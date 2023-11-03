The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
People cross State Street in the Loop as the first snowfall of the season hits the Chicago area, Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: This week’s 18 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

The Chicago area saw the first snowfall of the season on Halloween, adjunct faculty members went on strike at Columbia College Chicago, and 15 people were shot during an unsanctioned Halloween party in North Lawndale.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
An asylum seeker tries to keep warm outside the 18th District police station in River North as temperatures dip as low as 37 degrees across the Chicago area, Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pastor Derrick Fitzpatrick, of Stone Temple Church, raises his arms during a prayer circle outside of Studio 1258, where 15 people were shot overnight during an unsanctioned Halloween party in North Lawndale, Sunday, Oct. 29.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Police officers look at the bullet holes on the security curtains at studio 1258 where 15 people were shot during a party at the corner of S Pulaski Rd and W 13th Ave, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Families decorate pumpkins they picked up at the nearby pumpkin patch during Pumpkin Fest at Unity Park, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Families search for the right pumpkin in the pumpkin patch at Pumpkin Fest at Unity Park, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Alderpersons raise their hands after Ald. Monique Scott (24th) asks whose wards have asylum seekers during a City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

José Leonardo Urribarri, an asylum seeker, pushes a toy vehicle outside the 18th District police station in River North, where he and his family are temporarily staying, as the first snowfall of the season hits the Chicago area, Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

An asylum seeker holds hand warmers outside the 18th District police station in the River North neighborhood as temperatures dip to as low as 37 degrees, Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Heavy snow fall blankets the streets on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Family, friends, and community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Adriana Lopez outside her family’s Garfield Ridge home, Friday, Oct. 27. Lopez, 37, a special education teacher, was shot to death Sunday night as she returned home.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A “missing” poster depicting President and CEO of Columbia College-Chicago Dr. Kwang-Wu Kim is taped on a pole as faculty and students carry signs during a strike by part-time adjunct faculty members at Columbia College at 600 S. Michigan Ave. in the Loop, Monday, Oct. 30.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx stands behind Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson before entering a press conference at the Chicago Police Department headquarters, Tuesday, Oct. 31. Officials announced charges against William Grobes, 48, for a mass shooting during a Halloween party in North Lawndale early Sunday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Cousins Jasmine Carter (left) and Laricee Carter, 24, stand outside of Stroger Hospital, on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. The two cousins were at Studio 1258 where 15 people were shot during a party at the corner of S Pulaski Rd and W 13th Ave Sunday morning.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters rally and march around the Loop, demanding a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, Saturday, Oct. 28.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters rally and march around the Loop, demanding a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, Saturday, Oct. 28.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Dozens of photos of people allegedly kidnapped by Hamas in Israel sit are taped to the chairs in the upper gallery at Anshe Emet Synagogue, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Rev. Louis Cameli reads a sermon during a service at Holy Name Cathedral at 735 N. State St. in River North, Friday, Oct. 27. Pope Francis asked followers to unite for a global day of fasting, penance and prayer for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

