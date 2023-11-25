Nazareth’s comeback kids stun Joliet Catholic with second-half surge to win Class 5A

NORMAL, Ill.—The comeback kids did it again.

Nazareth, which lost its first four games this season, came from behind to beat Joliet Catholic 38-20 in the Class 5A state championship game on Saturday at ISU’s Hancock Stadium.

Nearly all of the Roadrunners’ key players are underclassmen, including quarterback Logan Malachuk, who was 23-for-34 for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

Malachuk didn’t throw an interception, and more than that, continually made the right decision. The 5-11, 185-pound junior has an uncanny knack for picking out the right receiver and deciding when to scramble.

Joliet Catholic (10-4), which has won a record 15 state championships, led 20-10 at halftime.

Running back HJ Grigsby dominated the first half, rushing for 228 yards and a TD in the first two quarters. He left with an injury briefly and continued playing, with a slight limp, in the second half.

Nazareth (9-5) took the lead for good on a 52-yard TD pass from Malachuk to James Penley. The pass went about 10 yards and then Penley, a junior, broke multiple tackles to find his way into the end zone.

Malachuk connected with sophomore Trenton Walker on a 4-yard TD with 6:32 to play to put the Roadrunners ahead 31-20.

It’s the fifth state championship for Nazareth. The Roadrunners were the first team to play in a state championship game with five losses and and the first to win the title with fewer than 10 wins.

