The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 17, 2024
Outdoors Sports Sports Saturday

Peering at the St. Johns County Ocean & Fishing Pier, pondering Chicago and fishing ambiance

How fishing and access is handled at St. Johns County Ocean & Fishing Pier leads to considering the role of fishing in Chicago’s lakefront ambiance.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Peering at the St. Johns County Ocean & Fishing Pier, pondering Chicago and fishing ambiance
StAugustine05-12-24dawnpier.jpg

Dawn Sunday at St. Johns County Ocean & Fishing Pier in St. Augustine, Florida.

Dale Bowman

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.--Anglers silhouetted against the predawn sky Sunday on the St. Johns County Ocean & Fishing Pier caught my eye.

I walk a couple miles every morning, no matter where I am. Since it was St. Augustine, I decided to walk the beach. Even at 5:30 a.m., I was far from alone as people piled out to the beach.

But the pier and anglers is what pulled at me. I finally figured out how to get out on the pier. It was free that early.

How many people were on the beach--jogging, walking, hunting shells and shark teeth, holding hands--that early surprised me. The number of anglers out before dawn did not surprise me, they’re up early.

StAugustine05-12-24fishingpier.jpg

The St. Johns County Ocean & Fishing Pier in St. Augustine, Florida.

Dale Bowman

Beach access is free. Sightseeing on the pier is $2. Daily fishing permits for the pier are $6 for non-residents.

That made me smile when I think of the relentless complaining about the cost of fishing around Chicago from an access point. Can you imagine if a booth was put up to collect fees for walking the Montrose Horseshoe or if a daily fishing permit fee was required?

staugustine05-12-24fishingpiersign.jpg

The sign for St. Johns County Ocean & Fishing Pier in St. Augustine, Florida.

Dale Bowman

Walking out the pier, I bumped into Joe Fioramonti cutting up shrimp and a small croaker for bait on the wooden cap board on the pier fencing. We instantly started talking.

Next cast he got a bite and reeled in a small croaker, which obligingly made the croaking sound as Fioramonti unhooked it, then released it.

That started a litany of catching fish new to me as dawn seemed to spark fishing. Over the next hour and a half, he caught several dozen fish, a lot of them croakers. But he also caught spots, sometimes known as black spots, for, yes, a dark spot above the pectoral fin. There was whiting, which, Fioramonti said, some locals call butterfish.

Fioramonti, a retired printer from Greenwood Lake, New York, was down visiting his son and grandkids. I was driving a U-Haul with our second son to drop off at our oldest son’s place.

StAugustine05-12-24joedouble.jpg

Joe Fioramonti reeled in a double Sunday at The St. Johns County Ocean & Fishing Pier in St. Augustine, Florida.

Dale Bowman

Pigeons, ruddy turnstones, terns, gulls, brown pelicans and boat-tailed grackles flew around the pier, sometimes being a nuisance, or floated on the water.

For fishing, Fioramonti used a spinning rod with what looked like a crappie rig with circle hooks above a 3-ounce pyramid sinker. He either cut up shrimp, bought inexpensively at Oldest City Bait & Tackle on A1A, or small croakers for cut bait.

StAugustine05-12-24sailcatfish.jpg

A sail catfish, as anglers know them, was among the catches Sunday at the St. Johns County Ocean & Fishing Pier in St. Augustine, Florida.

Dale Bowman

Another fish he caught he called a sail catfish. I think it’s a gafftopsail catfish with a high dorsal fin vaguely like a sail. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission notes they prefer coastal waters. The state record is 8 pounds, 14 ounces. The one Fioramonti caught was less than a pound.

A woman at a choice spot at the end of the pier caused a fuss when she hooked a bonnethead shark, smallest of hammerhead sharks, of about 18 inches. Visitors on the pier, including myself, clustered around her to look at it. It reminded of perch fishing at Navy Pier when tourists stop to take photos when someone reels in a yellow perch.

A thought for Chicago’s city planners to keep in mind: Fishing adds to the ambiance of the waterfront.

StAugustine05-12-24pierbonnetshark.jpg

A woman caught a bonnethead shark Sunday at the St. Johns County Ocean & Fishing Pier in St. Augustine, Florida.

Dale Bowman

The woman caught another smaller shark later.

When Fioramonti caught fish, he measured them to see if they were as big as the cap board (about 12 inches). Those he kept and took to the end where some anglers were keeping fish.

A turtle (snapper, I think) bobbed below us several times.

Fioramonti caught a couple doubles on a good morning, so good that he said, “Usually, I end up giving my leftover bait away.” He didn’t need to Sunday.

A man with three kids came down and started surf casting down the beach. When he reeled in a fish, the kids went wild.

It was time.

Driving out of town, I stopped by Oldest City Bait & Tackle. It’s the kind of bait shop that makes me nostalgic and feeling fuzzy, but different than the bait shops I know. It offered shrimp, mullet, squid, clams, ballyhoo and sardines for sale. The woman working the counter explained the rigs I saw them using on the pier, which looked like crappie rigs, and showed me Pompano rigs and whiting rigs.

Seeing the bait shop made me happy. Seeing a kid in a boat outside flipping minnows from the bait box made me even happier. That’s a kid learning to love fishing.

St. Augustine is a touristy town, one I happen to enjoy. If you’re going, revel in it and visit visitstaugustine.com.

staugustine05-12-24baitshopkid.jpg

A kid flips minnows outside Oldest City Bait & Tackle in St. Augustine.

Dale Bowman

Next Up In Outdoors
Five area high schools doubled down for the bass fishing state finals
Growing to be a lover of morel mushrooms and the outdoors
'I don't like no cheaters': Tug engineer catches angler allegedly cheating in tournament
Bowfin, bass, bullheads and muskie (Challunge on the Chain) welcome spring fishing
Celebrating a 20th anniversary and a nearly 20-pound brown trout
Chicago outdoors: Home Depot nesting duck, goslings and invasive red swamp crayfish
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: A widow urges couples to put down phones and appreciate one another
As she mourns her husband, woman says people lucky enough to have a special someone should show their appreciation every day.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Marmion Academy in Aurora, a Catholic school run by the Benedictine religious order.
The Watchdogs
Benedictine monk at Marmion Academy pleads guilty to battery, still lands on monastery's sex abuser list
Brother Joseph Charron, who taught theology for years at the Catholic high school in Aurora, initially was charged with numerous sex crimes involving a now-former student. He recently pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, and the sex crime charges were dropped. Still, his Benedictine abbey has now placed him on its list of credibly accused child sex abusers.
By Robert Herguth
 
20240509_154416.jpgSamuel T. Cicchelli with the stop signs he uses in his job as a school crossing guard.
Chicago’s Next Voices
As a Chicago school crossing guard, 'Mr. Sam' witnesses the 'building blocks of trust and friendship'
In retirement, Samuel T. Cicchelli, our latest Chicago’s Next Voices columnist, took a part-time job as a crossing guard. He says the students and family members he’s encountered have given him an education in how to appreciate his fellow human beings.
By Samuel T. Cicchelli | Chicago’s Next Voices guest columnist
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, May 17, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates
Cubs
Cubs hopeful Nico Hoerner can return to lineup Friday against Pirates
Hoerner went through a regular pregame warmup Thursday, testing his left hamstring as the Cubs evaluated his return timeline.
By Maddie Lee
 