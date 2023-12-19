The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Outdoors Sports

IDNR extends the controlled pheasant hunting program for ‘23-24

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is extending the controlled pheasant hunting program for 2023-24.

By  Dale Bowman
   
File photo of Tom Matug’s dog Fredo showing interest in a pheasant bagged during a traditional Thanksgiving hunt at Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area.

Dale Bowman

The key note from the IDNR is this:

Some sites will be extended by one to two weeks in different areas of the state. Hunters should check the permit calendar on the controlled pheasant hunting website for permit availability. Sites with extended opportunities include:

Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area, Will County

Silver Springs State Park, Kendall County

Iroquois County State Fish and Wildlife Area

Kankakee River State Park, Kankakee County

Moraine View State Park, McLean County

Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Cass County

Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park (Rend Lake), Franklin County

Eldon Hazlet State Park (Carlyle Lake), Clinton County

Click here for details on the extension of the controlled pheasant hunting program.

Click here for permit calandar.

Permits are at  online reservation system.

