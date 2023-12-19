The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Art Entertainment and Culture News

She bought a thrift shop vase for $3.99. It sold in Chicago for more than $100,000.

Jessica Vincent found a pristine vase made by a renowned Italian artist at a Goodwill in Virginia. The auction house said the artist was once “the top glass producer in the world.”

By  Phyllis Cha
   
SHARE She bought a thrift shop vase for $3.99. It sold in Chicago for more than $100,000.
Jessica Vincent holds a glass vase made by Carlo Scarpa.

Jessica Vincent hit the jackpot with her $3.99 purchase of a Carlo Scarpa vase in June.

Courtesy of Jessica Vincent

As the old saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Last week, one woman’s thrift shop vase became her bounty when a Chicago auction house sold it for more than $100,000.

While shopping at a Goodwill store in Hanover County, Virginia, in June, Jessica Vincent noticed a large glass vase with red and green spirals on it. She didn’t think much of it at first, but when she looked closer and realized the glass was iridescent, she knew she had to have it. She bought it for a paltry $3.99.

After doing some research, she eventually discovered the vase was a work of art and sold it through a Chicago auction house for $107,100. According to the Associated Press, she’ll receive about $83,500 from the purchase, while the auction house will get about $23,600.

She plans to use the money to renovate her 1930s farmhouse outside Lynchburg, Virginia.

“I just feel so blessed,” Vincent said. “It’s like winning the lottery to me.”

Vincent first realized how valuable the piece was when she posted on a Facebook page dedicated to Italian glass. Group members told her to contact Richard Wright, the owner and founder of the Wright auction house at 1440 W. Hubbard St. in West Town.

Wright has worked with Italian glass for 30 years.

Red and green vase by Carlo Scarpa

Courtesy of Rago/Wright

Wright said he received an email from Vincent and immediately asked to call her to get the backstory on the piece. It turned out that the vase was made of Murano glass and was designed by Carlo Scarpa, a Venetian architect who became well-known for using saturated color in glasswork. Scarpa glass is the most prized glass of the mid-20th century, he said.

“There are entire books on just Scarpa glass,” he said. “The Metropolitan Museum in New York did an exhibition on Carlo Scarpa glass. So, he’s really the top of this movement.”

Wright said the piece, had it been chipped, would have been worth less than $10,000 and may not have even sold. The fact that this extremely rare piece is in pristine condition was something like a miracle, Wright said.

“He’s the top glass producer in the world at that point, and it falls all the way down to Goodwill and then doesn’t get broken, doesn’t get scratched,” he said. “Nothing happens to it. Jessica just pops in and buys it on the shelf where other people were milling about.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Best cookbooks of 2023 — one foodie’s guide to seven must-haves
Dear Abby: Friends won’t get hearing aids, so we have to yell
Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023
Air Jordans made for Spike Lee and donated to Oregon shelter auctioned for nearly $51,000
Popular MeTV horror movie host Svengoolie brings on sidekicks (and possible successors)
Christkindlmarket souvenir mugs sold out at downtown Chicago, Aurora locations
The Latest
Quarterback Kyler Murray threw for one touchdown and rushed for another to lead the Cardinals to a 33-22 victory over the Bears in 2021 at Soldier Field.
Bears
No. 1 overall pick? Kyler Murray, Cardinals a cautionary tale for Bears
Murray was a hit as the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 — rookie of the year, two Pro Bowls and a playoff berth in his first three seasons. But two years later — after signing Murray to a five-year, $230.5 million contract — the Cards are 3-11 and 7-24 in the past two seasons.
By Mark Potash
 
Coby White
Bulls
Triple-double threat? The Bulls’ Coby White taking one step at a time
White has been stuffing the stat sheet lately, and not just with his scoring and three-point shooting. But the idea of becoming one of those few NBA guards that is actually a triple-double threat on a nightly basis has one big road block. His name is Nikola Vucevic.
By Joe Cowley
 
Aaron Rodgers
NFL
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers probably won’t return this season
Rodgers never firmly said he won’t play this season, but strongly indicated that is the case.
By Dennis Waszak Jr. | Associated Press
 
AdobeStock_235580666.jpeg
Taste
Best cookbooks of 2023 — one foodie’s guide to seven must-haves
Nerdette’s Greta Johnsen asked trusted food writer Alex Beggs for her picks. These are the seven new cookbooks she loved the best.
By WBEZ Staff
 
Darien Harris.
Metro/State
Prosecutors drop charges against man whose murder conviction was based on legally blind witness. ‘Best Christmas gift ever’
Darien Harris, 30, was convicted of murder in a fatal shooting at a Woodlawn gas station in 2011 and was sentenced to 76 years in prison.
By Mary Norkol
 