Phyllis Cha

The marquee for the James M. Nederlander Theatre is illuminated on Feb. 8, 2019. The name replaces that of the Oriental Theatre.
Theater
Downtown Chicago theater named one of the most haunted places in the world by Condé Nast
A fire that raged through the Iroquois Theatre in 1903, where the Nederlander Theatre now stands, killed 602 people.
The Perseid meteor cuts across Orion’s Belt in teh annual meteor shower as seen from Joshua Tree National Park in 1997. The Orionid meteor shower is set to peak and be most visible Oct. 21 and 22, experts say.
Technology
The Orionid meteor shower is peaking this weekend; here’s how to get a look
The Indiana Dunes, Illinois state parks or the city’s forest preserves offer the best views of the light show.
Metra is set to receive a $169.3 million federal grant to purchase battery-powered, zero-emission trainsets, according to a Metra news release.
Transportation
Metra to buy zero-emission, self-propelled rail cars with $169.3M federal grant
Metra may be able to retire its most polluting diesel trains earlier than it planned and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 567,000 tons, the transit agency says.
Chicago announced its first city-wide composting program Monday, with 15 drop-off locations for residents to help make the city greener, according to a news release.
Environment
Chicago announces first city-run composting program with 15 drop-off sites
Chris Sauve, deputy commissioner for sustainability and policy at DSS, said the plan for the food scrap drop-off was created after talks with officials in cities with similar programs
A worker with Chicago Water &amp; Fire Restoration removes garbage and destroyed objects from Suzy Donnelly’s basement in Berwyn, which flooded in July.
News
FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Riverdale for those hit by summer flooding, storms
Specialists will help victims apply for federal disaster assistance, learn how to make their property more disaster-resistant and answer questions.
Matt Butkus, son of Dick Butkus, raises his fist in memory of his dad at a bears tailgate in honor of former Bears linebacker Dick Butkus at Billy Goat Tavern at Navy Pier, Sunday, October 15, 2023. Family, friends and Bears fans celebrated the life of former Bears Linebacker Dick Butkus who died October 5, 2023 at the age of 80. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Chicago
Fans, friends, family celebrate the life and career of Dick Butkus: ‘He lit my fuse for football’
More than 100 Bears fans joined Matt Butkus, son of Dick Butkus, to celebrate his father’s life and career at the Billy Goat Tavern at Navy Pier on Sunday.
Flashing lights on a police vehicle
News
Skokie students’ bomb discussion on social media not a credible threat, police say
Two Niles North students talking online Thursday sparked a police investigation that found no threat to Skokie or the surrounding area.
Maison Des Champs, an anti-abortion activist, climbs the Accenture Tower without ropes Tuesday to raise money against abortion.
Chicago
Anti-abortion activist climbs Accenture Tower, gets arrested
Maison Des Champs, also called the “Pro-Life Spider-Man,” scaled 588-foot Accenture Tower Tuesday morning without a rope or protective equipment.
On The Route bicycle shop, 3144 N. Lincoln Ave.
Business
On the Route bike stores to close with owner hitting the road
Joanne McSweeney still hopes to sell the bicycle business before she heads to Mexico and Italy for some cycling of her own.
