Metra BNSF trains running nearly hour behind after frozen switches in Austin
About 6:25 a.m., trains in both directions began to be delayed because of frozen switches near Cicero Avenue and Congress Parkway.
Trains are running nearly an hour behind on the Metra BNSF line after frozen track switches caused delays on the West Side.
Trains in both directions were delayed beginning about 6:30 a.m. because of frozen switches near Cicero Avenue and Congress Parkway, according to Metra.
The switches were thawed out, but it caused trains to operate up to 55 minutes behind schedule, a Metra spokesperson said.
Some trains were operating as express and not making stops in both directions.
More information can be found at metra.com.
The Latest
Hester has made the final round of 10 in each of the past two years, only to miss the Hall.
The family of five — three adults and two children — became stranded when unexpected snow began to fall as they neared the mountain’s summit.
Shortstop who struggled offensively in 2023 gets $1.75 million, one-year deal
The Hawks will face the Wings in Detroit on Thursday, although it’s unclear if Kane — now reunited with Alex DeBrincat — will be in the lineup that soon.
The fire was reported about 7:15 a.m. Train service resumed in both directions about a half-hour after the fire, but were not stopping at the 107th Street station.