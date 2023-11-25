Cary-Grove does it again, knocks off East St. Louis for the Class 6A state title

NORMAL, Ill.—It happened again.

Cary-Grove shocked the state by knocking off East St. Louis in 2021. So maybe everyone should have seen this one coming.

The Trojans beat the Flyers 23-20 in the Class 6A state championship game on Saturday at ISU’s Hancock Stadium. It’s the fourth state championship for Cary-Grove.

Logan Abrams scored the game-winning touchdown on a two-yard run with 1:19 to play. Patrick Weaver’s interception with 1:02 to play sealed the victory for the Trojans.

East St. Louis dominated Prairie Ridge, Cary-Grove’s Fox Valley conference rival, in the 6A title game last season. But the triple-option attack foiled the Flyers this year. East St. Louis has won 10 state titles and is loaded with future college players.

The Trojans ran for more than 200 yards and passed just once. The pass was crucial. Cary-Grove quarterback Payton Seaburg, the son of coach Brad Seaburg, connected with Andrew Prio on a 19-yard TD pass.

Abrams rushed for more than 80 yards and two TDs.

East St. Louis running back Larevious Woods ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Check back later for more, including reaction from players and coaches.