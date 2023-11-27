The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Unpaid family caregivers need support from federal, state and local governments

The first-ever national caregiving strategy is a roadmap to support unpaid family caregivers, the executive director of the Illinois Family Caregiver Coalition writes.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Unpaid family caregivers need support from federal, state and local governments
A caregiver walks with an elderly woman who is using a walker. More than 1 in 5 Americans are unpaid caregivers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 1 in 5 Americans are unpaid caregivers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

stock.adobe.com

Your family might be among the millions gathering around the dining room table this holiday season, talking about the best way to care for loved ones facing health challenges.

This week, we mourn the loss of an amazing champion for family caregivers — former first lady Rosalynn Carter. She is credited for a poignant quote recognizing “there are four types of people in the world: those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers and those who will need caregivers.”

More than one in five Americans bravely provide unpaid caregiving support. In Illinois, AARP estimates approximately 1.5 million people provide care, often performing technical medical care with little training and spending large amounts of money from their own pockets.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

As executive director of the Illinois Family Caregiver Coalition, this issue hits home. My family and I helped our mother battle lung cancer for 16 years. Supporting her was an honor and a gift. After caregiving during her serious illness, we saw how confusing the health care system can be.

November is National Family Caregivers Month. Now is the perfect time to lift unsung heroes — unpaid family caregivers. We should give them the respect and resources they need. If you know someone caring for a loved one, please thank them and offer to help.

Fortunately, we have a new roadmap to support unpaid family caregivers: the first-ever national caregiving strategy. If Congress funds and enacts this strategy, we can better coordinate between systems of care — medical, mental health and financial — to support people in their time of need.

We urge Gov. J.B. Pritzker, state legislators and Illinois congressional leaders to invest in the national caregiving strategy and partner with the Illinois Family Caregiver Coalition as we fight to better support unpaid caregivers.

Amy Brennan, executive director, Illinois Family Caregiver Coalition

How about some snow this holiday season?

I don’t know about anyone else, but it’s hard for me to get excited about Dec. 25 without snow on the ground.

No matter how many times I hear “White Christmas” on the car radio, it’s just not the same unless there are snowflakes bouncing off the windshield. “Winter Wonderland,” in particular, is merely a tease when my yard is still green and there’s a multitude of dried leaves left to be raked.

Of course, the euphoric thoughts of a white Christmas must always be weighed against haunting memories of cold fronts, wind chills, blizzards and polar vortexes.

But who wouldn’t risk it all for a few cozy hours in front of a roaring fire, listening to holiday tunes or viewing yet another encore presentation of “It’s A Wonderful Life” or “Holiday Inn.”

In an age of cold reality, when nostalgia is required to be sold with a warning label, nothing said or done during the holidays can ever be considered too banal or mawkish.

After all, being overly sentimental from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day makes even the meanest among us very human. But that’s the wonder and the joy of the holiday season.

Bob Ory, Elgin

Next Up In Commentary
Thousands of babies born prematurely in Illinois, mirroring a deadly national trend
Some college football coaches are sitting on the edge of their hot seats
Fathers who work remotely need help coping with parenting stress
Illinois finished at the bottom of a worse-than-ever Big Ten West — now that’s saying something
Someone in Chicago wonders where to turn when dating sites aren’t an option
No pay for elected school board members shuts out underrepresented communities
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Tow was the fault of my date, who didn’t offer to pay
He was wrong when he advised parking in a lot that turned out to be off-limits.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
merlin_37754866.jpg
Editorials
Thousands of babies born prematurely in Illinois, mirroring a deadly national trend
A new report by the March of Dimes underscores the need for elected officials, government and the healthcare system to do more to save lives, especially Black women and babies.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Reporter Stefano Esposito and his son, Lucca, work to figure out who killed Boddy Black in “Clue: A Walking Mystery,” a game located mostly in downtown’s Block 37 complex. | Victor Hilitski, for the Chicago Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
Block 37 poses as a mansion for ‘Clue: A Walking Mystery,’ an interactive whodunit that’s lots of fun
Challenging crime-solving game continues in Chicago through New Year’s Eve.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A house owned by the Chicago Housing Authority at 2128 N. Moody Ave. in Belmont Cragin that the agency intends to renovate.
Chicago Enterprise
CHA mounts $50 million program to fix up scattered sites
The agency promises to be “laser focused” over the next 18 months on its vacant single-family homes and smaller apartment buildings.
By David Roeder
 
A photo of Darnell Mooney playing against the Vikings.
Bears
3 keys for Bears against Vikings, starting with a thriving passing attack
The Bears are underdogs, as usual, but here are three keys to them upsetting the Vikings on Monday.
By Jason Lieser
 