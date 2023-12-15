Travis Scott Chicago concert postponed just hours before show time

Just hours before Travis Scott was scheduled to take the stage at the United Center in Chicago for a sold-out show, word came that the event was postponed.
The venue’s social media accounts issued a brief statement announcing the postponement and that tickets would be honored for a future date. Ticketholders will be notified via email with further details as they become available. A spokesperson for Live Nation said refunds may also be requested once the new date is announced.
On Thursday, Scott was a Day 1 scheduled headliner for the Soundstorm 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which perhaps played a role in his availability for the Chicago gig.
Travis Scott's show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed.— United Center (@UnitedCenter) December 15, 2023
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced.
More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available. pic.twitter.com/tdtBUcMfk5
Scott is touring in support of his just-released “Utopia” album.
There was no comment from Scott about the cancellation on his social media accounts as of Friday evening.
Scott is scheduled for a Jan. 22 show at the United Center. No word on whether a second night will be added to that tour stop as a makeup for tonight’s concert.