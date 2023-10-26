The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Education News Chicago

Columbia College part-time faculty could strike Monday

Adjunct faculty make up a majority of the teaching staff at the South Loop campus. Most members voted to authorize a strike Wednesday night.

By  Lisa Philip | WBEZ
 Updated  
Part-time faculty at Columbia College Chicago voted to authorize a strike after administrators proposed cutting courses this year. College leaders say the cuts are necessary to bridge a $20 million deficit.&nbsp;

Part-time faculty at Columbia College Chicago voted to authorize a strike after administrators proposed cutting course sections this year. College leaders say the cuts are necessary to bridge a $20 million deficit.

Sebastian Hidalgo / WBEZ

Adjunct faculty members at Columbia College say they will strike on Monday if an agreement is not reached with school leaders before then. That’s after administrators proposed cutting more than 300 course sections at the small liberal arts and arts-focused school in downtown Chicago.

The Columbia College Faculty Union, or CFAC, represents part-time faculty members at the college. Leaders say 88% of voting members authorized a strike before voting closed Wednesday night. Some 81% of members took part.

The union’s most recent contract expired in August. Members announced their plans to walk off the job Monday after an unsuccessful bargaining session with managers Thursday morning.

“It’s really empowering, and it really just demonstrates that we’re ready for this,” said Diana Vallera, an adjunct professor of photography and CFAC’s president. “They went after the most marginalized of faculty, right after a pandemic. And they went after our students right after a pandemic, after everything that we’ve been through.”

CFAC last went on strike in the fall of 2017, walking out for two days.

Vallera said about a third of the union’s approximately 600 members would be impacted by the cuts to course offerings either through reduced workload and decreased pay — or increased class sizes without additional pay.

In a statement, Columbia College officials said they “are disappointed that the union’s leadership has called a strike. We remain committed to good-faith bargaining with the union, and hope union leadership will remain at the table with concrete proposals. We are committed to minimizing impact on instruction where possible, and to protecting students’ academic progress, while meeting our responsibilities to ensure the sustainability of the college to serve its students.”

Nontenured, contract educators make up about 68% of the teaching staff at Columbia College, according to the leadership of CFAC. The school has a long history of hiring working professionals to teach students because they “bring the most contemporary, innovative thinking to the structure and delivery of our curriculum,” according to the school’s website.

Full-time faculty members at the school are barred from unionizing by a 1980 Supreme Court decision.

College leaders have said the course section cuts are necessary to make a $2 million dent in a $20 million budget deficit. But Vallera and other union members rejected those claims, saying other measures should be taken torein in expenses that do not compromise student learning.

In response, John Holmes, chairman of the Columbia College Board of Trustees, wrote in a letter to Vallera, “I must stress in no uncertain terms that the measures you seek to reverse, chief among them changes to some course offerings and to the enrollment of some courses, are the direct result of Board mandates to the college administration.”

Holmes is chief executive officer of AAR Corp, an aviation company, and was elected Columbia College’s board chairman in July. He has served as a trustee since 2012.

“This is a top priority for me as incoming Board chair, and we will not deviate from this direction,” Holmes wrote. “I am concerned that your proposed approach would aggravate, and not ameliorate, the problems we are required to solve.”

Vallera said she hopes the college’s leaders retract the cuts to course sections and offer more protections for adjunct faculty, including health insurance.

“But every indication from that letter from the board of trustees is the opposite,” she said.

Lisa Philip covers higher education for WBEZ, in partnership withOpen Campus.

This story has been updated to clarify that the proposed cuts are to course sections rather than to courses. 

