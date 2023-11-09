The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Bouncer shot outside West Loop strip club

He was escorting a man outside of the strip club just after 4 a.m. in the 700 block of South Clinton Street when a black Tesla pulled up and fired shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot_2023_11_09_at_6.05.33_AM.png

Google Maps

A 30-year-old man was escorting a person out of a West Loop business when he was shot in the knee early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

He was leaving a strip club just after 4 a.m. in the 700 block of South Clinton Street when a black Tesla pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, police said.

