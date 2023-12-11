The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Illinois hunters harvested 76,232 deer during firearm season, down from 2022

Illinois hunters harvested 76,232 deer during the two parts of firearm season, down slightly from 76,854 in the 2022 season.

By  Dale Bowman
   
A sign for a deer-check station on opening day of the first part of firearm deer season on Nov. 17. Credit: Dale Bowman

Dale Bowman

For the first modern season where certain rifles were allowed during Illinois’ firearm deer season, the impact appears negligible or minor on harvest totals. Illinois hunters harvested 76,232 deer (preliminary numbers) during the two parts of firearm season, down slightly from 76,854 deer in the 2022 firearm season.

The weather being almost too nice first season may have had a bigger impact than use of rifles.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2023 firearm season Nov. 30-Dec. 3 was 22,884, compared with 24,500 deer harvested during the second part of the 2022 season.

The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season Nov. 17-19 was 53,348 deer.

Remaining 2023-2024 deer hunting opportunities in Illinois include:

Late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease (CWD) season, in designated counties only, Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 12-14. A map showing the counties open to late-winter and CWD seasons can be found online.

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 14.

Go online for more deer hunting information.

For the county-by-county breakdown, go to dnr.illinois.gov/press-release.29405.html.

