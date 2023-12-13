The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Food and Restaurants News Chicago

Chicago Restaurant Week 2024 lineup boasts nearly 400 local eateries

The 17-day event gives diners a chance to sample some of the area’s top dining destinations at a special fixed price.

By  Dorothy Hernandez
   
SHARE Chicago Restaurant Week 2024 lineup boasts nearly 400 local eateries
Chef Dominique Leach pours her own brand of BBQ sauce called Spice Betty BBQ Sauce onto some BBQ rib tips served at her Pullman restaurant called Lexington Betty Smokehouse, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chef Dominique Leach will be the host chef at First Bites Bash, the kickoff event for Chicago Restaurant Week 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Food lovers in Chicago will have a lot of choices to make next month when Chicago Restaurant Week returns for its 17th year, with nearly 400 restaurants offering special menus for the multi-day culinary feast.

The food fest event kicks off on Jan. 18 with First Bites Bash at Chicago’s Field Museum where more than 50 restaurants will offer a taste of their restaurant week menus. The host chef is Dominique Leach of Lexington Betty Smokehouse, the newly crowned winner of season four Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl.”

Chicago Restaurant Week gives diners a chance to sample some of the area’s top dining destinations at a fixed price. Participating restaurants will showcase curated prix fixe menus with prices set at $25 for brunch or lunch, and $42 or $59 for dinner.

Asador Bastian — the Basque-inspired steakhouse in River North’s Gallery District — was announced today Nov. 28, 2023, as one of Esquire’s “Best New Restaurants in America.” | Hsing Chen

Asador Bastian — the Basque-inspired steakhouse in River North’s Gallery District — is among the restaurant newcomers participating in Chicago Restaurant Week.

Hsing Chen

Fifty-six restaurants are making their event debut this year, including Asador Bastian, an upscale steakhouse with Basque influences that was recently named one of this year’s best new restaurants across the country by Esquire magazine; Pompette, which recently garnered a 2023 Michelin Bib Gourmand nod; and Rose Mary, a popular West Loop restaurant marrying Italian and Croation flavors helmed by “Top Chef” winner Joe Flamm.

Among the restaurants returning represent a wide diversity of cuisines, such as Mima’s Taste of Cuba in Irving Park, Kizami Sushi in Lincoln Park, Rooh Chicago in the West Loop and Demera Ethiopian Restaurant in Uptown, to name a few.

“There is no better time than Chicago Restaurant Week to experience Chicago’s incomparable culinary talent and the cultural richness of our great city and its neighborhoods,” Lynn Osmond, president and CEO of Choose Chicago, the producing entity behind the annual culinary extravaganza, said in a statement.

Restaurant week gives people a chance to explore the city while celebrating local restaurants, Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said.

Related

“Chicago Restaurant Week reflects the passion and vitality of our restaurant community,” Toia said. “Celebrations like this give diners the perfect reason to explore every single pocket of the city and finally get to that spot they’ve been wanting to try — all while bringing essential business to restaurants during Chicago’s winter season.”

For a full list of the restaurants and to make reservations, go to eatitupchicago.com.

Next Up In Taste
Se abre un Portillo’s de comida sólo para llevar en Rosemont
Six decades after original ‘Dog House,’ to-go Portillo’s opens in Rosemont
Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the US
Affordable foodie destinations in Europe come in all price ranges, survey reveals
Menu planner: Roasted parsnips and carrots pair well with roasted pork loin
Nationwide grant program is helping 3 Black chefs elevate their Chicago restaurants
The Latest
A QR code is displayed by a spectator as they arrive on day one of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 08, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.
QR code scams put personal data at risk, FTC warns
Some of the ways scammers have used QR codes are by placing fraudulent QR codes on parking meters or by posing as legitimate businesses.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Blackhawks forward Joey Anderson has earned a full-time NHL spot with his strong play.
Blackhawks
Joey Anderson’s strong play cementing full-time Blackhawks roster spot
The Hawks’ decision to send Boris Katchouk through waivers and eventually to Rockford is proof of Anderson’s ascension up the depth chart. In 11 NHL games since his call-up, he has formed the team’s best forward line alongside Jason Dickinson.
By Ben Pope
 
Attorney Ken Piercey unrolls an heir tree showing more than 119 heirs in the $11 million estate of Joseph Stancak, a Chicagoan who died with no will and no immediate relatives.
Chicago
Will in SW Side recluse’s probate case allowed as evidence; heirs must wait decision on $11 million fortune
Admission of the will that mysteriously surfaced was not the ‘final word on validity,’ a Cook County judge said, leaving hope for distant relatives who had expected a share of Joseph Stancak’s millions.
By Mitch Dudek
 
An aerial view of the migrant camp construction site at 3710 S. California Ave. Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 5, 2023.
Immigration
Shelved Brighton Park migrant camp cost city nearly $1 million
State environmental regulators determined there were too many harmful metals and other toxic substances detected on the property for it to safely house asylum-seekers.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Fran Spielman
 
Dusek’s Tavern and Dining Room opened in 2013 inside Thalia Hall at 1807 S. Allport St. in Pilsen.
‘We achieved everything we set out to do’: Thalia Hall loses Dusek’s, seeks to expand building
Dusek’s Tavern and Dining Room announced Wednesday that it will shut down in Thalia Hall at the end of dinner service on New Year’s Eve. A public notice on the window shows a request to build a ‘two-story addition and outdoor cafe.’
By Erica Thompson
 