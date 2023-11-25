The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Nazareth’s comeback kids stun Joliet Catholic with second-half surge to win Class 5A

Joliet Catholic, which has won a record 15 state championships, led 20-10 at halftime.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Nazareth players raise the Class 5A state championship trophy after defeating Joliet Catholic.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

NORMAL, Ill.—The comeback kids did it again.

Nazareth, which lost its first four games this season, came from behind to beat Joliet Catholic 38-20 in the Class 5A state championship game on Saturday at ISU’s Hancock Stadium.

Nearly all of the Roadrunners’ key players are underclassmen, including quarterback Logan Malachuk, who was 23-for-34 for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

Malachuk didn’t throw an interception, and more than that, continually made the right decision. The 5-11, 185-pound junior has an uncanny knack for picking out the right receiver and deciding when to scramble.

Joliet Catholic (10-4), which has won a record 15 state championships, led 20-10 at halftime.

Running back HJ Grigsby dominated the first half, rushing for 228 yards and a TD in the first two quarters. He left with an injury briefly and continued playing, with a slight limp, in the second half.

Nazareth (9-5) took the lead for good on a 52-yard TD pass from Malachuk to James Penley. The pass went about 10 yards and then Penley, a junior, broke multiple tackles to find his way into the end zone.

Malachuk connected with sophomore Trenton Walker on a 4-yard TD with 6:32 to play to put the Roadrunners ahead 31-20.

It’s the fifth state championship for Nazareth. The Roadrunners were the first team to play in a state championship game with five losses and and the first to win the title with fewer than 10 wins.

Check back later for more, including reaction from the coaches and players.

