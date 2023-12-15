The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Travis Scott Chicago concert postponed just hours before show time

Tickets will be honored at a future Chicago date.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Travis Scott performs during Sinan Tuna’s Art Basel Party on December 7, in Miami. His concert Friday night at Chicago’s United Center was postponed.

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Just hours before Travis Scott was scheduled to take the stage at the United Center in Chicago for a sold-out show, word came that the event was postponed.

The venue’s social media accounts issued a brief statement announcing the postponement and that tickets would be honored for a future date. Ticketholders will be notified via email with further details as they become available. A spokesperson for Live Nation said refunds may also be requested once the new date is announced.

On Thursday, Scott was a Day 1 scheduled headliner for the Soundstorm 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which perhaps played a role in his availability for the Chicago gig.

Scott is touring in support of his just-released “Utopia” album.

There was no comment from Scott about the cancellation on his social media accounts as of Friday evening.

Scott is scheduled for a Jan. 22 show at the United Center. No word on whether a second night will be added to that tour stop as a makeup for tonight’s concert.

