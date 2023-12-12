The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Body found in Vernon Hills pond matches missing teen’s description, police say

Authorities say a body was found Tuesday in a retention pond where Brissa Romero’s SUV was found Monday. Romero last contacted relatives on Dec. 4.

By  Alicia Fabbre | Daily Herald
   
SHARE Body found in Vernon Hills pond matches missing teen’s description, police say
Brissa Romero graduated from Barrington High School in 2023 and was studying at Harper College to become an ultrasound technician.

Brissa Romero graduated from Barrington High School in 2023 and was studying at Harper College to become an ultrasound technician.

Provided

Divers recovered a body from a Vernon Hills pond that they believe to be that of a missing 17-year-old Carpentersville girl.

The body was recovered in the same pond where divers Monday discovered a car belonging to Brissa Romero, whose family reported her missing last week. Authorities could not immediately confirm if it was Romero who was pulled from the pond, noting formal identification will be made by the Lake County coroner’s office. However, authorities said the recovered remains matched Romero’s description and no further leads regarding Romero’s whereabouts are being followed at this time.

Authorities search for Brissa Romero on Tuesday in a retention pond just west of Lakeview Parkway and Executive Way in Vernon Hills. The Carpentersville teen went missing one week ago.

Authorities search for Brissa Romero on Tuesday in a retention pond just west of Lakeview Parkway and Executive Way in Vernon Hills. The Carpentersville teen went missing one week ago. Her SUV was recovered from the pond on Monday.

Brian Hill/Daily Herald

“The men and women of both the Carpentersville and Vernon Hills police departments worked diligently and with sincere hope for Brissa’s safe return since she was reported missing,” a joint news release issued Tuesday afternoon stated. “The departments thank Brissa’s family, friends and members of the community who worked to bring awareness to Brissa’s case and offer their deepest condolences to the Romero family.”

Crews recovered Romero’s missing Nissan Rogue on Monday afternoon and resumed their search of the pond about 8 a.m. Tuesday. Crews recovered the body shortly after 1 p.m. The search drew extended family members and other onlookers Tuesday.

Romero last spoke to family members Dec. 4 as she was en route to a holiday work party at a Vernon Hills bowling alley.

For more on this story go to Dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Judge vacates murder conviction of Chicago man wrongfully imprisoned for 35 years
So long, Solis? Defense rests in Burke trial after briefly questioning ‘hostile’ witness, FBI mole Danny Solis
Andre Braugher, ‘Homicide’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor from Chicago, dies at 61
Suspect struck, killed by car while fleeing cops in Austin
14-year-old boy, man shot dead in Chicago Lawn
Brandon Johnson’s Board of Ed looks to move away from school choice, toward neighborhood schools
The Latest
Brian Beals hugs his sister Pattilyn and his niece Tamiko outside Robinson Correctional Institution. Beals has served the second-longest term of wrongful incarceration in Illinois history, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.
Crime
Judge vacates murder conviction of Chicago man wrongfully imprisoned for 35 years
Brian Beals was convicted in the 1988 slaying of a 6-year-old boy in Englewood. Five witnesses corroborated that Beals was the intended target and not the shooter.
By Sophia Tareen | Associated Press
 
Attorney Lisa Noller and former Ald. Danny Solis enter a cab outside the Dirksen Federal Building Tuesday.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
So long, Solis? Defense rests in Burke trial after briefly questioning ‘hostile’ witness, FBI mole Danny Solis
Burke’s defense attorneys made good on their promise to call Solis to testify, forcing him out into the open nearly five years after the Chicago Sun-Times revealed his cooperation with the feds in January 2019.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Andre Braugher in 2018.
Obituaries
Andre Braugher, ‘Homicide’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor from Chicago, dies at 61
Two-time Emmy winner was a St. Ignatius College Prep grad.
By Associated Press
 
Gunfire was exchanged during a robbery Saturday morning at a gas station in River North.
Crime
Suspect struck, killed by car while fleeing cops in Austin
A man, 24, was seen exiting a car that was reported stolen. He fled and was hit by a car in the 800 block of South Cicero Avenue, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Lily Gladstone (left) and Cara Jade Myers appear in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
Movies and TV
Chicago critics name ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ the year’s best film
‘Oppenheimer’ director Christopher Nolan, ‘Poor Things’ star Emma Stone and ‘The Holdovers’ actor Paul Giamatti also win awards from the group.
By Darel Jevens
 