Thursday, November 30, 2023
Migrants are cut from the same cloth as the rest of us

One of the words I have not heard to describe migrants — but is a more accurate than the negative portrayals — is “families.”

Letters to the Editor
   
Two young migrants from Venezuela, aged 8 (right) and 11, whose mother requested that their name remain private, play games on a phone while sitting on the floor of the 8th District police station in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, Friday, May 5, 2023.

With the holidays upon us, there will undoubtedly be plenty of work parties, shopping sprees with kids in tow and the ubiquitous family gatherings. The coming months will also challenge us to wear layers of clothes and wrap ourselves and our loved ones in blanket-like coats. I am fortunate to have plenty of gloves, scarves, coats and boots.

Others are less fortunate. The unfortunate ones include the “new arrivals,” most of whom have never experienced a Chicago winter. Since the migrants’ arrival, critics have taken to the airwaves offering their comments about the tents, buses, use of police stations, encroachment on city streets, and, what they believe is the destruction of the city’s social and economic fabric. Descriptions of migrants are also disconcerting: liars, troublemakers, thieves, wayward parents using their kids to manipulate the immigration system and outsiders trying to live off the municipal dough.

One of the words I have not heard but is a more accurate depiction of the new arrivals is families. The buses full of people reflect a multi-generational exit from countries steeped in turmoil and unrest: infants, children, parents, or other caretakers. Describing those who arrive as families could lead us to consider them fully human, more like us. Instead, we use words that create a chasm that places the migrants at an arm’s distance from us, society and our city.

Throughout the next month, love, joy, harmony and peace will be words we will likely hear daily in songs, written in holiday cards and celebrated in plays and movies that bring friends and families together. Some will celebrate the season by remembering the birth of a unique child. Warned to flee to ensure the safety of his wife and newborn child, the family patriarch left for other lands. Wouldn’t it be remarkable if we could see the face of this child in the faces of the children we see coming here? Perhaps we can take the first step by using words that remove the stigma and distance between us and the “new arrivals.” The words? Families, of course.

Esther Nieves, Wicker Park 

Nuclear power plants pose danger especially during war

Nuclear plants have become “stationary dirty bomb targets” in war zones. The wars in Israel/Gaza, Yemen/Saudi Arabia, and Ukraine all involve stationary dirty-bomb targets in the form of nuclear power plants. War is a constant threat in China/Taiwan and India/Pakistan, places where the U.S. might become involved. At the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference — COP28 — there must be a discussion and an effort to dismantle all nuclear power plants throughout the world.

Jan Boudart, Rogers Park

A city crew repairs a water pipe and removes a lead service line in Calumet Heights this month.
Environment
Biden nudges Chicago to step up pace on replacing dangerous lead water lines
The president is ordering cities to replace lead pipes for drinking water within a decade. Chicago is getting at least 40 years to fix the problem.
By Brett Chase
 
Ald. Ed Burke walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in January 2019.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Jurors hear famous Burke quip about landing ‘the tuna,’ after defense fails to sink the trial
U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall denied a request for mistrial made over a remark about the “Chicago way of doing business” being “very corrupt.”
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Construction workers begin framing tents to hold migrants at the Brighton Park construction site at 3710 S. California Ave. Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Comienzan la construcción de campamento para migrantes
El portavoz del alcalde dijo que la mitigación de los contaminantes en el terreno se completaría para el fin de la semana.
By Michael Loria
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Cop relieved of police powers, charged with filing false robbery report
Zondranika Williams, 37, allegedly made a false report on Sept. 23 and surrendered herself Tuesday.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Chicago’s Melody A. Betts plays Evillene, the Wicked Witch of the West, in “The Wiz,” now playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.
Theater
A ‘Wiz’ that hums because of the plentiful things it does
Bound for Broadway, an eye-popping and high-intensity revival of the Motown-flavored musical both exhilarates and exhausts.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 