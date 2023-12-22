The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 22, 2023
Flanked by family members and attorneys, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion, Thursday, Dec. 21.

Flanked by family members and attorneys, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion, Thursday, Dec. 21.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 12 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

A 5-year-old boy died after living in a crowded migrant shelter in Pilsen, the Blackhawks unveiled Rocky’s Bar at the United Center, and former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) was found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Picture Chicago: 12 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
SHARE Picture Chicago: 12 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) gives Anthony Weston, who is with Streetwise, $2 as he walks to the Everett M. Dirksen Courthouse with his wife Anne Burke, who is the former chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court, to hear the verdict on his case, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. He was found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times.

Former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) gives Anthony Weston, who is with Streetwise, $2 as he walks to the Dirksen Federal Courthouse with his wife Anne Burke to hear the verdict on his case, Thursday, Dec. 21. He was eventually found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Morris Pasqual speaks with reporters at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) was found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion, Thursday, Dec. 21.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Morris Pasqual speaks with reporters at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) was found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion, Thursday, Dec. 21.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ex-Alderman Ed Burke, right, walks towards his West Elsdon home after being found guilty in a federal corruption trial, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Former Ald. Edward Burke (14th), right, walks behind his wife Anne Burke into their West Elsdon neighborhood home after being found guilty in a federal corruption trial, Thursday, Dec. 21.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A woman carries a child outside the migrant shelter at 2241 S. Halsted St. in Pilsen, Tuesday, Dec. 19. A five-year-old migrant that was living at the shelter died Sunday from an illness.

A woman carries a child outside the migrant shelter at 2241 S. Halsted St. in Pilsen, Tuesday, Dec. 19. A five-year-old migrant that was living at the shelter died Sunday from an illness.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Dr. Han Yu Stephanie Liou sits at her desk at Alivio Medical Center at 966 W. 21st St. in Pilsen, Tuesday, Dec. 19. A five-year-old migrant child that was living at the shelter died Sunday from an illness.

Dr. Han Yu Stephanie Liou sits at her desk at Alivio Medical Center at 966 W. 21st St. in Pilsen, Tuesday, Dec. 19. A five-year-old migrant child that was living at the shelter died Sunday from an illness.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Darien Harris (center) flanked by his mother Nakesha Harris (left) and his lawyer walk past the gate of Cook County Jail after prosecutors dropped charges on Harris for a fatal shooting in 2011 in a Woodlawn gas station he was convicted for and was serving a 76 year long sentence, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Darien Harris (center) walks with his mother Nakesha Harris (left) and his lawyer out of Cook County Jail after prosecutors dropped charges on Harris for a fatal shooting in 2011 in a Woodlawn gas station, for which he was serving a 76-year sentence, Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Elias Gonzalez and Jemma Warren pose for a tintype portrait Saturday during Renegade Craft fair.

Elias Gonzalez and Jemma Warren pose for a tintype portrait during the Renegade Craft fair, which features creative small businesses, at Morgan Manufacturing in the West Town neighborhood, Saturday, Dec. 16.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Michael Thiry kisses his husband Nathaniel Washington in their Pilsen apartment, Wednesday, Dec. 20. Thiry, who is Catholic, has been attending service at Saint Sabina Catholic Church with his Baptist husband, and they are excited that they’ll be getting an official blessing from Rev. Michael Pfleger next year.

Michael Thiry kisses his husband Nathaniel Washington in their Pilsen apartment, Wednesday, Dec. 20. Thiry, who is Catholic, has been attending service at Saint Sabina Catholic Church with his Baptist husband, and they are excited that they’ll be getting an official blessing from Rev. Michael Pfleger next year.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A photo of a beagle on the wall at The Blackhawks newly-unveiled Rocky’s Bar in honor of Rocky Wirtz, former owner and chairman of the Blackhawks, at the United Center, Tuesday, Dec. 19.

A photo of a beagle on the wall at The Blackhawks newly-unveiled Rocky’s Bar in honor of Rocky Wirtz, former owner and chairman of the Blackhawks, at the United Center, Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photos of Rocky Wirtz, former owner and chairman of the Blackhawks, line the wall at the newly-unveiled Rocky’s Bar in honor of Rocky Wirtz at the United Center, Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Photos of Rocky Wirtz, former owner and chairman of the Blackhawks, line the wall at the newly-unveiled Rocky’s Bar in honor of Rocky Wirtz at the United Center, Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Rick Garcia the founder of Equality Illinois stands inside St. Peter’s Catholic Church in The Loop, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Garcia says that it’s a “new day” after hearing news of Pope Francis formally approving allowing priests to bless same-sex couples.

Rick Garcia the founder of Equality Illinois stands inside St. Peter’s Catholic Church in The Loop, Monday, Dec. 18. Garcia says that it’s a “new day” after hearing news of Pope Francis formally approving allowing priests to bless same-sex couples.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police Reform
Police oversight agency recommends firing four Chicago cops tied to corrupt former sergeant
News
Illinois’ license plate ‘Naughty List’ highlights 2023’s most obscene, rejected requests
Music
Federal court revives child sexual exploitation lawsuit against Nirvana over ‘Nevermind’ naked baby album cover
View More Stories In News
The Latest
A ComEd utility worker works in front of caution tape.
Columnists
The fight over public utility rate hikes in Illinois is far from over
Organized labor and the business community are demanding far more robust infrastructure spending, while the governor’s people point to very real cost considerations for consumers.
By Rich Miller
 
Katie Cox, a pregnant Texas resident, holds her right hand on her belly.
Columnists
Texas abortion case defies logic, and compassion
Kate Cox had to flee the state to secure a legal abortion that could possibly save her life. These situations will continue as long as it’s politicians, “activists” and judges making the calls instead of women and their doctors.
By Gene Lyons
 
Removal of woody brush and invasives around bunkers will be part of the newest restoration project at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Granted, nothing middling about this move at Midewin
Openlands and The Wetlands Initiative received a $1.5 million grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation through the America the Beautiful Challenge to restore and expand 1,321 acres of grassland habitat across Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.
By Dale Bowman
 
A crowd of travelers wait to go through security check point at O’Hare International Airport.
Other Views
Flying from O’Hare during the holidays? Take note of these traveling tips to ease your stress
Don’t let the quirks of O’Hare or one of the airlines get to you. Look for someone wearing a blue vest, a Travelers Aid Chicago volunteer, to get help.
By Jon Ziomek
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I don’t trust guy at my wife’s work who texts her a lot
They go back and forth about non-work subjects like his love life, but she swears to her husband there’s nothing going on between them.
By Abigail Van Buren
 