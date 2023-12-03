The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 3, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 3, 2023

Thornton takes over at the top and six teams join the rankings.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 3, 2023
Thornton’s Morez Johnson, facing, and the rest of the Wildcats celebrate their victory over Kenwood at the Chicago Elite Classic.

Thornton’s Morez Johnson, facing, and the rest of the Wildcats celebrate their victory over Kenwood at the Chicago Elite Classic.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

It’s early in the season to be faced with a difficult decision on the top spot. Teams have only played a handful of games and the quality of opponents has varied wildly.

But after Kenwood lost to Thornton and barely held off Lincoln Park at home this week, it was clear the Broncos no longer had a claim to the No. 1 ranking. So a change needed to be made.

It’s Thornton. The Wildcats lost at home to Bloom on Friday night, so their hold on the top spot is far from rock solid. However, they have two very big wins: Kenwood and Peoria Richwoods. Thornton also has Morez Johnson, the area’s top player.

Things fell into place logically after that.

Bloom and Warren made big jumps after solid weeks. The first draft of the rankings had the Blue Devils in the top ten. That’s how impressive Warren was at the Chicago Elite Classic against Bolingbrook.

St. Ignatius, Simeon, Joliet West, Naperville North, St. Patrick and Oswego East all drop out. Those are some big names and teams with significant goals this season. It will be interesting to see how they all perform over the holidays.

Riverside-Brookfield is in after beating St. Ignatius. Kankakee and Waubonsie Valley join after undefeated starts to the season. Lincoln Park, which has beaten Lindblom and nearly took down Kenwood, debuts at No. 20. Lindblom joins after beating Joliet West.

Loyola, which played New Trier and Brother Rice close and defeated a quality Lake Zurich team, sneaks in at No. 25.

Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 3, 2023
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Thornton (5-1) 2
Beat Kenwood

2. Downers Grove North (4-0) 3
Football is over

3. Homewood-Flossmoor (6-1) 4
Lost to Gonzaga

4. Bloom (4-1) 11
Elijah Allen has arrived

5. Mount Carmel (6-1) 5
At De La Salle Friday

6. Curie (4-1) 7
Impressed at CEC

7. Kenwood (3-1) 1
Lost to Thornton

8. Marist (6-0) 8
Impressive week

9. Brother Rice (6-0) 9
Beat Loyola

10. DePaul Prep (6-0) 10
Handled Lane

11. Young (2-2) 6
Still plenty to prove

12. De La Salle (5-0) 12
At St. Francis Tuesday

13. Benet (6-0) 13
Living up to expectations

14. Warren (6-1) 24
More than Jaxson Davis

15. Glenbrook North (6-0) 18
Beat Glenbrook South

16. New Trier (5-1) 15
Lost to Warren

17. Glenbrook South (5-1) 16
Nick Taylor picks Winona State

18. Bolingbrook (4-1) 14
Fell to Warren

19. Riverside-Brookfield (5-1) NR
Stefan Cicic makes a differene

20. Lincoln Park (3-1) NR
Young and hungry

21. Lindblom (2-1) NR
Beat Joliet West

22. Waubonsie Valley (6-0) NR
Hasn’t been challenged

23. Lake Park (5-1) 23
Handled Batavia

24. Kankakee (5-0) NR
Solid start

25. Loyola (5-2) NR
Faces St. Ignatius Friday

Next Up In High School Sports
Thornton defeats Kenwood in a showdown of the area’s top-ranked teams at the Chicago Elite Classic
Promising freshmen Jaxson Davis, Davion Thompson live up to hype at Chicago Elite Classic
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
Fenwick wins the Battle of Oak Park, takes down the Huskies at the Chicago Elite Classic
Brendan Savage, whose mom sued to get him back on basketball team, plays for Hinsdale South
The Latest
Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard skating against the Red Wings on Thursday.
Blackhawks
The Corey Perry-Connor Bedard rumor is a lesson in journalistic irresponsibility
The goal is truth, not a response to fiction.
By Rick Morrissey
 
An illustration of a person wearing a lot of layers to stay warm.
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago wants to look stylish even in freezing temperatures
Feeling stuck in a comfort-over-fashion limbo? A stylish Chicago young woman talks about what motivates her to dress nice against chilly odds.
By Ismael Perez
 
A rendering of the planned new Terminal 2, the “global terminal,” at O’Hare Airport.
Editorials
Chicago must keep pushing forward on O’Hare expansion project
United and American Airlines want to scale back or slow down the massive project to replace Terminal 2. Both Illinois senators and former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who forged the plan with the airlines, say a deal’s a deal.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Michigan, led by coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, is the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
College Sports
College Football Playoff takes Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama; Florida State left out
The Seminoles are the first unbeaten Power 5 champ to be left out of the four-team playoff, which started in 2014.
By Steve Greenberg
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
‘San Antonio DeMar’ to the rescue in turning around the Bulls season?
It’s easy to forget DeMar DeRozan’s three seasons with the Spurs and coach Gregg Popovich, but it admittedly taught the veteran what it truly means to be a leader and playmaker. Is that the formula for the Bulls moving forward, and can Zach LaVine join in the unselfishness when he’s able to return?
By Joe Cowley
 