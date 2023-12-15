Travis Scott Chicago concert postponed just hours before show time

Just hours before Travis Scott was scheduled to take the stage at the United Center in Chicago for a sold-out show, word came that the event was postponed.

The venue’s social media accounts issued a brief statement announcing the postponement and that tickets would be honored for a future date. Ticketholders will be notified via email with further details as they become available. A spokesperson for Live Nation said refunds may also be requested once the new date is announced.

On Thursday, Scott was a Day 1 scheduled headliner for the Soundstorm 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which perhaps played a role in his availability for the Chicago gig.

Travis Scott's show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed.



All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced.



More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available. pic.twitter.com/tdtBUcMfk5 — United Center (@UnitedCenter) December 15, 2023

Scott is touring in support of his just-released “Utopia” album.

There was no comment from Scott about the cancellation on his social media accounts as of Friday evening.

Scott is scheduled for a Jan. 22 show at the United Center. No word on whether a second night will be added to that tour stop as a makeup for tonight’s concert.

