The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Sports Outdoors

The issues of Wolf Lake do not include its fisheries

The fisheres on both the Illinois and Indiana sides of Wolf Lake are positives in a water facing other urban challenges.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE The issues of Wolf Lake do not include its fisheries
Jim Kovacek holds a 27-inch walleye surveyed on the Indiana side of Wolf Lake last month. Provided photo

Jim Kovacek holds a 27-inch walleye surveyed on the Indiana side of Wolf Lake last month.

Provided

Jim Kovacek wrote on notebook paper that it was an ‘‘eye-opening experience’’ last month on the night survey of walleye at Wolf Lake.

‘‘Living in Whiting [Indiana] all of my life, I didn’t realize the exceptional and diverse fishery that we have right in my backyard,’’ Kovacek wrote. ‘‘As Bruce Caruso said, ‘It’s like a carnival ride that you do not want to end.’ ’’

Tom Bacula, a fisheries biologist for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, had Perch America members Kovacek and Caruso along on the survey, which yielded walleye of 27, 25, 24 and 23 inches.

Bacula told me at the Wolf Lake Watershed Advisory Committee meeting Friday: ‘‘There were a lot of 20-inchers, including five in one spot.’’

Kovacek was surprised at the variety of species electroshocked: largemouth bass, white bass, northern pike, bluegills, crappie, white perch and ‘‘an abundance of bait fish.’’

Bacula was checking especially on how the 2022 stockings by Perch America and the Indiana DNR had done.

At noon Wednesday, Perch America plans to do its 25th stocking of advanced-growth walleye fingerlings into the Indiana side of Wolf Lake. Caruso spearheads that volunteer effort.

Wolf Lake, straddling the state line between Chicago and Hammond, is an industrial water with all kinds of threats, issues and, sometimes, tidbits of hope and good news. All that showed at the watershed meeting.

All that showed at the watershed meeting, hosted by the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative, at Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting.

I’ll focus on the fish.

In the spring survey, Bacula noted a couple of highlights: For a change the non-native white perch were not the top species; that went to the bluegills. They also picked up a white bass, the first since 1999, then two more in the October survey.

Illinois DNR fisheries biologist Seth Love said they electroshocked 222 fish from 20 species in the spring survey. Bowfin and pumpkinseed jumped out to me. The top bluegill was only 6.5 inches, and they averaged 3.5. They had redears to 8 inches, plus a 27.5-inch pike and a 20.2-inch walleye.

Most years, Illinois stocks largemouth, pike, walleye, rainbow trout and channel catfish. Bluegills are often stocked for events. Love said he expects no regulation changes and stockings to remain about the same. The next survey is planned for the spring of 2025.

Illinois hunting

John Saban and his group with pheasants and dogs Saturday on Illinois’ opening day for hunting upland birds. Provided photo

John Saban and his group with pheasants and dogs Saturday on Illinois’ opening day for hunting upland birds.

Provided

John Saban reported on the opener Saturday for pheasants: ‘‘Birds were scattered with the mild temps. We managed a dozen roosters out of three spots between Strawn and Saunemin [Livingston County]. We saw lots of hens, which is always a good sign.’’

Stray cast

The arc of Tim Anderson’s time with the Sox felt like spelunking: All fun and games until the headlamp burned out.

merlin_102758803.jpg

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) ORG XMIT: IACN163 ORG XMIT: CST2108290157582597

Charlie Neibergall, AP Photos

Next Up In Sports
GM meetings: Craig Breslow speaks glowingly of Cubs after leaving to lead the Red Sox’ baseball operations
Tavariyuan Williams, fully recovered from two gunshot wounds, prepares to lead De La Salle. ‘I don’t believe I was supposed to be here now.’
‘‘No untouchables’’ on White Sox’ roster, general manager Chris Getz says
Cubs president Jed Hoyer explains decision to fire David Ross, hire Craig Counsell
With “invaluable experience,” Tony La Russa stays involved with White Sox
Hirings of coach Teresa Weatherspoon, GM Jeff Pagliocca solidify Sky’s new direction
The Latest
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Douglas; one held
The man, 20, was shot and killed in the 2900 block of South State Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police car light bar.
Crime
Silver car sought in 4 armed robberies overnight on Southwest Side: cops
No injuries were reported in the robberies, which happened from 10:10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and in most reports, robbers fled in a silver car after confronting the victims on the street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Boy, 15, critically wounded in Auburn Gresham drive-by
The boy was shot multiple times and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man shot and killed in Washington Heights
Just after noon, Shya Clark, 29, was in the 8900 block of South Justine Street when he was shot in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A memorial outside the Little Village home where Karina Gonzalez and her daughter were shot to death, allegedly by her husband.
Politics
Advocates angered by delay in passing ‘Karina’s Bill,’ aimed at taking guns from those accused of domestic violence
“There’s no reason that they couldn’t call this bill and save additional lives in Illinois, and they simply chose not to,” said Amanda Pyron of the Network, a coalition of advocacy groups for victims of domestic violence.
By Sophie Sherry
 