Things to do in Chicago Nov. 23-29: The Mix

Holiday Fun
- The 89th Chicago Thanksgiving Parade features marching bands, floats, music performances (country singers Reyna Roberts and Tayler Holder), equestrian units and cultural performance troupes. Plus the always popular inflatables return after being absent last year because of a helium shortage. From 8-11 a.m. Nov. 23 on State from Randolph to Ida B. Wells. Visit chicagothanksgivingparade.com.
- Illumination: Tree Lights features 18 dazzling light and music displays, including two new and four updated experiences beginning in the Grand Garden and ending in the waterfront finale at Meadow Lake. The new displays are Starlit Trail, large twinkling stars that envelop the walking path, and Winter Radiance, LED “tall grasses” that pay homage to native Midwest plant species. To Jan. 6 at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Ill. Rt. 52, Lisle. Admission: $9-$17, children 2 and under free. Visit mortonarb.org.
- Navy Pier transforms into a winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights as part of Light Up the Lake. Enjoy an ice skating rink, outdoor firepits, weekly fireworks, craft workshops, an art market, music performances, art gallery and free gift wrapping. To Dec. 31 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. For a complete list of events, visit navypier.org/light-up-the-lake/.
Theater
- The Broadway-bound revival of the Tony Award-winning musical “The Wiz” comes to town for a short run. William F. Brown and Charlie Smalls transform L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” into an all-Black musical which follows Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Schele Williams directs. From Nov. 28-Dec. 10 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $27-$125. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- Winner of best new musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, “Islander” is epic storytelling staged with a contemporary folk-inspired score as two performers, playing many characters, reveal a story about loss, hope and community. From Nov. 29-Dec. 17 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $65-$75. Visit chicagoshakes.com.
- Jackie Taylor’s holiday classic, “The Other Cinderella,” is a contemporary African American story in which Cinderella is from public housing, Stepmamma works at the Post Office, the brothers are from the ’hood and Fairygodmamma hails from Jamaica. From Nov. 25-Jan. 14 at Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark. $56.50-$66.50. Visit blackensembletheater.org.
- In Terry Spencer Hesser’s dramedy “Christmas Eve with Elvis,” a lonely, anxious and slightly angry woman discovers, on Christmas Eve, that her ex-husband is getting remarried, but before she can wallow in her misery, Elvis’ ghost appears in her apartment. Brenda Barrie and Victor Holstein star; Dexter Bullard directs. From Nov. 24-Jan. 7 at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division. Tickets: $60+. Visit brownpapertickets.com.
- “Who’s Holiday!”: The adult-only comedy stars a booze-guzzling, cigarette smoking, grown-up Cindy Lou Who as she remembers the fateful night she met The Grinch and the turn her life took after that meeting. From Nov. 24-Dec. 30 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $18-$55. Visit theaterwit.org.
- Hell in a Handbag Productions presents “The Golden Girls Save Xmas,” David Cerda’s new parody of the iconic television series which features the ladies in a very merry holiday romp. Frankie Leo Bennett directs. From Nov. 25-Dec. 30 at Hoover-Leppen Theatre at Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted. Tickets: $27-$55. Visit handbagproductions.org.
- The Second City presents “Cuffing Season’s Greetings,” a new holiday show filled with improv, games, audience participation and some surprises. From Nov. 24-Dec. 9 at The Second City, 230 W. North. Tickets: $29+. Visit secondcity.com.
- A 60-minute version of “A Christmas Carol” is perfect for the entire family. On select dates families can have breakfast ($30, $40) or dinner with Santa ($30, $50). From Nov. 24-Dec. 30 at Drury Lane Theatre for Young Audiences, 100 Drury Ln., Oakbrook Terrace. Performance tickets: $28. Visit drurylanetheatre.com.
- Vicki Quade’s “Christmas Bingo: It’s a Ho-Ho-Holy Night” brings together two of the best things about being Catholic: Christmas and bingo. From Nov. 24-Dec. 30 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $35. Visit greenhousetheater.org.
- Check out these two comedy shows at The Annoyance Theatre (851 W. Belmont): “Little Orphan Boy” (Nov. 24-Dec. 29, $20) is a musical about a little boy who, separated from his mother while in New York City, has a series of adventures. “Oy! (A Holiday Show for Everyone)” (Nov. 25-Dec. 30, $18) features scenes, songs and improv from an all-Jewish cast who explore the customs and cultures that bring Jews together. Visit theannoyance.com.
