The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Unselfish Curie handles Downers Grove North

Will Gonzalez led Curie with 12 points and five rebounds. Carlos Harris and Taevion Collier each scored eight.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Unselfish Curie handles Downers Grove North
Curie’s Taevion Collier (21) shoots a short jumper against Downers Grove North.

Curie’s Taevion Collier (21) shoots a short jumper against Downers Grove North.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

A nice crowd turned out at Mount Carmel on Sunday for the Team Rose Shootout and it is a safe bet that a lot of the neutral fans were there for the same reason: to see if that magic Downers Grove North captured in the state playoffs last season was still intact. 

Star guard Jack Stanton is now a senior and has committed to Princeton. Owen Thulin and Jake Riemer are also back for the Trojans. 

Downers Grove North faced its first test of the season against a red-hot Curie. The Condors prevailed 45-36 and never trailed in the second half. But Stanton is a force and it appears that Trojans coach Jim Thomas has the pieces necessary to assemble another playoff juggernaut this season. 

“In the last couple years we’ve rarely been stuck under 40 points,” Thomas said. “We just have to find some scoring from other areas and now that we have this teaching tool to show them we will be able to do that.”

Stanton led Downers Grove North (5-1) with 21 points and senior Alex Miller scored nine. 

Curie (7-1) led by six at halftime. The third quarter was a slog with just three baskets total. The Condors sucked up nearly two minutes of the fourth quarter on one possession. And they weren’t holding the ball. Six Curie players scored in the fourth quarter.

“This group is just way better than last year,” Condors senior Christian Brockett said. “Everyone is unselfish and plays defense.”

Will Gonzalez led Curie with 12 points and five rebounds. Carlos Harris and Taevion Collier each scored eight. 

“We believe in each other and we have four guards out there that can all handle the ball,” Gonzalez said. 

The Condors haven’t been defeated by a local team and picked up the top seed at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament on Sunday. They lost to Sidwell Friends, a nationally-ranked school from D.C., by two points at the Chicago Elite Classic last weekend.

Downers Grove North’s Owen Thulin (5) gets fouled by Curie’s Derrick Dowdell (23).

Downers Grove North’s Owen Thulin (5) gets fouled by Curie’s Derrick Dowdell (23).

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

“We didn’t play our best because of how physical, solid and well-coached Curie was,” Thomas said. “And they gave that to us for four quarters. They were very physical to the point where we couldn’t get in and out of our stuff. They were bullying us off the ball. Fair enough.”

Last season Downers Grove North knocked off Kenwood and Young to advance to the state finals in Champaign. The Trojans lost to Moline, the eventual Class 4A state champs, in the semifinals. 

“That’s definitely why we wanted to play them,” Oliver said. “Everyone saw how well they played against some top teams late last year and we knew it would be a good test to prove ourselves early in the season.”

Junior showdown

Two of the state’s best juniors matched up in an earlier game at the Team Rose Shootout. Bryce Heard and Homewood-Flossmoor knocked off St. Ignatius and Phoenix Gill 49-37. 

Heard led the Vikings with 13 points and Gill, who didn’t play much in the fourth quarter after possibly twisting his ankle, finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for St. Ignatius (5-4).

Homewood-Flossmoor (8-1) entered the season with a pile of transfers and a load of hype. The project appears to be starting to jell together. Junior guard Jayden Tyler scored 12 and had five rebounds and senior Carson Brownfield added 12 points. 

Next Up In High School Sports
Sunday’s high school basketball scores
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
Lindblom’s Je’Shawn Stevenson stakes his claim as the city’s best player and Brother Rice beats Bloom in triple overtime
Offensive struggles plague Fremd in loss at Showcase In The Park
2023 Holiday Tournament pairings
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
The Latest
Bears defensive end Montez Sweat reacts after a play during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Lions.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: A Bears win streak!
The win over the Lions was the Bears’ first victory after a bye in 10 years.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker celebrates a defensive stop Sunday.
Bears
Jaquan Brisker sets Bears DB record with 17 tackles vs. Lions
“That’s unheard of …” coach Matt Eberflus said. “That’s amazing. What Brisker brings is the reason we drafted him.”
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears receiver DJ Moore had two touchdowns Sunday.
Bears
Bears’ DJ Moore had ‘tunnel vision’ on trick-play TD
Moore faked the handoff to Fields, kept the ball and ran up the left sideline for the Bears’ first touchdown. It was his first-ever rushing touchdown.
By Patrick Finley
 
Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus
Bears
3 takeaways from Bears’ 28-13 win over Lions at Soldier Field
A look at the Bears’ defensive improvement, Justin Fields’ situation and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s calls.
By Jason Lieser
 
Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph kicks the game-winning field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
Vikings beat Raiders 3-0 in lowest-scoring game in 16 years
It was the first 3-0 game since Pittsburgh beat Miami on Nov. 26, 2007, the third in the past 40 years and the seventh in the Super Bowl era.
By Associated Press
 