwick, 2:00

Hinsdale Central vs. West Aurora, 3:30

Naperville North vs. Oswego East, 5:15

Neuqua Valley vs. Oswego, 7:00

NORTHRIDGE

Wheeling vs. Vernon Hills, 4:00

South Shore vs. Northridge, 5:30

NORTHWEST REGION

at Hampshire

Barrington vs. Hononegah, 12:00

Grayslake Central vs. Hampshire, 1:30

OAK LAWN / REAVIS

at Oak Lawn

Bremen vs. Universal, 5:00

Oak Lawn vs. Lincoln-Way West, 6:30

at Reavis

Kennedy vs.Sandburg, 4:30

Reavis vs. Crete-Monee, 6:00

OREGON

Genoa-Kingston vs. Newman, 5:30

Rockford Christian vs. Jefferson (JV), 5:30

Oregon vs. Harvard, 7:00

South Beloit vs. North Boone, 7:00

ORION

Thornridge vs. Fulton, 5:30

Orion vs. Abingdon-Avon, 7:00

Monmouth-Roseville vs. Thornridge, 8:30

PALATINE

York vs. Glenbrook South, 3:00

Stevenson vs. Jacobs, 4:30

Palatine vs. Hersey, 6:00

RIDGEWOOD

Leyden vs. Maine East, 5:30

Mather vs. Schaumburg, 5:30

Ridgewood vs. Highland Park, 7:00

Naperville Central vs. Northside, 7:00

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Zion-Benton vs. Brother Rice, 2:30

Joliet West vs. Morton, 4:00

Thornwood vs. Hancock, 5:30

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Hinsdale South, 7:00

ROCKFORD AUBURN

Belvidere North vs. Perspectives-MSA, 11:30

Larkin vs. Bogan, 1:00

Young vs. Auburn, 2:30

Morgan Park vs. Belvidere North, 4:00

Perspectives-MSA vs. Rockford East, 5:30

ST. CHARLES EAST

East Aurora vs. Proviso East, 5:00

St. Charles East vs. Benet, 7:00

ST. VIATOR

Proviso West vs. Antioch, 5:30

Prospect vs. St. Viator, 7:00

SENECA

Newark vs. St. Anne, 1:00

Mendota vs. Serena, 2:30

Herscher vs. Somonauk, 4:00

Seneca vs. Hall, 5:30

STAGG

University High vs. Plainfield South, 1:00

Nazareth vs. Stagg, 2:30

SYCAMORE

Sycamore vs. Burlington Central, 7:30

Yorkville vs. Sandwich, 6:00

Rochelle vs. Dundee-Crown, 4:30

Sterling vs. Belvidere, 3:00

WASHINGTON (IL)

Hoover (AL) vs. St. Laurence, 12:30

WELLS

Wells vs. UIC Prep, 3:30

Noble Street vs. Ogden, 5:00

Golder vs. Wolcott, 6:30

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Elgin vs. Elgin Academy, 4:30

Chicago Christian vs. Horizon-Southwest, 6:00

St. Edward vs. Westminster Christian, 7:30

WETHERSFIELD

Annawan vs. Elmwood, 2:00

Bureau Valley vs. Putnam County, 3:30

Wethersfield vs. Stark County, 5:00

WHEATON ACADEMY

Oak Park-River Forest vs. DeKalb, 5:30

Bartlett vs. Plainfield North, 7:00

WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Minooka, 3:00

Joliet Central vs. Providence, 4:45

Plainfield Central vs. Lockport, 6:30

Lemont vs. Romeoville, 8:15

WOODSTOCK / WOODSTOCK NORTH

Seventh Place, 5:30

Fifth Place, 5:30

Third Place, 7:00

Championship, 7:00

Thursday, November 23, 2023

QUINCY

Lanphier vs. Tinley Park, 5:30

Phillips vs. Quincy, 7:00

Friday, November 24, 2023

ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER

LaMoille vs. Leland, 6:00

Indian Creek vs. Hiawatha, 6:00

Durand vs. Amboy, 7:30

West Carroll vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:30

BATAVIA

Marmion vs. Waubonsie Valley, 6:00

Streamwood vs. Batavia, 7:30

BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC

at Bloom

Seventh Place, 10:00

Fifth Place, 11:30

Third Place, 1:00

Championship, 3:00

BOYLAN

Freeport vs. St. Charles North, 2:30

Marshall vs. Johnson, 4:00

Boylan vs. Rockford Lutheran, 5:30

Thornton vs Richwoods, 7:00

CALVARY CHRISTIAN (NORMAL)

