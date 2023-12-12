Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
BIG NORTHERN
Rock Falls at Oregon, 7:00
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER
Aurora Central at St. Ignatius, 7:00
IC Catholic at Mount Carmel, 7:00
Marmion at De La Salle, 6:30
Montini at Brother Rice, 7:00
Providence at St. Rita, 7:00
Providence-St. Mel at DePaul, 7:00
St. Francis at Leo, 7:00
St. Francis de Sales at Loyola, 5:30
St. Laurence at Fenwick, 7:00
CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN
Chicago Christian at Timothy Christian, 7:30
Hope Academy at Christ the King, 7:00
St. Edward at Marian Central, 7:00
DU KANE
Glenbard North at St. Charles East, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Benet at St. Patrick, 7:00
Nazareth at Joliet Catholic, 7:00
Notre Dame at Marist, 7:00
St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 7:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Wilmington, 6:45
Manteno at Lisle, 6:45
Reed-Custer at Herscher, 7:00
Streator at Peotone, 6:45
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Francis Parker at Elgin Academy, 6:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Kaneland at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Lycee Francais at Roycemore, 5:00
LITTLE TEN
Earlville at IMSA, 6:45
METRO PREP
Morton Grove Academy at Islamic Foundation, 5:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Pritzker at ITW-Speer, 6:30
UIC Prep at Golder, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Butler at Noble Academy, 6:30
Comer at Johnson, 7:00
Hansberry at Bulls Prep, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Mundelein at Warren, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Alden-Hebron at Christian Life, 7:30
Schaumburg Christian at South Beloit, 7:00
Westlake Christian at Harvest Christian, 7:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE - RED SOUTH CENTRAL
Brooks at Hyde Park, 6:30
Dyett at Curie, 5:00
Lindblom at Englewood, 6:30
Perspectives-Lead at Simeon, 5:00
Phillips at Kenwood, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE CENTRAL
Bogan at Solorio, 7:00
Catalyst-Maria at Richards (Chgo), 7:00
Hancock at Dunbar, 4:30
Hubbard at King, 4:30
Kennedy at Longwood, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE - WHITE SOUTH
Corliss at Vocational, 5:00
Fenger at Agricultural Science,4:30
Harlan at South Shore, 5:00
Morgan Park at Carver, 4:30
UC-Woodlawn at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE CENTRAL
Back of the Yards at Gage Park, 4:30
DuSable at ACERO-Soto, 4:30
Horizon-Southwest at Kelly, 4:30
Insituto Health at Urban Prep-Englewood, 4:30
Tilden at ACERO-Garcia, 4:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE SOUTH
Air Force at Chicago Military, 7:00
Goode at Excel-Englewood, 4:30
Hirsch at EPIC, 5:00
Julian at ACE Amandla, 4:30
Washington at Bowen, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Beecher at St. Anne, 7:00
Clifton Central at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
Grace Christian at Donovan, 6:30
Momence at Grant Park, 7:00
Tri-Point at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Joliet West at Plainfield Central, 6:30
Plainfield South at Joliet Central, 6:30
Romeoville at Plainfield East, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST
Minooka at West Aurora, 6:30
Oswego East at Oswego, 6:30
Plainfield North at Yorkville, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE
Bolingbrook at Lincoln-Way East, 6:00
Lockport at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED
Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30
Stagg at Andrew, 6:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at Elgin, 7:00
Glenbard East at West Chicago, 7:00
Glenbard South at East Aurora, 6:30
Larkin at Fenton, 7:00
South Elgin at Streamwood, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Evergreen Park, 6:30
Annawan at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00
Bremen at Schaumburg, 7:00
Buffalo Grove at Maine West, 7:00
Carmel at Evanston, 7:00
Chesterton at Westmont, 7:30
Chicago Math & Science at North Grand, 7:00
Crete-Monee at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
Dixon at DeKalb, 7:00
Glenbard West at Glenbrook South, 7:00
Glenbrook North at Prospect, 7:00
Hinsdale South at Richards, 6:30
Juarez at Thornridge, 6:30
Lake Forest at Niles North, 7:00
Marengo at Hoffman Estates, 7:00
Marquette at Indian Creek, 6:45
North Boone at Hiawatha, 7:00
Plano at Ottawa, 7:00
Princeville at Midland, 7:00
Putnam County at Somonauk, 7:00
Roanoke-Benson at Tri-Valley, 7:00
Rowe-Clark at Northridge, 6:00
Southland at Ridgewood, 7:00
Taft at Niles West, 6:30
Thornton Fr. South at Downers Grove North, 6:00
Unity Christian at Mooseheart, 6:30
Vernon Hills at Deerfield, 7:00
Westminster Christian at Lombard CPSA, 6:30
York at Libertyville, 7:00
Yorkville Christian at Neuqua Valley, 7:00
LAKES
Lakes at Fremd, 7:30