Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso has a strong return game

Kamilla Cardoso’s WNBA regular-season debut is imminent.

After suffering a shoulder injury in the Sky’s first preseason game May 3 against the Minnesota Lynx, Cardoso was ruled out for up to six weeks, putting her potential return around June 17. This week, during an Instagram livestream, Cardoso revealed she is trending toward a four-week return and shared June 1 as a potential return date.

“I’m going to go with what Kamilla says,” coach Teresa Weatherspoon said Tuesday in response to a question about whether or not the information shared on Instagram was accurate. “I’m trusting Kamilla. Super excited for her to be out in practice today.”

The Sky visit the Indiana Fever on June 1 and Cardoso’s return will be contingent on her progression over the next 1½ weeks.

Cardoso returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering the injury.

Weatherspoon said Cardoso didn’t participate in the full practice, but she’s getting healthier every day.

“The excitement she had to be out there, she’s one young lady who is ready to play,” Weatherspoon said. “She’s fired up and ready to go. She knows where she can come in and help us.”

The June 1 matchup between the Sky and Fever already has high expectations as rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will face off for the first time in the pros. According to Sports Media Watch, the game will be televised on ESPN.

Barring any setbacks, the matchup will be the first time Cardoso goes up against former teammate Aliyah Boston, the 2023 WNBA rookie of the year.

Cardoso’s return also could mean possible changes to the lineup. In the Sky’s first preseason game, with Cardoso available, Weatherspoon opted to start Reese and Elizabeth Williams in the frontcourt.

Cardoso finished with six points, four rebounds and two blocks in 13 minutes. Weatherspoon must decide whether to keep Williams in the starting lineup.

Based on Williams’ first two games, the logical answer would be yes. In the games against the Dallas Wings, Williams averaged 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. She had five steals and five blocks in the team’s first win of the season.

Cardoso, though, would have been a big boost against the Wings’ frontcourt. The Sky struggled to limit the Wings’ second-chance looks in both games, giving up 46 total points off of offensive rebounds. They were also outscored 60-42 in the paint in their season-opening loss.

“We know they’re big,” Williams said after the 87-79 loss. “They’re big for everyone, not just the Sky.”

Cardoso, at 6-7, is among the WNBA’s tallest players and would match up well against Wings centers Kalani Brown and Teaira McCowan.

It’s not just Cardoso’s height that makes her such a commodity. It’s her finishing ability around the rim. In her senior season with South Carolina, she averaged 14.4 points (while shooting 59.4% from the field), 9.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

Weatherspoon could end up using situational starting lineups. Against the Wings at the end of June, it would bode well for Cardoso to be inserted among the starting five. The same could be said against the Phoenix Mercury when Brittney Griner returns to full health.

Assuming Cardoso will face a minutes restriction, or some kind of ramping-up period, it’s safe to assume the Sky’s starting five will remain as is.