Calvary Christian vs. Deland-Weldon, 9:30a

Lowpoint-Washburn vs. First Baptist, 11:00

Donovan vs. Blue Ridge, 12:30

Greenview vs. DePue, 2:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 3:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 5:00

COAL CITY / MANTENO

at Coal City

Agricultural Science vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 5

Coal City vs. Morris, 7:00

at Manteno

Beecher vs. IC Catholic, 5:30

Peotone vs. Manteno, 7:00

DE LA SALLE / ST. IGNATIUS

at St. Ignatius

Seventh Place, 11:30

Fifth Place, 1:00

Third Place, 2:30

Championship, 4:00

DECATUR

Consolation Semi-Final, 1:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 2:30

Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

DE PAUL / LANE

at DePaul

Pool Playoff

Pool Playoff

at Lane

Pool Playoff

Pool Playoff

DOWNERS GROVE NORTH

Von Steuben vs. Metea Valley, 2:00

Downers Grove North vs. Lombard CPSA, 3:30

EISENHOWER / RICHARDS

at Richards

Seventh Place, 10:00

Fifth Place, 11:45

Third Place, 1:30

Championship, 3:15

EL PASO-GRIDLEY

Olympia vs. Roanoke-Benson, 5:30

El Paso-Gridley vs. Cornerstone Christian, 7:00

FENTON

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Clemente, 2:30

Willowbrook vs. Montini, 4:00

Rolling Meadows vs. Evanston, 5:30

Fenton vs. Fremd, 7:00

GALESBURG

Limestone vs. Moline, 11:00

Dunlap vs. Madison, 12:30

Ogden vs. East Moline, 2:00

Wells vs. Moline, 3:30

East Moline vs. Madison, 5:00

Ogden vs. Galesburg, 6:30

Wells vs. Dunlap, 8:00

GENESEO

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Kewanee, 10:30

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Rockridge, 1:30

Rock Falls vs. Rockridge, 4:30

Geneseo vs. Rock Falls, 7:30

GENEVA

Prairie Ridge vs. St. Francis, 2:30

Geneva vs. Downers Grove South, 4:00

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Hoopeston vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 1:00

Iroquois West vs. Tri-Point, 2:30

Prairie Central vs. Fisher, 4:00

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Lexington, 5:30

GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK

at St. Patrick

Seventh Place, 11:00

Fifth Place, 12:30

Third Place, 2:00

Championship, 3:30

HOMETOWN COMMUNITY

Jefferson at East Peoria, 6:30

Dixon at Illinois Valley Central, 6:30

North Chicago at Pekin, 6:30

JACKSONVILLE

Brooks vs. O’Fallon, 5:30

Jacksonville vs. Marion, 7:00

JOHNSBURG

Seventh Place, 11:00

Fifth Place, 12:30

Third Place, 2:00

Championship, 3:30

LISLE

West Chicago vs. Westmont, 5:30

Evergreen Park vs. Lisle, 7:00

NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO

at Oswego

Seventh Place, 2:00

Fifth Place, 3:30

Third Place, 5:15

Championship, 7:00

NORTHRIDGE

Wheeling vs. South Shore, 4:00

Schurz vs. Northridge, 5:30

NORTHWEST REGION

Hampshire at Hononegah, 1:00

Barrington at Grayslake Central,1:00

OAK LAWN / REAVIS

at Oak Lawn

Pool Playoff, 4:30

Pool Playoff, 6:00

at Reavis

Pool Playoff, 1:00

Pool Playoff, 2:30

OREGON

South Beloit vs. Milledgeville, 5:30

Harvard vs. Christian Life, 5:30

Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Newman, 7:00

Morrison vs. Jefferson (JV), 7:00

ORION

Abingdon-Avon vs. Alleman, 3:00

Ridgewood (IL) vs. Thornridge, 4:30

Monmouth-Roseville vs. Fulton, 6:00

Orion vs. Mercer County, 7:30

OTTAWA

Marengo vs. Princeton, 11:30

LaSalle-Peru vs. Plano, 1:00

Streator vs. Oak Forest, 2:30

Ottawa vs. Marengo, 4:00

Princeton vs. Pontiac, 5:30

Oak Forest vs. LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

PALATINE

Jacobs vs. Hersey, 1:00

Glenbrook South vs. Stevenson, 2:30

Palatine vs. York, 4:00

PEORIA HEIGHTS

Peoria Heights vs. Midland, 6:00

Peoria Christian vs. Midwest Central, 7:30

QUINCY

Phillps vs. Lanphier, 5:30

Quincy vs. Tinley Park, 7:00

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Morton vs. Zion-Benton, 12:00

