Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Metra BNSF trains running nearly hour behind after frozen switches in Austin

About 6:25 a.m., trains in both directions began to be delayed because of frozen switches near Cicero Avenue and Congress Parkway.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The Metra BNSF line was behind schedule Tuesday because of frozen switches.

Trains are running nearly an hour behind on the Metra BNSF line after frozen track switches caused delays on the West Side.

Trains in both directions were delayed beginning about 6:30 a.m. because of frozen switches near Cicero Avenue and Congress Parkway, according to Metra.

The switches were thawed out, but it caused trains to operate up to 55 minutes behind schedule, a Metra spokesperson said.

Some trains were operating as express and not making stops in both directions.

More information can be found at metra.com.

