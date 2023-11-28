This season’s 30 best high school basketball games

With the Thanksgiving tournaments in the books, head into the high school basketball regular season. And there is no shortage of high-profile games featuring ranked teams each and every week.

There are traditional rivalries, conference showdowns and highly anticipated matchups featuring star talent.

Here are 30 must-see regular-season games this season to put on the calendar.

Bolingbrook vs. Warren, Dec. 1

Bolingbrook has been a constant in the Super 25 in recent years. Warren is trying to return there. But there is no getting around the fact this one is highlighted by two precocious freshmen who shined in the opening week: Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson and Warren’s Jaxson Davis.

Thornton vs. Kenwood, Dec. 1

This has the potential to be in the Game of the Year conversation as Kenwood and Thornton are No. 1 and No. 2 ranked team teams in the Super 25.

Batavia at Lake Park, Dec. 1

The two favorites in the DuKane Conference meet in an early season showdown. High-scoring guard Camden Cerese and DuKane favorite Lake Park will try and hold off upstart Batavia and junior Jax Abalos.

Yorkville at Oswego East, Dec. 8

Quite a streak will be on the line. Oswego East, led by Wyoming recruit Jehvion Starwood, hasn’t lost a conference game since the 2020-2021 season. Ranked Yorkville comes to town with Jason Jakstys, a skilled 6-10 senior headed to Illinois.

St. Ignatius at Loyola, Dec. 8

A key Catholic League game is also one of the best rivalries around. Loyola, however, has dominated the Jesuit Cup, winning nine of the last 10 games between the two rivals.

Curie vs. Downers Grove North, Dec. 10

at Team Rose Shootout

A pair of top 10 teams, featuring Division I guards Jack Stanton of DGN and Carlos Harris of Curie, collide in what should be the best game at the Team Rose Shootout at Mount Carmel.

Curie at Simeon, Dec. 14

Simeon’s first big Public League test — post-Robert Smith. Curie coach Mike Oliver has been through dozens of these over the years, while Simeon first-year coach Tim Flowers has only experienced it as a player.

Loyola at DePaul Prep, Dec. 15

Those who love defense, this is your game as two of the best defensive-minded teams square off in an early, pivotal game in the loaded Chicago Catholic League.

Benet at Naperville North, Dec. 23

A neighborhood holiday bash as Benet travels three miles to face star guard Luke Williams and the Huskies.

New Trier at Glenbrook North, Jan. 5

The recent history between these two is dramatic. After splitting the two regular-season games last year, New Trier stunned GBN at the buzzer in the sectional championship. Winning the always strong Central Suburban League South is a grind. This will go a long way in determining who is in the early driver’s seat.

Kenwood at Curie, Jan. 11

Could this be this season’s Game of the Year in the Public League?

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. DePaul Prep, Jan. 6

at Steve Pappas Shootout

The final game of a terrific four-game lineup at DePaul Prep brings together a pair of top 10 teams and plenty of individual talent, including DePaul’s unsigned senior, Jaylan McElroy, and HF junior Bryce Heard.

Kenwood vs. Normal, Jan. 6

at Highland Shootout

A pair of teams with visions of playing the final weekend in Champaign will meet in the southern part of the state. There won’t be a game all season featuring more size than this one. Kenwood’s 6-11 Jaden Smith, 6-5 Chris Riddle and 6-5 Calvin Robins tangle with Normal’s 6-9 Jaheem Weber, 6-8 Noah Cleveland, 6-5 Niko Newsome and 6-9 Kobe Walker.

Metamora vs. Thornton, Jan. 6

at Highland Shootout

This is one of those unique games you wish were played more often as the defending Class 3A state champs from central Illinois face Thornton. Keep an eye on future Big Ten players Morez Johnson and Cooper Koch, who have signed with Illinois and Iowa, respectively.

Marist at Brother Rice, Jan. 16

A rivalry at its best featuring two schools two miles apart. Last year Brother Rice won 49-48. The year before it was a Brother Rice win in double overtime. Both jumped out to 4-0 starts and won Thanksgiving tournaments this season. The picture has been painted. This one will be fun.

Niles North at Niles West, Jan. 19

This rivalry heats up this season as both are together in the Central Suburban League North. Plus, last year’s regional game between the two was a barnburner as Niles North stayed alive and advanced with a 62-61 win. While Niles North remains the clear favorite in the CSL North, this is Niles West’s best team in years.

Rich at Kankakee, Jan. 19

The Southland Conference will provide a whole lot of buzzworthy games over the next three months, including this one featuring two of the best sophomores in the state: Rich’s Jamson Coulter and Kankakee’s Lincoln Williams

Downers Grove North vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, Jan. 20

at When Sides Collide

Jack Stanton, one of the state’s top guards and shooters, leads a Downers North team in what is a big midseason test for two teams ranked among the top five in the preseason.

Kenwood vs. Mount Carmel, Jan. 20

at When Sides Collide

A pair of powers just two miles apart on the South Side square off in a Catholic League vs. Public League battle, a game that includes four of the top 10 prospects in the senior class.

Benet vs. Thornton, Jan. 20

at When Sides Collide

Yes, two very talented teams. But it’s also a showcase for the top-ranked senior prospect, Thornton’s Morez Johnson, and the No. 1 prospect in the sophomore class, Benet’s Gabe Sularski.

Thornton at Bloom, Jan. 23

A circle-the-date matchup for fans in the south suburbs with Southland Conference supremacy on the line. Bloom took care of Thornton twice last season.

Young at Lane, Jan. 24

This will be a dicey road trip for perennial power Young. This will be an important one in deciding the Public League’s Red-West/North and sectional seeds.

New Trier at Glenbrook South, Jan. 26

The Trevians will be favored to repeat in the Central Suburban League South. But a trip to the Titan Dome in late January will be a big test and have big league implications.

Bloom vs. Loyola, Jan. 27

at War on the Shore

A really fun south suburbs vs. north suburbs showdown with different styles and a track record of winning programs. Enjoy the backcourt matchup of Loyola senior Miles Boland and Bloom junior Elijah Lovemore.

Romeoville at Joliet West, Feb. 2

The two favorites in the Southwest Prairie East feature some star talent. Joliet West’s Justus McNair, a Valpo recruit, and Romeoville’s dynamic guard EJ Mosley, one of the top juniors in the state, are the headliners.

Benet at Marist, Feb. 2

The second of two huge games between the two East Suburban Catholic Conference favorites. Plus, the top two sophomore prospects in the state — Benet’s Gabe Sularski and Marist’s Stephen Brown — square off.

York at Lake Park, Feb. 3

York’s AJ Levine and Lake Park’s Camden Cerese are two of the best unsung, high-scoring guards in the state. Sectional seeds will be at stake as well as both are likely vying for top four seeds in the same sectional.

Warren at Lake Forest, Feb. 6

Pick any number of games in the North Suburban Conference this year and you’ll find a battle and one that will factor into who wins the league. But there’s a feeling these two teams, boosted by some younger talent, will be hitting on all cylinders by the time this late-season clash arrives.

Bolingbrook at Homewood-Flossmoor, Feb. 13

A final conference showdown between these two as Bolingbrook is moving on to the Southwest Prairie next year. How fun would it be if first-place was on the line in this regular-season finale?

DePaul Prep at Benet, Feb. 16

There is a chance this one features the champions from the Chicago Catholic League and the East Suburban Catholic Conference meeting just before the state tournament tips.

