The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Illinois high school football state championship scores

All the scores from this weekend’s title games at ISU.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
IC Catholic players share the Class 3A state championship trophy with their fans,

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

IHSA state football championships.

All games are played at ISU’S Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Friday, Nov. 24

Class 1A
Camp Point Central 14, Lena-Winslow 0

Class 2A
Wilmington vs. Athens, 1 p.m.

Class 3A
Byron vs. Mt. Carmel, Ill., 4 p.m.

Class 4A
St. Laurence vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Class 5A
Nazareth vs. Joliet Catholic, 10 a.m.

Class 6A
Cary-Grove vs. East St. Louis, 1 pm.

Class 7A
Downers Grove North vs. Mount Carmel, 4 p.m.

Class 8A
Loyola vs. Lincoln-Way East, 7 p.m.

