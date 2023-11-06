The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
It takes a village of powerful, smart women to elevate POTUS in Steppenwolf’s witty Chicago premiere

Written in the aftermath of the Trump years, Selina Filinger’s play follows a lackadaisical president’s inner circle: a group of seven highly educated, capable, loyal women relegated to cleaning up after an incompetent man-child

By  Sheri Flanders - For the Sun-Times
   
Celeste M. Cooper (from left), Chloe Baldwin, Karen Aldridge, Sandra Marquez, Karen Rodriguez, Caroline Neff and Meighan Gerachis star in Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s Chicago premiere of “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.”

As quickly paced as the 24-hour news cycle, and as raunchy as a bachelorette party on Weed Street, Steppenwolf Theatre’s “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” goes straight for the jugular from the first line of the show. Chock-full of witty zingers, this satirical romp through the sewer of sexism in the White House is good, filthy fun. 

Written in 2022 in the aftermath of the Trump years, Selina Filinger’s play follows a lackadaisical president’s inner circle: a group of seven highly educated, capable, loyal women relegated to cleaning up after an incompetent man-child, no matter the cost to society — or their own lives.

As POTUS finds himself in scalding hot water, the capable group of Boss Ladies has to confront the central question: “Why aren’t one of us president?” That musing leads to a ribald examination of women’s complicity in our own oppression.

The show is at its best when it examines the reality of being a woman with unflinching honesty: sacrificing one’s career for motherhood, a cheating spouse, impostor syndrome, and holding together the world without thanks. 

“POTUS: Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive”

Untitled

When: Through Dec. 10

Where: Steppenwolf Theater Company, 1650 N. Halsted

Tickets: $20+

Run Time: 1 hour 40 minutes, with one 15-minute intermission

Info: www.steppenwolf.org

Set on an elegant stage of doors surrounding a lazy-susan rotating floor by scenic designer Regina Garcia, this farce is all quick entrances and exits and enough high-stakes walking and talking that Aaron Sorkin would be proud. As diplomatic negotiations fall apart, scandals loom and the puke flies, the stress level rises, and the women rise to the occasion to save the day — by any means necessary.

Watching seven women run around with their hair on fire is far more fun than watching a dry press conference on nuclear non-proliferation treaties, and director Audrey Francis has assembled an explosive cast.

The indomitable Karen Aldridge shines as Margaret, a ridiculously overqualified first lady, relegated to hosting fluff events in the shadow of her husband. Karen Rodriguez delights as Jean, the overbearing chief of staff, constantly spinning to prevent any of POTUS’ crap from sticking. Sandra Marquez tugs at the heartstrings as Harriet, the president’s handler, singlehandedly propping up a terrible man without thanks. Celeste M. Cooper dazzles as Chris, a journalist and single mom twisting herself into pretzels to have it all. Caroline Neff is hilariously cringeworthy as Stephanie, the junior staffer drowning in her own insecurities. Chloe Baldwin is a hoot as the high-heel-wearing farm girl thrust into the world of politics. And Meighan Gerachis steals the show as the tattooed rebel throwing everything into chaos.

The first half of the play crackles with quick, filthy wit, and the nonstop, well-crafted laughs will distract you from the fact that a handful of the same joke types are repeated over and over again, and some of them are unfortunately a bit retrograde. You’ll be treated to a heaping helping of greatest hits like “Women be crazy,” “Women can’t get along with women,” “She dresses badly,” “Let’s shame her body,” “Feminists be strident,” and of course the classic “Being high is hilarious” bit that drags on way too long and tragically sells out some really good character development.

The character development in the first half shows such promise that it’s very much a letdown when it’s abandoned in the predictable (and somewhat draggy in comparison) second half for a standard slapstick caper. I was left wanting to know more about each character, but was only left with unanswered questions. Perhaps Fillinger will write a sequel one day!

Despite having so many women onstage, most of the time they are talking about a man. However, it is refreshing in that it presents a wide range of women’s point of views and relationships.

But nothing is perfect, least of all politics.

“POTUS” is an extremely entertaining show, with a unique premise and outstanding acting. And thankfully, as it presents its “moral,” it reveals itself to be the rare political show written in this era that doesn’t devolve into nihilism, and instead ends with a rousing call to action that hopefully will send audiences laughing all the way to the ballot box. 

