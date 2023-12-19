IDNR extends the controlled pheasant hunting program for ‘23-24

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is extending the controlled pheasant hunting program for the 2023-24 season. Many of the sites are around the Chicago area.

The key note from the IDNR is this:

Some sites will be extended by one to two weeks in different areas of the state. Hunters should check the permit calendar on the controlled pheasant hunting website for permit availability. Sites with extended opportunities include: Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area, Will County Silver Springs State Park, Kendall County Iroquois County State Fish and Wildlife Area Kankakee River State Park, Kankakee County Moraine View State Park, McLean County Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Cass County Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park (Rend Lake), Franklin County Eldon Hazlet State Park (Carlyle Lake), Clinton County

Click here for details on the extension of the controlled pheasant hunting program.

Click here for permit calandar.

Permits are at online reservation system.