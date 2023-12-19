The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bar inside United Center pays homage to former Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz

Rocky’s Bar, where everything was done in memory of the former Blackhawks owner, opens its doors to fans Tuesday. The menu features classic cocktails like Old Fashioneds, Manhattans and Moscow mules and bar snacks such as black truffle fries, crispy prosciutto and mini hot dogs wrapped in puff pastry.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
Photos of Rocky Wirtz, former owner and chairman of the Blackhawks, line the wall at the Blackhawks at the newly unveiled Rocky’s Bar in honor of Rocky Wirtz at the United Center, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Rocky Wirtz’s favorite spot to watch Blackhawks games was in section 119 at the United Center.

Now, footsteps from Wirtz’s favorite spot, Rocky’s Bar opens to fans for the first time Tuesday, where everything from the food and drinks to the choice of music — a combination of jazz, Frank Sinatra and Fleetwood Mac — was done in memory of the former Blackhawks owner, who died in July after a brief illness.

The bar is located not far from a singular folding chair placed onto an enlarged hockey puck with a plaque that read “Rocky’s Seat” that was surrounded by red velvet rope in section 119.

Inside the bar, countless framed tributes to the former Blackhawks chairman and owner line the dark green walls as classics like Tony Bennett’s “I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plans” play in the background.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy the warm, welcome and inclusive space that we’ve created,” said Mel Muoio, senior director of design strategy.

The menu will feature cocktails like Old Fashioneds, Manhattans and Moscow mules and bar snacks such as black truffle fries, crispy prosciutto and mini hot dogs wrapped in puff pastries with sweet and spicy mustard on the side.

The softness of the puff pastry and warmth of the beef mini hot dog pairs well with the initial acidic punch of the sweet and spicy mustard.

“We’re excited to open another new space in the building that pays homage to a great man and someone who’s very special to this organization,” Scott Perez, United Center executive chef, said.

Muoio said the bar’s design pays homage to Wirtz’s impact inside and out of the Blackhawks organization while also celebrating “classic Chicago,” right down to the bar’s Daltile Keystone penny tile in a diamond floor pattern.

“We really wanted to celebrate not just the Blackhawks but the entirety of his life,” Muoio said. “We also wanted to celebrate his impact in the beverage business, his impact in real estate and also his personal love and aspirations.”

Generational photos of Wirtz from when he was a baby to his days with the Blackhawks were hung in oval-shaped frames throughout the bar.

One picture of Wirtz was embroidered with a blue flower pattern to represent his love for gardening. Another showed Wirtz laughing with then-president Barack Obama when he and the Blackhawks visited the White House after the team won the Stanley Cup in 2010 for the first time in 49 years.

Wirtz took control of the Blackhawks in 2007 after the death of his father, Bill Wirtz, and the team won Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015 during his tenure as owner.

“We’ve been thinking about ways to honor his legacy, bring his spirit to life, and you know, no better way than to build out a space that brings people together, that allows for good times, good cheer and very much carries on in the spirit and legacy of my dad,” Blackhawks Chairman Danny Wirtz said.

The bar is set to open for tonight’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Contributing: Isabel Funk