Brother Rice vs. Joliet West, 1:30

Hinsdale South vs. Hancock, 3:00

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Thornwood, 4:30

ROCK ISLAND

Carver vs. St. Rita, 10:00

Rock Island vs. Little Village, 1:00

Carver vs. Dyett, 3:00

St. Rita vs. Little Village, 6:00

Dyett vs. Rock Island, 7:30

ROCKFORD AUBURN

Rockford East vs. Douglass (TN), 2:30

Clark vs. Belvidere North, 4:00

Morgan Park vs. Larkin, 5:30

Douglass (TN) vs. Auburn, 7:00

ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD

Galva vs. Riverdale, 2:00

Henry-Senachwine vs. West Central, 3:30

ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. Monmouth United, 5:00

ST. CHARLES EAST

Plainfield East vs. East Aurora, 4:30

St. Charles East vs. Proviso East, 6:00

ST. VIATOR

Prospect vs. Libertyville, 3:30

Antioch vs. St. Viator, 5:00

SENECA

Mendota vs. St. Anne, 2:30

Newark vs. Serena, 4:00

Hall vs. Herscher, 5:30

Seneca vs. Somonauk, 7:00

STAGG

Nazareth vs. Argo, 1:00

University High vs. Stagg, 2:30

SYCAMORE

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 3:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

Semi-Final, 6:00

WASHINGTON (IL)

St. Laurence vs. Dale (OK), 11:00

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Aurora Christian vs. Chicago Christian, 2:30

Harvest Christian vs. Horizon-Southwest, 4:00

Elgin vs. St. Edward, 5:30

Westminster Christian vs. Elgin Academy, 7:00

WETHERSFIELD

Bureau Valley vs. Stark County, 2:00

Putnam County vs. Annawan, 3:30

Elmwood vs. Wethersfield, 5:00

WHEATON ACADEMY

Pool Playoff. 4:00

Pool Playoff, 5:30

Pool Playoff, 7:00

WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

Plainfield Central vs. Romeoville, 2:30

Providence vs. Minooka, 4:15

Lockport vs. Lemont, 6:00

Joliet Central vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:45

Saturday, November 25, 2023

NON CONFERENCE

Richmond-Burton at Stillman Valley, 1:00

Watseka at Clifton Central, 7:00

ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER

Seventh Place, 6:00

Fifth Place, 7:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

BATAVIA

Streamwood vs. Raby, 6:00

Waubonsie Valley vs. Batavia, 7:30

BOYLAN

Marshall vs. Freeport, 1:30

Richwoods vs. Johnson, 3:00

Thornton vs. Rockford Lutheran, 4:30

Boylan vs. St. Charles North, 6:00

CALVARY CHRISTIAN (NORMAL)

