Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Five Chicago restaurants receive 2023 Bib Gourmand recognition

The awards from the Michelin Guide recognize restaurants that “offer a three-course meal at a reasonable price.”

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
The cuisine at Union restaurant has earned the Chicago eatery a 2023 Bib Gourmand award from the Michelin Guide.

Clayton Hauck

Chicago’s restaurant community has five reasons to celebrate today, as the Michelin Guide announced its 2023 recipients of Bib Gourmands in the Windy City.

Also announced were 11 Bib Gourmand awardees in New York and two in Washington, D.C.

The awards recognize restaurants that “offer a three-course meal at a reasonable price.”

Chicago is currently home to 47 Bib Gourmand eateries.

“A tasty dish at an excellent value makes for a meal that really hits the spot. Our inspectors enjoyed these restaurants thoroughly,” said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the Micheline Guides.

According to Michelin, Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a “simpler style of cooking, which is recognizable and easy-to-eat.”

This year’s awardees, along with some of the comments by the anonymous Michelin “inspectors” who dine at restaurants across the globe as part of their work to determine who will receive the prestigious honor, include:

Boonie’s

(officially added to the Michelin Guide Chicago in October, 4337. N. Western, Lincoln Square, boonifoods.com; Filipino cuisine):

“This rice is the foundation of all things that are good at this homey restaurant that started out as a food stall. The crispy pork belly hash is an impressive starter that could very well double as an entrée.”

Cellar Door Provisions

Cellar Door Provisions in Chicago has been awarded a 2023 Bib Gourmand from the Michelin Guide.

David Raine

Cellar Door Provisions

(officially added to the Michelin Guide Chicago in October, 3025 W Diversey Ave., Logan Square; cellardoorprovisions.com; Mediterranean Cuisine)

“In a recently refreshed, breezy dining room, this is an honest restaurant with unfussy, no-nonsense cooking where the plates are warm, the seasoning is spot-on and the flavors are clear.’

Pompette

(1960 N. Damon, Bucktown/Wicker Park; pompettechicago.com; contemporary cuisine)

Pompette Restaurant is among the newest recipients of a Bib Gourmand in Chicago.

Pompette Restaurant is among the 2023 recipients of a Bib Gourmand in Chicago.

Reilly Drew

“It’s the kind of place you could come all day, every day, and never tire of the selection. Why? The menu, for starters. It’s seasonal with an ever-changing rotation of signature dishes.”

Union

(2202 N. California, Logan Square; unionlogansquare.com; American cuisine)

“Building on the success of next-door Lardon, the same team now aims to capture the dinner crowd with this handsome gastropub. The menu balances comfort with creativity. Fried cheese curds and lamb meatballs are easy crowd-pleasers, and every table has at least one cheeseburger.”

Yao Yao

(officially added to the Michelin Guide Chicago in October; 230 West Cermak Rd., Chinatown; yaoyaochicago.com; Chinese cuisine)

“Yao Yao pickled fish is the signature dish here. Fiery and potent, this plate delivers a one-two punch with a funky seafood quality and the sharp tang of sour greens.”

