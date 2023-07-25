The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz dies at 70

Prior to his death, Wirtz had served as chairman and principal owner of the Hawks since his father Bill’s death in 2007.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz dies at 70
Rocky Wirtz in 2018.

Rocky Wirtz, seen here in 2018, had served as Blackhawks chairman since 2007.

AP file photo

Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz has died, according to a source. He was 70.

Wirtz had served as principal owner and head of both the hockey franchise and the Wirtz Corporation — which includes the family’s liquor distribution company, Breakthru Beverage Group — since the death of his father, Bill, in 2007. Wirtz was also half-owner of the United Center alongside Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.

Under Wirtz’s watch, the Hawks’ brand grew enormously, starting with Wirtz’s decision to begin televising home games and continuing fueled by the on-ice success of three Stanley Cups.

Wirtz’s last public appearance came at Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson’s introductory press conference in March 2022, shortly after Wirtz came under fire for comments about the Hawks’ sexual-assault scandal during a February 2022 town-hall discussion.

Wirtz’s son, Danny, has served as the Hawks’ CEO since 2020 and as Breakthru’s president and vice chairman since 2016.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Arbitrator awards Blackhawks’ Philipp Kurashev new two-year contract
Ryan Donato ready to ‘fill whatever role necessary’ in Blackhawks’ forward lineup
Blackhawks sign Connor Bedard to entry-level contract on 18th birthday
Why Blackhawks relinquished Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews’ leadership but wanted Nick Foligno, Corey Perry’s leadership
Blackhawks prospect Oliver Moore’s work ethic makes him more than just a great skater
Corey Perry will mentor Blackhawks’ young players, just like he did with Canadiens, Lightning
The Latest
Adam Driver stands in his basement in the Austin neighborhood, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The Drivers’ basement, which doubled as a room, flooded in early July due to heavy rainfall. They have not finished cleaning or repairing the basement, and parts of it are covered in mold. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
News
Mayor Brandon Johnson tours West Side flood damage as FEMA begins assessment
The federal agency’s review is the first step in getting a disaster proclamation and funds for repairs after a July 2 storm dumped 9 inches of rain in the Chicago area.
By David Struett
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
Crime
3 men wounded in Uptown shooting
The men were near a sidewalk in the 4500 block of North Broadway Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said. They are hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tim Anderson of the White Sox drives in a run with a single against the Braves on July 16, 2023 in Atlanta. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox’ Tim Anderson rolls with trade rumors: “It’s out of my control”
It’s not a matter of if the White Sox will trade anyone of significance before the Aug. 1 deadline but how many players.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol watches his team against the New York Mets Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. (AP)
White Sox
“I’m disappointed. This is on me,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says
White Sox are 19 games below .500 entering crosstown series with Cubs
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cartel_CST_011412.jpg
El Chapo
Top lieutenant for drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ gets more than 19 years in federal prison
Felipe Cabrera Sarabia, known as “The Engineer,” had pleaded guilty to a single count in a sweeping indictment that targeted the top hierarchy of the Sinaloa Cartel.
By Andy Grimm
 