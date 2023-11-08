In some Black and Latino neighborhoods, gun violence hits over and over ‘with no mercy’

In predominantly white communities, when it comes to gun violence, lightning doesn’t often strike twice. It’s an infrequent occurrence that hurts and shocks us to our core — as it should.

However, in predominantly Black and Latino communities, it’s as if lightning can hit the same household over and over again, with no mercy or recourse for prevention. The continuous strikes of violence leave scars and a lingering sense of fear, creating a cycle that desperately needs to be broken.

As the executive director of One Aim Illinois, a gun violence prevention organization, I am compelled to address the disparities in coverage, energy and resources allocated to mass shootings based on the racial composition of affected communities.

Two recent shootings exemplify this disparity. In a predominantly white community in Maine, a senseless act of gun violence claimed the lives of 18 innocent individuals. The shock and outrage felt nationwide were palpable, with extensive media coverage and a collective call for swift action. Undoubtedly, these incidents deserve our utmost attention and a resolute commitment to preventing such tragedies in the future.

However, we must also acknowledge the two mass shootings that occurred on the west side of Chicago just a day apart, both in predominantly Black communities. The first left four injured, one critically, and the second injured 15 innocent people. These incidents, though also devastating, did not receive the same level of media coverage or critical response but further highlight the relentless nature of violence in Black and Brown communities.

While mass shootings in predominantly white communities capture national attention due to their rarity, the everyday gun violence that plagues predominantly Black and Latino communities goes largely unnoticed. By focusing solely on high-profile incidents, we inadvertently perpetuate a narrative that overlooks the systemic issues contributing to gun violence in marginalized communities.

To address gun violence comprehensively, we must allocate resources and energy in a manner that reflects reality on the ground. This means investing in community-based initiatives, mental health support and comprehensive prevention strategies tailored to the unique challenges faced by predominantly Black and Latino communities.

That is why at One Aim Illinois we are building a strong, robust, diverse and mutually beneficial coalition of gun violence prevention and community violence intervention that are working together to end gun violence in every single zip code in this state. By doing so, we can break the cycle of violence and create a society where the frequency of gun violence is on the horizon behind us.

We must also emphasize compassion in our approach. Every life lost or impacted by gun violence, regardless of the community it occurs in, demands our attention and action. The pain and trauma experienced by victims and their families are equally profound, regardless of race. By recognizing this shared humanity, we can foster empathy and understanding, and ultimately work toward eradicating gun violence from all communities.

And that means expanding our focus and prioritizing the everyday gun violence that disproportionately impacts marginalized communities. In doing so, we can ensure that no community is left behind in our collective pursuit of safety and justice.

Yolanda Androzzo is executive director of One Aim Illinois.

