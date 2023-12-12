The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
Lindblom’s Quentin McCoy (11) shoots against Lincoln Way East’s Brent Taylor (1).

Lindblom’s Quentin McCoy (11) shoots against Lincoln Way East’s Brent Taylor (1).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

BIG NORTHERN

Rock Falls at Oregon, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER

Aurora Central at St. Ignatius, 7:00

IC Catholic at Mount Carmel, 7:00

Marmion at De La Salle, 6:30

Montini at Brother Rice, 7:00

Providence at St. Rita, 7:00

Providence-St. Mel at DePaul, 7:00

St. Francis at Leo, 7:00

St. Francis de Sales at Loyola, 5:30

St. Laurence at Fenwick, 7:00

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN

Chicago Christian at Timothy Christian, 7:30

Hope Academy at Christ the King, 7:00

St. Edward at Marian Central, 7:00

DU KANE

Glenbard North at St. Charles East, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at St. Patrick, 7:00

Nazareth at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

Notre Dame at Marist, 7:00

St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Wilmington, 6:45

Manteno at Lisle, 6:45

Reed-Custer at Herscher, 7:00

Streator at Peotone, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Francis Parker at Elgin Academy, 6:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Kaneland at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Lycee Francais at Roycemore, 5:00

LITTLE TEN

Earlville at IMSA, 6:45

METRO PREP

Morton Grove Academy at Islamic Foundation, 5:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Pritzker at ITW-Speer, 6:30

UIC Prep at Golder, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Butler at Noble Academy, 6:30

Comer at Johnson, 7:00

Hansberry at Bulls Prep, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Mundelein at Warren, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Alden-Hebron at Christian Life, 7:30

Schaumburg Christian at South Beloit, 7:00

Westlake Christian at Harvest Christian, 7:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED SOUTH CENTRAL

Brooks at Hyde Park, 6:30

Dyett at Curie, 5:00

Lindblom at Englewood, 6:30

Perspectives-Lead at Simeon, 5:00

Phillips at Kenwood, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE CENTRAL

Bogan at Solorio, 7:00

Catalyst-Maria at Richards (Chgo), 7:00

Hancock at Dunbar, 4:30

Hubbard at King, 4:30

Kennedy at Longwood, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE SOUTH

Corliss at Vocational, 5:00

Fenger at Agricultural Science,4:30

Harlan at South Shore, 5:00

Morgan Park at Carver, 4:30

UC-Woodlawn at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE CENTRAL

Back of the Yards at Gage Park, 4:30

DuSable at ACERO-Soto, 4:30

Horizon-Southwest at Kelly, 4:30

Insituto Health at Urban Prep-Englewood, 4:30

Tilden at ACERO-Garcia, 4:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE SOUTH

Air Force at Chicago Military, 7:00

Goode at Excel-Englewood, 4:30

Hirsch at EPIC, 5:00

Julian at ACE Amandla, 4:30

Washington at Bowen, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Beecher at St. Anne, 7:00

Clifton Central at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Grace Christian at Donovan, 6:30

Momence at Grant Park, 7:00

Tri-Point at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Joliet West at Plainfield Central, 6:30

Plainfield South at Joliet Central, 6:30

Romeoville at Plainfield East, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Minooka at West Aurora, 6:30

Oswego East at Oswego, 6:30

Plainfield North at Yorkville, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE

Bolingbrook at Lincoln-Way East, 6:00

Lockport at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30

Stagg at Andrew, 6:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at Elgin, 7:00

Glenbard East at West Chicago, 7:00

Glenbard South at East Aurora, 6:30

Larkin at Fenton, 7:00

South Elgin at Streamwood, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Evergreen Park, 6:30

Annawan at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00

Bremen at Schaumburg, 7:00

Buffalo Grove at Maine West, 7:00

Carmel at Evanston, 7:00

Chesterton at Westmont, 7:30

Chicago Math & Science at North Grand, 7:00

Crete-Monee at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

Dixon at DeKalb, 7:00

Glenbard West at Glenbrook South, 7:00

Glenbrook North at Prospect, 7:00

Hinsdale South at Richards, 6:30

Juarez at Thornridge, 6:30

Lake Forest at Niles North, 7:00

Marengo at Hoffman Estates, 7:00

Marquette at Indian Creek, 6:45

North Boone at Hiawatha, 7:00

Plano at Ottawa, 7:00

Princeville at Midland, 7:00

Putnam County at Somonauk, 7:00

Roanoke-Benson at Tri-Valley, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Northridge, 6:00

Southland at Ridgewood, 7:00

Taft at Niles West, 6:30

Thornton Fr. South at Downers Grove North, 6:00

Unity Christian at Mooseheart, 6:30

Vernon Hills at Deerfield, 7:00

Westminster Christian at Lombard CPSA, 6:30

York at Libertyville, 7:00

Yorkville Christian at Neuqua Valley, 7:00

LAKES

Lakes at Fremd, 7:30

Next Up In High School Sports
Debating high school football’s upcoming decision on districts
City/Suburban Hoops Report: Rating Waubonsie Valley, Palatine’s Connor May commits and Danny Grieves’ last run
No Shot Clock, Ep. 159: The case for No. 1, breaking down the top teams
Monday’s high school basketball scores
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 10, 2023
Unselfish Curie handles Downers Grove North
The Latest
Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic scrap against the Predators last week.
Blackhawks
Seth Jones’ injury, Kevin Korchinski’s absence leaves Blackhawks with skeleton defense
Jones did not travel with the Hawks on their trip to Edmonton and Seattle after suffering an upper-body injury Sunday. Without him, the Hawks’ defensive corps are direly shorthanded.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_117903410.jpg
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Former Ald. Danny Solis, who wore wire for FBI, takes witness stand in Burke trial. ‘I was trying to help myself.’
Burke’s defense attorneys made good on their promise to call Solis to testify, forcing him out into the open nearly five years after the Chicago Sun-Times revealed his cooperation with the feds in January 2019.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
A stock image of Google search.
Chicago
Chicago’s top Google searches of 2023
From air quality to Taylor Swift to baseball, here’s what was on Chicagoans’ minds this year, according to Google.
By Katie Anthony
 
Chicago City Council on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
City Hall
After backlash, Chicago City Council drops restrictive new rules to public seating at its meetings
The new rules were prompted after a number of intense and chaotic City Council meetings.
By Mariah Woelfel
 
Chicago City Hall.
City Hall
City Council set to alter paid leave ordinance, but not enough to satisfy business leaders
The proposed quick-fixes include a six-month delay — until July 1 — in the requirement that businesses give Chicago employees five paid sick days and five paid vacation days per year. Businesses also would get 16 days, or one pay period, to remedy a problem with paid leave.
By Fran Spielman
 