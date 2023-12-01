Chicago Sun-Times 2023 All-Area high school football team

2023 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area high school football team

Offense

OL Marques Easley, Kankakee

Sr. 6-6, 305 pounds

Georgia recruit. Helped lead the Kays to a Southland conference championship, an undefeated regular season and an overall mark of 11-1.

OL Joshua Janowski, Lincoln-Way East

Sr. 6-3, 275 pounds

Iowa recruit. School’s all-time leader in pancake blocks with 123, 51 coming this season. That surpasses NFL players Nick Allegretti and Adam Gettis. Three-year varsity player that made 40 consecutive starts.

OL Will Nolan, Hersey

Sr. 6-6, 285 pounds

Iowa recruit. Selected for the Army All-American game. Didn’t allow any sacks this season and had 74 pancake blocks in 10 games.

OL Justin Scott, St. Ignatius

Sr. 6-5, 310 pounds

Miami recruit. One of the top-ranked players in the nation. Played offensive line, defensive line and running back. Had 28 tackles, 15 solo with seven tackles for a loss and two sacks along with 121 yards rushing and 2 TDs. Army All-American and CCL/ESCC Green Lineman of the Year.

OL Eddie Tuerk, Lyons

Sr. 6-5, 285 pounds

Illinois recruit. Four-year starter on both lines that finished with 37 tackles, 12 for a loss with eight sacks, 53 quarterback pressures and 35 pancake blocks.

QB Alessio Milivojevic, St. Francis

Sr. 6-3, 215 pounds

Ball State recruit. Posted a 73% completion rate while passing for 3,408 yards and 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions. Had 51 carries for 339 yards and nine touchdowns.

RB Noah Battle, Downers Grove North

Sr. 5-11, 185 pounds

Standout on offense and at safety that led the Trojans to the Class 7A state championship game. Finished with 207 carries for 1,158 yards and 17 TDs along with 16 catches for 164 yards and 4 TDs.

RB Darrion Dupree, Mount Carmel

Sr. 5-11, 200 pounds

Wisconsin recruit. Sun-Times Player of the Year. Led the Caravan to the Class 7A state championship. Had 151 carries for 1,136 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Caught 20 passes for 764 yards and eight touchdowns.

TE Christian Bentancur, Marian Central

Sr. 6-5, 240 pounds

Clemson recruit. Finished his career with 231 receptions, the fifth most in state history. Had 94 catches for 1,423 yards and 22 TDs this season. Also had eight sacks.

WR Chris Durr, Morgan Park

Sr. 5-11, 160 pounds

Wyoming recruit. One of the best two-year runs at receiver in recent Public League history. Had 73 catches for 1,206 yards and 15 TDs this year. Led Mustangs to consecutive state quarterfinal appearances.

WR I’Marion Stewart, Kenwood

Sr. 6-1, 180 pounds

Michigan recruit dazzled every time he touched the ball. Scored 14 TDs and racked up more than 1,400 total yards.

ATH Ryan Fitzgerald, Loyola

Jr. 6-3, 190 pounds

Led Loyola to an undefeated record and the Class 8A state title in his first varsity season. Was 136-for-214 for 2,056 yards and 20 TDs with just one interception. A rushing force in goal line situations, had 107 carries for 712 yards and 14 TDs.

Defense

DL Dillan Johnson, Joliet Catholic

Sr. 6-2, 287 pounds

Wisconsin recruit. Nationally-ranked player that led the Hilltoppers to the Class 5A state title game. Finished with 82 tackles, 10 sacks, seven tackles for a loss and one forced fumble.

DL Nate Marshall, Fenwick

Jr. 6-5, 270 pounds

Nationally-ranked player with a scholarship offer from every powerhouse program in the country. Three-year starter had 38 tackles (22 solo), 16 tackles for loss, six sacks and four forced fumbles. Caught four TDs as a receiver.

DL Caden O’Rourke, Lincoln-Way East

Jr. 6-5, 220 pounds

A devastating defensive force, teamed with Conner Durkin and David Wuske to lead a dominating defense that allowed just 6.7 points per game and posted five shutouts on the way to the Class 8A state title game.

DL Tavon Rice, Mount Carmel

Sr. 6-0, 275 pounds

Teamed with linebacker Parker Startz to form the backbone of the Caravan’s Class 7A state championship defense which allowed just 13.6 points per game against a rugged schedule.

LB Conner Durkin, Lincoln-Way East

Sr. 5-11, 210 pounds

Leading tackler in school history with 316 in three years as a varsity starter. Had more than 140 tackles this season. Started 40 consecutive games. Unanimous Defensive Player of the Year in the Southwest Suburban Blue.

LB Gabe Kaminski, Nazareth

Jr. 6-4, 250 pounds

Helped lead Roadrunners to Class 5A state championship with 132 solo tackles, 19 sacks and 43 tackles for a loss. Holds scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Tennessee, Stanford and the entire Big Ten.

LB Cole Ostendorf, York

Sr. 5-11, 205 pounds

Two-time West Suburban Silver Defensive Player of the Year. Had 107 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks as he helped lead the Dukes to an 11-2 season and a Class 8A state semifinal.

DB Carson Grove, Hersey

Sr. 5-11, 175 pounds

Northwestern recruit was a force on defense and offense. Had 64 receptions this season for 1,435 yards (20th most in state history) and 16 TDs. Racked up 1,853 all-purpose yards and had 32 tackles and five interceptions.

DB KJ Parker, IC Catholic

Sr. 5-11, 165 pounds

Iowa recruit. Averaged 74.2 yards per game on offense this season and scored six TDs. Had four interceptions and led the Knights to a 9-3 record this season and the Class 3A state championship in 2022.

DB Cam Williams, Glenbard South

Sr. 6-2, 190 pounds

Notre Dame recruit. One of the state’s best all-around talents. Had 909 receiving yards and 12 TDs, averaged 25 yards per catch. Also had 468 rushing yards and 6 TDs and 478 kickoff return yards with 2 TDs. Defensively, contributed 26 tackles and two interceptions.

DB Luke Williams, Naperville North

Sr. 6-1, 175 pounds

Purdue recruit. Grabbed six interceptions and made 62 tackles. Also excelled at receiver with 50 catches for 565 yards and 5 TDs.

P/K Michael Baker, Loyola

Sr. 5-9, 183 pounds

His career-long field goal of 56 yards is the fifth-longest in state history. Made 13 of 18 field goals this season with a long of 48 yards. Averaged 32 yards per punt and was also a weapon at receiver with 13 catches for 163 yards and 2 TDs.