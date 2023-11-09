Bouncer shot outside West Loop strip club
He was escorting a man outside of the strip club just after 4 a.m. in the 700 block of South Clinton Street when a black Tesla pulled up and fired shots, police said.
A 30-year-old man was escorting a person out of a West Loop business when he was shot in the knee early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
He was leaving a strip club just after 4 a.m. in the 700 block of South Clinton Street when a black Tesla pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody, police said.
Rapper’s girlfriend recalls gunfight with his killers: ‘I picked up Duck’s gun and started shooting back’
The Latest
The Sharks entered this season looking similar to last season’s Hawks, but their paths have quickly diverged. While Luke Richardson kept the Hawks competitive and scrappy last year, David Quinn’s Sharks have been comically inept.
After she was caught flirting with the guy, they cut off communications, but now they’re back to messaging and husband considers it a threat to the marriage.
Movie makes all the obvious moves as unhappy men meet up to vent and whine.
What the rest of the country likely sees as a random Thursday night game between two bad teams carries significant effect on the Bears’ future.