The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 20, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Elite sophomore Stephen Brown and senior transfer Darshan Thomas lead Marist to an impressive opening win

Brown, just a few weeks removed from playing wide receiver on the football team, is beginning to deliver on his early promise.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Elite sophomore Stephen Brown and senior transfer Darshan Thomas lead Marist to an impressive opening win
Marist’s Stephen Brown (5) takes the ball to the rim for a dunk against Eisenhower.

Marist’s Stephen Brown (5) takes the ball to the rim for a dunk against Eisenhower.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

A handful of sophomores will spend the next three seasons battling for the top spot in the Class of 2026. 

Benet’s Gabe Sularski had a sensational summer and is the hot name right now. Marist’s Stephen Brown was the first to emerge. He was in the RedHawks rotation last year, played plenty of minutes, and gave tantalizing glimpses at what the future could hold. 

“[Brown] has as much talent as anybody in the state and when he plays hard he’s as good as anybody in the state,” Marist coach Brian Hynes said.

Brown opened his sophomore season on Monday in Blue Island. The 6-8 wing, just a few weeks removed from playing wide receiver on the football team, is beginning to deliver on his early promise. Brown had 18 points, four rebounds, two steals, two blocks, made a three-pointer and threw down a soaring dunk. 

“Stephen has the potential to make it to the league,” Marist senior Darshan Thomas said. “His talent is crazy. He’s the real deal.”

Brown says football has helped with his stamina and conditioning. He’s ready to accept the challenge and all the hype that comes with competing for the top spot in his class. 

“I just have to play my heart out and not worry about everything else,” Brown said. 

Marist knocked off Eisenhower 77-37. It was a dream debut for the No. 8 Redhawks. Thomas, a transfer from Fenwick, instantly clicked with his new teammates, producing 18 points and 14 rebounds. 

“They made me feel at home and that’s why I’m so comfortable,” Thomas said. “I really appreciate them.”

Thomas is the only senior starter. Marist starts two other talented sophomores, Adoni Vassilakis and TJ Tate, along with Brown. Junior Achilles Anderson, a 6-5 forward, is another young starter and junior Marquis Vance added 13 points off the bench. 

“When I first met them a lot of them couldn’t even drive,” Thomas said. “I’ve been trying to build a bond with them and take them underneath my wing and give them everything I have.”

It seems too soon to put high expectations on such a young team and RedHawks coach Brian Hynes is taking things slow. 

“They had so much experience last year and to bring in a senior leader like Darshan has really made our locker room special,” Hynes said. “[Vassilakis] is the most competitve kid I’ve ever seen. So we will see.”

Marist has featured talented young teams in the past, before Hynes, and lost players to other schools—especially Public League powers. 

“That won’t happen,” Brown said. “We’ve talked about it and we love each other and playing here and we are sticking together”

Eisenhower’s leading scorer, senior AJ Abrams, went down with an injury five minutes into the game and didn’t return. Darrion Pippen led the Cardinals (0-1) with 18 points. 

“We wanted a test early and maybe it is a little humbling now to see where the bar is set,” Eisenhower coach Neil Miguez said. “But that’s we know where we have to get. We’re small. We have to be athletic and we have to be fast. We weren’t today.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Monday’s high school basketball scores
No Shot Clock, Ep. 157: Preseason sleepers and storylines
Steadying forces: A look at 17 seniors ready to take a step up this season
Twenty questions on the upcoming high school basketball season
High school basketball schedule for Nov. 20 to Nov. 26
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 14
The Latest
Former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Monday, wearing a brown coat.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
‘I perceived it as a threat.’ Jurors hear how Field Museum scrambled to please a snubbed Ed Burke
Prosecutors say the former City Council dean was upset that he had failed to land an internship at the Field Museum for the daughter of a close friend.
By Jon Seidel
 
Andrew Hulburt and his parents, Anita and Paul Hulburt.
Crime
Fund set up for family of man fatally beaten outside House of Blues: ‘He was a very fine son’
Andrew Hulburt, 47, was outside the venue, 329 N. Dearborn St., when two men asked him for money and one punched him about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Jordan Price kisses his mother, Rochelle Price, on the head after the funeral for Chicago Fire Department firefighter Andrew “Drew” Price. Price’s funeral was held Monday at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier.
Chicago
Firefighter Andrew ‘Drew’ Price remembered for a life ‘worth emulating’
Colleagues describe Andrew ‘Drew’ Price as a person who adopted the Hawaiian ‘mahalo’ ethos of gratitude. Price died battling an extra-alarm blaze in Lincoln Park.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Police_Tape_2.JPG
Crime
Man hospitalized after Lower West Side shooting
The 29-year-old man was standing outside in the 2300 block of West 21st Street at about 2:50 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Under Chief Justice John Roberts, the U.S. Supreme Court last week issued a Code of Conduct for the nation’s highest court.
Editorials
U.S. Supreme Court’s new code of conduct is too little, too late
Lacking both enforcement and the weight of law, the new code is both useless and toothless.
By CST Editorial Board
 