Semi-Final, 9:30a

Semi-Final, 11:00

Seventh Place, 12:30

Fifth Place, 2:00

Third Place, 3:30

Championship, 5:00

COAL CITY / MANTENO

at Coal City

Seventh Place, 6:00

Fifth Place, 7:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

DECATUR

Seventh Place, 1:00

Fifth Place, 2:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

DOWNERS GROVE NORTH

Timothy Christian vs. Lombard CPSA, 2:00

Downers Grove North vs. Metea Valley, 3:30

DWIGHT / WOODLAND

at Woodland

Seventh Place, 1:30

Fifth Place, 3:30

Third Place, 5:00

Championship, 6:30

EL PASO-GRIDLEY

Cornerstone Christian vs. Olympia, 5:30

El Paso-Gridley vs. Roanoke-Benson, 7:00

FENTON

Seventh Place, 2:30

Fifth Place, 4:00

Third Place, 5:30

Championship, 7:00

GALESBURG

East Moline vs. Limestone, 9:00a

Galesburg vs. Madison, 10:30

Ogden vs. Dunlap, 12:00

Wells vs. East Moline, 1:30

Madison vs. Moline, 3:00

Ogden vs. Limestone, 4:30

Wells vs. Galesburg, 7:45

GENESEO

Rock Falls vs. Kewanee, 10:30

Geneseo vs. Rockridge, 1:30

GENEVA

South Elgin vs. Downers Grove South, 2:30

Geneva vs. St. Francis, 4:00

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Seventh Place, 1:00

Fifth Place, 2:30

Third Place, 4:00

Championship, 5:30

GRANT / MUNDELEIN

at Grant

Seventh Place, 11:00

Fifth Place, 12:30

Third Place, 2:00

Championship, 3:30

HOFFMAN ESTATES

Maine West vs. Lake View, 5:30

Hoffman Estates vs. Elk Grove, 7:00

HOMETOWN COMMUNITY

Dixon at East Peoria, 11:00

North Chicago at Illinois Valley Central, 11:00

Jefferson at Pekin, 11:00

North Chicago at East Peoria, 6:00

Jefferson at Illinois Valley Central, 6:00

Dixon at Pekin, 6:00

JACKSONVILLE

Marion vs. O’Fallon, 11:00

Brooks vs. Jacksonville, 12:30

Brooks vs. Marion, 5:30

Jacksonville vs. O’Fallon, 7:00

LOYOLA / NEW TRIER

at Loyola

Seventh Place, 10:00

Fifth Place, 11:45

Third Place, 1:30

Championship, 3:15

NORTHRIDGE

Schurz vs. South Shore, 4:00

Vernon Hills vs. Northridge, 5:30

OREGON

9th Place Semi-Final, 11:00

9th Place Semi-Final, 11:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 12:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 12:30

Semi-Final, 2:00

Semi-Final, 2:00

11th Place, 4:00

9th Place, 4:00

7th Place, 5:30

5th Place, 5:30

Third Place, 7:00

Championship, 7:00

ORION

Seventh Place, 3:00

Fifth Place, 4:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

OTTAWA

Seventh Place, 12:00

Fifth Place, 1:30

Third Place, 3:00

Championship, 4:30

PALATINE

Hersey vs. Glenbrook South, 11:00

Palatine vs. Jacobs, 12:30

Stevenson vs. York, 2:00

QUINCY

Tinley Park vs. Phillips, 5:30

Quincy vs. Lanphier, 7:00

RIDGEWOOD

Seventh Place, 10:00

Fifth Place, 12:00

Third Place, 10:00

Championship, 12:00

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Seventh Place, 12:00

Fifth Place, 1:30

Third Place, 3:00

Championship, 4:30

ROCK ISLAND

Little Village vs. Dyett

Rock Island vs. Carver

Dyett vs. St. Rita

Carver vs. Little Village

St. Rita vs. Rock Island, 7:30

ROCKFORD AUBURN

Bogan vs. Choctaw (OK), 10:00

Morgan Park vs. Douglass (TN), 11:30

Belvidere North vs. Larkin, 1:00

Rockford East vs. Clark, 2:30

Douglass (TN) vs. Bogan, 4:00

Choctaw (OK) at Auburn, 5:30

ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD

Galva vs. Monmouth United, 10:00

Henry-Senachwine vs. Riverdale, 11:30

ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. West Central, 1:00

Henry-Senachwine vs. Galva, 2:30

Monmouth United vs. West Central, 4:00

ROWVA-Willamsfield vs. Riverdale, 5:30

ST. CHARLES EAST

Proviso East vs. Benet, 4:30

St. Charles East vs. Plainfield East, 6:00

ST. VIATOR

Proviso West vs. Prospect, 1:30

Libertyville vs. St. Viator, 3:00

SENECA

Seventh Place, 1:00

Fifth Place, 2:30

Third Place, 4:00

Championship, 5:30

STAGG

Argo vs. University High, 1:00

Plainfield South vs. Stagg, 2:30

SYCAMORE

Seventh Place, 3:00

Fifth Place, 4:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

WASHINGTON (IL)

St. Laurence vs. TBA

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Seventh Place, 2:30

Fifth Place, 4:00

Third Place, 5:30

Championship, 7:30

WETHERSFIELD

Bureau Valley vs. Elmwood, 3:00

Stark County vs. Putnam County, 4:30

Wethersfield vs. Annawan, 6:00

WHEATON ACADEMY

Fifth Place, 4:00

Third Place, 5:30

Championship, 7:00

WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

Seventh Place, 10:00

Fifth Place, 11:45

Third Place, 1:30

Championship, 3:15

Sunday, November 26, 2023

NON CONFERENCE

Rich at Hampton (GA), 2:00E

