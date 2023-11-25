The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Cary-Grove does it again, knocks off East St. Louis for the Class 6A state title

The Trojans beat the Flyers 23-20 in the Class 6A state championship game on Saturday at ISU’s Hancock Stadium. It’s the fourth state championship for Cary-Grove.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Cary-Grove does it again, knocks off East St. Louis for the Class 6A state title
Cary-Grove’s Peyton Seaburg (11) reacts after a touchdown against East St. Louis.

Cary-Grove’s Peyton Seaburg (11) reacts after a touchdown against East St. Louis.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

NORMAL, Ill.—It happened again.

Cary-Grove shocked the state by knocking off East St. Louis in 2021. So maybe everyone should have seen this one coming.

The Trojans beat the Flyers 23-20 in the Class 6A state championship game on Saturday at ISU’s Hancock Stadium. It’s the fourth state championship for Cary-Grove.

Logan Abrams scored the game-winning touchdown on a two-yard run with 1:19 to play. Patrick Weaver’s interception with 1:02 to play sealed the victory for the Trojans.

East St. Louis dominated Prairie Ridge, Cary-Grove’s Fox Valley conference rival, in the 6A title game last season. But the triple-option attack foiled the Flyers this year. East St. Louis has won 10 state titles and is loaded with future college players.

The Trojans ran for more than 200 yards and passed just once. The pass was crucial. Cary-Grove quarterback Payton Seaburg, the son of coach Brad Seaburg, connected with Andrew Prio on a 19-yard TD pass.

Abrams rushed for more than 80 yards and two TDs.

East St. Louis running back Larevious Woods ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Check back later for more, including reaction from players and coaches.

IHSA Championship Schedule

IHSA Championship Schedule

FRIDAY, NOV. 24

10 a.m. CT: 1A | Lena-Winslow vs. Camp Point Central

1 p.m. CT: 2A | Wilmington vs. Athens

4 p.m. CT: 3A | Mt. Carmel vs. Byron

7 p.m. CT: 4A St. Laurence vs. Rochester

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

IHSA class 5A-8A football championships air Saturday on CW26.

10 a.m. CT: 5A | Nazareth Academy vs. Joliet Catholic Academy

1 p.m. CT: 6A | East St. Louis vs. Cary Grove

4 p.m. CT: 7A | Downers Grove North vs. Mount Carmel High School

7 p.m. CT: 8A | Loyola Academy vs. Lincoln-Way East

Next Up In High School Sports
Nazareth’s comeback kids stun Joliet Catholic with second-half surge to win Class 5A
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
St. Laurence loses to Rochester but brings ‘legitimacy and respect’ back to the program in Class 4A title game appearance
St. Rita beats Kenwood to win 93rd Prep Bowl
Kyle Farrell’s breakout TD run leads Wilmington to the Class 2A title
Friday’s high school basketball scores
The Latest
This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage on November 25, 2023 shows an International Red Cross vehicle reportedly carrying hostages released by Hamas driving towards the Rafah border point with Egypt ahead of their transfer to Israel. A group of 13 Israeli and four Thai hostages released by Hamas crossed into Egypt late Saturday, Egyptian state-linked television reported
Israel-Hamas War
13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip: Israeli military
Hamas delayed the release by several hours, accusing Israel of violating the terms of a truce deal. The last-minute delay created a tense standoff but ultimately went through after international mediation efforts.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Corey Perry in the preseason.
Blackhawks
Corey Perry will be away from Blackhawks for ‘foreseeable future,’ Kyle Davidson says
Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson said Saturday that Perry’s absence is a team decision, not Perry’s decision. Perry’s agent later released a seemingly contradictory statement that Perry has “stepped away...to attend to personal matters.”
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
College Sports
Rocky Lombardi sparks Northern Illinois to win over Kent State, bowl-eligibility
Lombardi scored from a yard out with just under five minutes left in the game, and Jacob Finley recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown as time expired to give NIU a 37-27 victory.
By Jeff Agrest
 
A photo of Bears coach Matt Eberflus coaching in a game.
Bears
‘T’ in Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle stands for turnovers, but Bears aren’t getting many
The Bears are 18th in takeaways the last two seasons and have little chance to win when they don’t generate them.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_116655023.jpg
Bears
A lot at stake for Luke Getsy, Matt Eberflus vs. Vikings
The rematch of the Oct. 15 game at Soldier Field — a 19-13 loss to the Vikings — will be a test of how well the Bears can respond vs. a common opponent. “It’s an important part of what you do,” Getsy said.
By Mark Potash
 