Phyllis Cha
General assignment fellow
A fire that raged through the Iroquois Theatre in 1903, where the Nederlander Theatre now stands, killed 602 people.
The Indiana Dunes, Illinois state parks or the city’s forest preserves offer the best views of the light show.
Metra may be able to retire its most polluting diesel trains earlier than it planned and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 567,000 tons, the transit agency says.
Chris Sauve, deputy commissioner for sustainability and policy at DSS, said the plan for the food scrap drop-off was created after talks with officials in cities with similar programs
Specialists will help victims apply for federal disaster assistance, learn how to make their property more disaster-resistant and answer questions.
More than 100 Bears fans joined Matt Butkus, son of Dick Butkus, to celebrate his father’s life and career at the Billy Goat Tavern at Navy Pier on Sunday.
Two Niles North students talking online Thursday sparked a police investigation that found no threat to Skokie or the surrounding area.
Maison Des Champs, also called the “Pro-Life Spider-Man,” scaled 588-foot Accenture Tower Tuesday morning without a rope or protective equipment.
Joanne McSweeney still hopes to sell the bicycle business before she heads to Mexico and Italy for some cycling of her own.