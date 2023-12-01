The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 3, 2023
High School Football Sports Sports Saturday

Chicago Sun-Times 2023 All-Area high school football team

The best players from across the Chicago area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Chicago Sun-Times 2023 All-Area high school football team
Kenwood’s I’Marion Stewart (1) carries the ball in front of Taft’s Jayvon Evans.

Kenwood’s I’Marion Stewart (1) carries the ball in front of Taft’s Jayvon Evans.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

2023 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area high school football team

Offense

Image_12_1_23_at_9.56_AM.jpg

Marques Easley, Kankakee

OL Marques Easley, Kankakee
Sr. 6-6, 305 pounds

Georgia recruit. Helped lead the Kays to a Southland conference championship, an undefeated regular season and an overall mark of 11-1.

JoshuaJanowski.jpg

Joshua Janowski, Lincoln-Way East

OL Joshua Janowski, Lincoln-Way East
Sr. 6-3, 275 pounds

Iowa recruit. School’s all-time leader in pancake blocks with 123, 51 coming this season. That surpasses NFL players Nick Allegretti and Adam Gettis. Three-year varsity player that made 40 consecutive starts.

WillNolan.jpg

Will Nolan, Hersey

OL Will Nolan, Hersey
Sr. 6-6, 285 pounds

Iowa recruit. Selected for the Army All-American game. Didn’t allow any sacks this season and had 74 pancake blocks in 10 games.

JustinScott.jpg

Justin Scott, St. Ignatius

OL Justin Scott, St. Ignatius
Sr. 6-5, 310 pounds

Miami recruit. One of the top-ranked players in the nation. Played offensive line, defensive line and running back. Had 28 tackles, 15 solo with seven tackles for a loss and two sacks along with 121 yards rushing and 2 TDs. Army All-American and CCL/ESCC Green Lineman of the Year.

EddieTuerk.jpg

Eddie Tuerk, Lyons

OL Eddie Tuerk, Lyons
Sr. 6-5, 285 pounds

Illinois recruit. Four-year starter on both lines that finished with 37 tackles, 12 for a loss with eight sacks, 53 quarterback pressures and 35 pancake blocks.

AlessioMilivojevic.jpg

Alessio Milivojevic, St. Francis

QB Alessio Milivojevic, St. Francis
Sr. 6-3, 215 pounds

Ball State recruit. Posted a 73% completion rate while passing for 3,408 yards and 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions. Had 51 carries for 339 yards and nine touchdowns.

NoahBattle.jpg

Noah Battle, Downers Grove North

RB Noah Battle, Downers Grove North
Sr. 5-11, 185 pounds

Standout on offense and at safety that led the Trojans to the Class 7A state championship game. Finished with 207 carries for 1,158 yards and 17 TDs along with 16 catches for 164 yards and 4 TDs.

DarrionDupree.jpg

Darrion Dupree, Mount Carmel

RB Darrion Dupree, Mount Carmel
Sr. 5-11, 200 pounds

Wisconsin recruit. Sun-Times Player of the Year. Led the Caravan to the Class 7A state championship. Had 151 carries for 1,136 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Caught 20 passes for 764 yards and eight touchdowns. 

ChristianBentancur.jpg

Christian Bentancur, Marian Central

TE Christian Bentancur, Marian Central
Sr. 6-5, 240 pounds

Clemson recruit. Finished his career with 231 receptions, the fifth most in state history. Had 94 catches for 1,423 yards and 22 TDs this season. Also had eight sacks.

ChrisDurr.jpg

Chris Durr, Morgan Park

WR Chris Durr, Morgan Park
Sr. 5-11, 160 pounds

Wyoming recruit. One of the best two-year runs at receiver in recent Public League history. Had 73 catches for 1,206 yards and 15 TDs this year. Led Mustangs to consecutive state quarterfinal appearances.

IMarionStewart.jpg

I’Marion Stewart, Kenwood

WR I’Marion Stewart, Kenwood
Sr. 6-1, 180 pounds

Michigan recruit dazzled every time he touched the ball. Scored 14 TDs and racked up more than 1,400 total yards.

RyanFitzgerald.jpg

Ryan Fitzgerald, Loyola

ATH Ryan Fitzgerald, Loyola
Jr. 6-3, 190 pounds

Led Loyola to an undefeated record and the Class 8A state title in his first varsity season. Was 136-for-214 for 2,056 yards and 20 TDs with just one interception. A rushing force in goal line situations, had 107 carries for 712 yards and 14 TDs.

Defense

DillanJohnson.jpg

Dillan Johnson, Joliet Catholic

DL Dillan Johnson, Joliet Catholic
Sr. 6-2, 287 pounds

Wisconsin recruit. Nationally-ranked player that led the Hilltoppers to the Class 5A state title game. Finished with 82 tackles, 10 sacks, seven tackles for a loss and one forced fumble.