“The Nutcracker”
- Lighthouse Immersive presents “The Immersive Nutcracker — A Winter Miracle,” a 30-minute immersive experience that introduces young children to the classic holiday story. From Nov. 24-Jan. 7 at Lighthouse ArtSpace, 108 W. Germania Pl. Tickets: $29.99+. Visit immersive-nutcracker.com.
- Salt Creek Ballet’s staging of “The Nutcracker” features more than 50 dancers including guest artists. Performed at three venues: Nov. 25-26 at Hinsdale Central High School, 5500 S. Grant, Hinsdale ($42, saltcreekballet.org); Dec. 1-2 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie ($28-$54, northshorecenter.org) and Dec. 16-17 with live accompaniment by the New Philharmonic at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn ($36, $46, atthemac.org).
- Ballet 5:8 presents “Beyond the Nutcracker,” its twist on the holiday classic as Emma and Uncle Abrams embark on a journey through time to discover what Christmas is truly about. At noon and 2 p.m. Nov. 25 and 3 p.m. Nov. 26 at Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport. Tickets: $10-$62. Visit athenaeumcenter.org.
- Von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet presents its annual staging of “The Nutcracker.” At 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, Joliet. Tickets: $23.50-$43.50. Visit rialtosquare.com.
- The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine performs its enchanting staging of “The Nutcracker.” At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $44+. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.
Music
- The members of Pentatonix love the holidays, as evidenced by their annual year-ending holiday tour. The a cappella group’s new album, “The Greatest Christmas Hits,” features favorite holiday songs plus eight new tunes. At 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont. Tickets $40+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- “Irish Christmas in America” features music, song, dance and stories of seasonal Irish traditions. Conceived by fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada in 2005, the popular performance includes guest vocalists and musicians to help kick off the holiday season. At 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $32. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- Jakub Hrusa leads the Staatskapelle Berlin for an all-Brahms program — Symphony No. 3 and Symphony No. 1. Founded in the 16th century, the Staatskapelle is one of the world’s oldest orchestras. (Hrusa replaces Daniel Barenboim, who bowed out due to health issues.) At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $49+. Visit cso.org.
- Could this be the last tour for Kiss? That’s what band members, outfitted in trademark makeup and studded leather, are claiming as their End of the Road tour hits town. At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont. Tickets $233+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Chicago rapper Noname (Fatimah Nyeema Warner) begins the tour for her transformative new album, “Sundial,” with a hometown performance. Stout opens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield. Tickets: $32.50-$47.50. Visit jamusa.com.
- Alt-country artist Lydia Loveless tours behind her new album, “Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again.” After living through COVID-19 and then breaking up with a boyfriend, Loveless says the album’s “overall theme is rebuilding everything.” Reese McHenry opens at 10 p.m. Nov. 24 Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western. Tickets: $25. Visit emptybottle.com.
- Noah Reid, a Canadian actor who portrayed Patrick Brewer on “Schitt’s Creek,” also is a singer and songwriter. His songs have an Americana feel but he refers to them as “whimsical Canadian rock.” Wyatt C. Louis opens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at Park West, 322 W. Armitage. Tickets: $45. Visit jamusa.com.
- Ladies R&B Kickback Concert features performances by Faith Evans, Kelly Price and Jon B. at 8 p.m. Nov. 24 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $55+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Galleries
- “The Alien-Nations and Sovereign States of Octavia E. Butler” is Chicago-based artist Candace Hunter’s largest solo exhibition. It explores the ideas of speculative fiction author Butler via a series of assemblage-based works, installations, video and sound works that illustrate the worlds she imagined in her novels. A highlight is the installation “Lilith’s Journey, inspired by Butler’s “Xenogenesis Trilogy (Lilith’s Brood). From Nov. 11-March 3 at Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell. Admission is free. Visit hydeparkart.org.
Movies
- Put on your lederhosen and sing along with Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer and the Von Trapp children at “The Sound of Music Sing-a-Long.” Each screening includes onscreen lyrics, a costume contest and goody bags. From Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2-3 at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $14, children $10. Visit musicboxtheatre.com.
- The Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs the score as footage from Disney’s “Fantasia” is shown on the big screen. The score includes Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and “The Nutcracker” Suite. At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24-25 and 3 p.m. Nov. 26 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $77+. Visit cso.org.
- “Elf in Concert” features a screening of the film accompanied by a live orchestra performing John Debney’s score. Will Ferrell stars as Buddy, raised as an elf at the North Pole, who travels to New York in search of his real father. At 4 p.m. Nov. 25 at Auditorium Theatre, 55 E. Ida B. Wells, and 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont. Tickets: $40. Visit ticketmaster.com.
