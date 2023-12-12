Body found in Vernon Hills pond matches missing teen’s description, police say

Divers recovered a body from a Vernon Hills pond that they believe to be that of a missing 17-year-old Carpentersville girl.

The body was recovered in the same pond where divers Monday discovered a car belonging to Brissa Romero, whose family reported her missing last week. Authorities could not immediately confirm if it was Romero who was pulled from the pond, noting formal identification will be made by the Lake County coroner’s office. However, authorities said the recovered remains matched Romero’s description and no further leads regarding Romero’s whereabouts are being followed at this time.

Authorities search for Brissa Romero on Tuesday in a retention pond just west of Lakeview Parkway and Executive Way in Vernon Hills. The Carpentersville teen went missing one week ago. Her SUV was recovered from the pond on Monday. Brian Hill/Daily Herald

“The men and women of both the Carpentersville and Vernon Hills police departments worked diligently and with sincere hope for Brissa’s safe return since she was reported missing,” a joint news release issued Tuesday afternoon stated. “The departments thank Brissa’s family, friends and members of the community who worked to bring awareness to Brissa’s case and offer their deepest condolences to the Romero family.”

Crews recovered Romero’s missing Nissan Rogue on Monday afternoon and resumed their search of the pond about 8 a.m. Tuesday. Crews recovered the body shortly after 1 p.m. The search drew extended family members and other onlookers Tuesday.

Romero last spoke to family members Dec. 4 as she was en route to a holiday work party at a Vernon Hills bowling alley.