NateMarshall.jpg

Nate Marshall, Fenwick

DL Nate Marshall, Fenwick
Jr. 6-5, 270 pounds

Nationally-ranked player with a scholarship offer from every powerhouse program in the country. Three-year starter had 38 tackles (22 solo), 16 tackles for loss, six sacks and four forced fumbles. Caught four TDs as a receiver.

CadenORourke.jpg

Caden O’Rourke, Lincoln-Way East

DL Caden O’Rourke, Lincoln-Way East
Jr. 6-5, 220 pounds

A devastating defensive force, teamed with Conner Durkin and David Wuske to lead a dominating defense that allowed just 6.7 points per game and posted five shutouts on the way to the Class 8A state title game.

TavonRice.jpg

Tavon Rice, Mount Carmel

DL Tavon Rice, Mount Carmel
Sr. 6-0, 275 pounds

Teamed with linebacker Parker Startz to form the backbone of the Caravan’s Class 7A state championship defense which allowed just 13.6 points per game against a rugged schedule.

ConnerDurkin.jpg

Conner Durkin, Lincoln-Way East

LB Conner Durkin, Lincoln-Way East
Sr. 5-11, 210 pounds

Leading tackler in school history with 316 in three years as a varsity starter. Had more than 140 tackles this season. Started 40 consecutive games. Unanimous Defensive Player of the Year in the Southwest Suburban Blue.

GabeKaminski.jpg

Gabe Kaminski, Nazareth

LB Gabe Kaminski, Nazareth
Jr. 6-4, 250 pounds

Helped lead Roadrunners to Class 5A state championship with 132 solo tackles, 19 sacks and 43 tackles for a loss. Holds scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Tennessee, Stanford and the entire Big Ten.

ColeOstendorf.jpg

Cole Ostendorf, York

LB Cole Ostendorf, York
Sr. 5-11, 205 pounds

Two-time West Suburban Silver Defensive Player of the Year. Had 107 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks as he helped lead the Dukes to an 11-2 season and a Class 8A state semifinal.

CarsonGrove.jpg

Carson Grove, Hersey

DB Carson Grove, Hersey
Sr. 5-11, 175 pounds

Northwestern recruit was a force on defense and offense. Had 64 receptions this season for 1,435 yards (20th most in state history) and 16 TDs. Racked up 1,853 all-purpose yards and had 32 tackles and five interceptions.

KJParker.jpg

KJ Parker, IC Catholic

DB KJ Parker, IC Catholic
Sr. 5-11, 165 pounds

Iowa recruit. Averaged 74.2 yards per game on offense this season and scored six TDs. Had four interceptions and led the Knights to a 9-3 record this season and the Class 3A state championship in 2022.

CamWilliams.jpg

Cam Williams, Glenbard South

DB Cam Williams, Glenbard South
Sr. 6-2, 190 pounds

Notre Dame recruit. One of the state’s best all-around talents. Had 909 receiving yards and 12 TDs, averaged 25 yards per catch. Also had 468 rushing yards and 6 TDs and 478 kickoff return yards with 2 TDs. Defensively, contributed 26 tackles and two interceptions.

LukeWilliams.jpg

Luke Williams, Naperville North

DB Luke Williams, Naperville North
Sr. 6-1, 175 pounds

Purdue recruit. Grabbed six interceptions and made 62 tackles. Also excelled at receiver with 50 catches for 565 yards and 5 TDs.

MichaelBaker.jpg

Michael Baker, Loyola

P/K Michael Baker, Loyola
Sr. 5-9, 183 pounds

His career-long field goal of 56 yards is the fifth-longest in state history. Made 13 of 18 field goals this season with a long of 48 yards. Averaged 32 yards per punt and was also a weapon at receiver with 13 catches for 163 yards and 2 TDs.

Related

Next Up In High School Sports
Promising freshmen Jaxson Davis, Davion Thompson live up to hype at Chicago Elite Classic
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
Fenwick wins the Battle of Oak Park, takes down the Huskies at the Chicago Elite Classic
Brendan Savage, whose mom sued to get him back on basketball team, plays for Hinsdale South
Friday’s high school basketball scores
The Latest
A judge’s gavel
Chicago
21-year-old Roseland man charged for April murder
Daeshawn Hill was arrested for fatally shooting Donte T. Shorter on April 30 in the 100 block of West 113th Street in Roseland, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Anmani Rendon of Venezuela feels the forehead of her daughter, Sofia Barragan, 2, outside the 12th District police station in October.
Other Views
Chicago must remain a sanctuary city because ‘that is who we are’
We rejected Donald Trump’s xenophobia in 2016 and 2020, and Chicago must reject it now as the presidential election and Democratic National Convention approach in 2024, state Sen. Robert Peters writes.
By Robert Peters
 
An illustration of a person wearing a lot of layers to stay warm.
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago wants to look stylish even in freezing temperatures
Feeling stuck in a comfort-over-fashion limbo? A stylish Chicago young woman talks about what motivates her to dress nice against chilly odds.
By Ismael Perez
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: How much should I help friend who’s homeless?
Reader doesn’t want a roommate but worries about the safety and living conditions of friend living in a car.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 