Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz dies at 70

Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz has died, according to a source. He was 70.

Wirtz had served as principal owner and head of both the hockey franchise and the Wirtz Corporation — which includes the family’s liquor distribution company, Breakthru Beverage Group — since the death of his father, Bill, in 2007. Wirtz was also half-owner of the United Center alongside Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.

Under Wirtz’s watch, the Hawks’ brand grew enormously, starting with Wirtz’s decision to begin televising home games and continuing fueled by the on-ice success of three Stanley Cups.

Wirtz’s last public appearance came at Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson’s introductory press conference in March 2022, shortly after Wirtz came under fire for comments about the Hawks’ sexual-assault scandal during a February 2022 town-hall discussion.

Wirtz’s son, Danny, has served as the Hawks’ CEO since 2020 and as Breakthru’s president and vice chairman since 2016.

This story will be updated.

