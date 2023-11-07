The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
USA vs. Edward M. Burke News Politics

Public corruption display at fed courthouse covered at request of Ed Burke’s lawyer

Potential jurors in Burke’s case have been spending time in the ceremonial courtroom of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, which is right across the hall from the public corruption display. Potential jurors could be seen walking through the hallway Tuesday morning.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Public corruption display at fed courthouse covered at request of Ed Burke’s lawyer
_BombingPic.jpeg

The wreckage of Chicago’s Federal Building after the explosion of a bomb that killed four people in 1918. It’s among the photos that appear on history displays on the 25th floor of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Provided by the National Archives.

Chicago’s federal court puts its history proudly on display on its 25th floor, sharing stories with visitors about everything from the 1918 bombing of the old courthouse to the prosecution of Al Capone.

But following a request from one of ex-Chicago Ald. Edward M. Burke’s lawyers, courthouse staff began temporarily covering up some of the 11 displays on the wall, including one about the history of public corruption prosecutions in Chicago. 

Burke attorney Chris Gair asked U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall on Monday to either take it down or cover it up. As of about 9 a.m. Tuesday, two of the displays had been covered by brown paper. 

Related

Kendall told lawyers Tuesday morning that she expects the displays to remain covered through the end of jury selection in Burke’s trial. After that, she said jurors in the case will be using other hallways that are not accessible by the public. 

For now, potential jurors in the case have been spending time in the ceremonial courtroom of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, which is right across the hall from the public corruption display. Multiple potential jurors could be seen walking through the hallway Tuesday morning. 

Still, it’s an unusual move. Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson also went on trial in the building’s 25th floor last year and was defended by Gair. The name of Thompson’s grandfather, the late Mayor Richard J. Daley, can be found on one the the displays dealing with the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago and the ensuing Chicago Seven Trial. 

That display also acknowledges the decision by Judge Julius Hoffman to order Bobby Seale gagged and bound to a chair amid that prosecution. 

Other displays mention the prosecution of former Chicago Sun-Times owner Conrad Black and the 1918 bombing of the old courthouse that was blamed on the Industrial Workers of the World, a labor group known as the Wobblies. Among the workers reportedly in the building at the time was Walt Disney, who was working for the post office there. 

Related

Burke’s prosecution is one of the most significant public corruption cases to hit the Dirksen courthouse in years.

He is accused of using his seat on the City Council to steer business to his private law firm amid schemes that involved Chicago’s Old Post Office, a Burger King at 41st and Pulaski, and a Binny’s Beverage Depot on the Northwest Side. He is also accused of threatening to block a fee increase at the Field Museum because it didn’t respond when he recommended his goddaughter for an internship. 

Kendall and lawyers questioned 20 potential jurors in the case Monday. Jury selection is set to continue Tuesday morning. 

Next Up In Politics
In Ed Burke’s 14th Ward, big frustration with politicians persists: ‘They’re all kind of crooked, I guess’
Ed Burke corruption trial off to slow start as once powerful politician faces those who may decide his fate
Sweeping the floor: Why Johnson had no choice in removing key Council ally from top leadership posts
Congressional Dems slam private school tax plan as state lawmakers return to Springfield for veto session battle
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Illinois innovators help improve lives of those in need abroad
The Latest
Northwestern’s Boo Buie
College Sports
Northwestern tops Binghamton 72-61 behind Boo Buie’s 27 points
Brooks Barnhizer, one of last season’s top reserves, added 18 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats.
By Associated Press
 
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.
College Sports
Illinois beats Eastern Illinois 80-52 in season opener
Twelve players scored for the Illini as they used their depth to turn away the Panthers.
By Associated Press
 
Marcus Thames.
White Sox
White Sox to name Marcus Thames hitting coach
Thames will replace Jose Castro, who served one year on White Sox staff before being fired at end of season
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago Bears v Carolina Panthers
Bears
Bears predictions: Week 10 vs. Panthers
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ “Thursday Night Football” game against Carolina:
By Patrick FinleyJason Lieser, and 4 more
 
WeWork offices are shown, Jan. 16, 2020, in New York.
Business
WeWork seeks bankruptcy protection in stunning fall for a firm once valued at close to $50B
WeWork, which has locations in Chicago, is also requesting the “ability to reject the leases of certain locations” that the company says are largely non-operational, as part of the filing.
By Associated Press
 