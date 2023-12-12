The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Benet sophomore Gabe Sularski dazzles in his first Chicago appearance as the Redwings beat St. Patrick

Tuesday at St. Patrick, Chicago fans got their first look at Sularski and he lived up to all the offseason praise.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Benet’s Gabe Sularski is well-known in recruiting circles. The sophomore had an excellent summer and an even better fall. He’s considered one of the top players in the state regardless of class. 

Local high school basketball fans have read his name, but few have had a chance to see what all the fuss is about. Tuesday at St. Patrick, Chicago fans got their first look at Sularski and he lived up to all the offseason praise. 

The 6-7 guard had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. He missed just two shots and displayed a court awareness and basketball acumen uncommon in any high school player and astounding for a sophomore playing his ninth varsity game. 

The No. 10 Redwings beat St. Patrick 61-39. Mike Bailey has coached the Shamrocks for 30 years. He’s seen several decades’ worth of great players pass through his gym. 

“[Sularski] is going to be a tremendous player,” Bailey said. “He’s just going to get better and better too. That’s the scary thing. It’s good for our league but it’s bad for St. Pat’s.”

Benet (9-0, 5-0 East Suburban Catholic) led by seven at halftime. The Redwings shot 6 of 9 from three-point range in the third quarter to put the game away. 

Benet coach Gene Heidkamp said it was Sularski’s best game of the season. 

“I would agree,” Sularski said. “I really stayed poised and was a factor on offense and defense.”

Illinois coach Brad Underwood was at the game. Sularski already has scholarship offers from Illinois, Michigan State, Missouri, Purdue, Wisconsin and Iowa State. 

“[Sularski] did a good job of letting the game come to him,” Heidkamp said. “He made some shots and got a good number of assists. Did a nice job on the glass. He played a really complete overall game.”

Seniors Patrick Walsh (seven points) and Parker Sulaver are back from last season’s squad which finished second in Class 4A. The rest of the large rotation is young. 

Sularski, sophomore point guard Jayden Wright (15 points), 6-8 junior Daniel Pauliukonis (13 points) and 7-0 sophomore Colin Stack (five points, four rebounds) make up what is likely the most talented group of players in Benet history. 

“Our younger kids played like they are capable of playing,” Heidkamp said. “The guys did a good job of moving the ball and creating good shots. In past games, we haven’t always had good shot selection.”

It’s a big week for the Redwings, who host No. 21 Marist on Friday.

“They young guys are incredibly talented,” Sulaver said. “They are still figuring out some of the little things but overall they are doing an amazing job.”

Senior guard AJ Thomas and junior EJ Breland each scored 13 for St. Patrick (6-3, 2-2). 

“We have to put better pressure on the ball at the point of attack,” Bailey said. “At one point they just had us running. We couldn’t settle in and close out and get to shooters. We can’t hope that they miss. We have to make them miss.”

