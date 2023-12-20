The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

The Rev. Pfleger plans to bless same-sex couple following pope’s declaration

For the people upset with the change in Vatican policy, the pastor at St. Sabina on the South Side said blessings for same-sex couples are a recognition of people’s humanity.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE The Rev. Pfleger plans to bless same-sex couple following pope’s declaration
The Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church plans to bless a same-sex couple from his congregation. Pope Francis this week signaled a change in Vatican policy.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church plans to bless a same-sex couple from his congregation. Pope Francis this week signaled a change in Vatican policy.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times (file)

When Pope Francis announced Monday that priests can now bless same-sex couples, it was difficult say when the first blessings would happen.

But the Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church has already received a blessing request for a same-sex couple, and he plans to hold it early in the New Year.

“Why would it be too early? It should be a smooth transition. Let’s not make a big deal of it,” Pfleger said Wednesday.

Cardinal Blase Cupich on Monday welcomed the Pope’s declaration but emphasized in a long statement that blessings must not resemble marriage ceremonies or be confused with them. The Catholic Church still opposes same-sex unions.

For the people upset with the change, Pfleger said blessings for same-sex couples are a recognition of people’s humanity.

“Some of the same people who say we shouldn’t be doing this get their pets blessed — their statues, medals and objects — but are upset with the blessings of human beings. It’s just saddening,” Pfleger said.

Pfleger, an activist priest who’s led the Auburn Gresham church since 1981, said he was “very pleased” with Francis’ announcement about blessings.

“I think it’s long overdue,” he said. He’s heard “very positive” reactions from within his congregation.

A day after the pope’s announcement, a same-sex couple in Pfleger’s congregation reached out to him for a blessing.

“I asked him if this is something he’d be willing to do. He said he’d be honored,” said Michael Thiry, who is legally married to Nate Washington.

The couple hasn’t set a date yet, and they don’t know what the blessing will look like, but Francis’ document leaves a lot of that to be decided by individual priests.

Thiry and Washington have been attending St. Sabina for a year and a half and said they were drawn to the church because of Pfleger.

“He’s important to us,” Washington said. “He is truly a man of God.”

Over the years, Pfleger has feuded with the Archdiocese of Chicago but has managed to keep his post at one of the largest African American churches in the city.

The archdiocese suspended him for disobedience in 2008 after he mocked Hillary Clinton from the pulpit when she ran for president against his friend, Barack Obama.

He’s also survived two suspensions when the church investigated decades-old sex-abuse allegations that were ruled unfounded.

But for Pfleger, church ought to be the one place where people are welcome “no matter what their history has been.”

“Let’s face it, in any of our congregations we have gay and lesbian [members], we have people who’ve had abortions, been to jail,” he said. “Why are we trying to point out what we dislike about somebody instead of just loving each other? The Bible says we can’t love God if we don’t love our brothers and sisters.”

Pfleger has seen the church open up under Francis’ tenure. “I think he’s brought in humanity, a spirit of love and also a voice for justice,” he said.

He’s also seen intense resistance from conservative members. Those same people who once called Pfleger a dissenter for defying church stances, such as holding contrary views about abortion, now find themselves at odds with Francis, he said.

“I’d have people tell me, ‘You need to do what the pope says.’ Until now, we have a pope that says what people don’t like,” Pfleger said. “It’s just funny. When they have a pope who says what they like, then you need to follow it through. But if not, then they’re wrong. So much for allegiance to the pope.”

Despite the hypocrisy Pfleger sees, he’s still happy with Francis’ action.

The Vatican says gays should be treated with dignity and respect but that homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered.”

Francis hasn’t changed that teaching, but he has spent much of his 10-year pontificate offering a more welcoming attitude to LGBTQ+ Catholics.

The Vatican statement Monday marked a new step in Francis’ campaign, explicitly authorizing priests to offer non-sacramental blessings to same-sex couples.

The blessings must in no way resemble a wedding, which the church teaches can only happen between a man and woman.

“I think it’s a good step forward and one of many I hope he makes,” Pfleger said.

Related
Related

Contributing: Associated Press

Next Up In News
Texas governor sends migrants by private plane to Chicago
Animal shelters overcrowded with pets from families facing economic, housing woes
Patrick Butler, Chicago journalist and author, dies at 83
Man who helped save life of overdose victim sparks program offering free naloxone at West Side gas stations
Chicago may get a ‘moist’ Christmas, but snow unlikely: forecast calls for rain, temps in the 50s
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
The Latest
A traveler reacts as she sees hundreds of asylum-seekers near O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 2 on Oct. 3, 2023. Hundreds of asylum-seekers are once again waiting for shelter at O’Hare as the Texas governor sent at least 100 migrants by chartered plane this week.&nbsp;
Immigration
Texas governor sends migrants by private plane to Chicago
After landing at O’Hare, officials say two people who flew with the plane fled in an Uber. The Texas governor’s office took credit for the flight, saying they’re expanding efforts to send migrants to the city.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
A U.S. Postal Service truck.
Letters to the Editor
You want postal police on delivery beats? No way.
What makes you believe that putting federal police in local communities where they don’t know anybody, can’t enforce local laws and have a narrowly focused goal of protecting only a few persons will help?
By Letters to the Editor
 
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Bears
Bears’ rising defense searching for killer instinct
Whether it’s coaching, execution, attention to detail or mental toughness, the Bears’ defense won’t reach the next level until it learns how to consistently finish.
By Mark Potash
 
Kaine plays in an office where he is housed because of overcrowding at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. Photo taken Nov. 30, 2023.
Nation/World
Animal shelters overcrowded with pets from families facing economic, housing woes
Shelter operators are in crisis mode as they try to reduce the kennel crush. The issue is sometimes blamed on owners abandoning “pandemic puppies” purchased during the COVID lockdowns. Others points to economic factors such as higher pet care costs and housing insecurity.
By Associated Press
 
IMG_0102.jpg
Obituaries
Patrick Butler, Chicago journalist and author, dies at 83
Mr. Butler said he “was baptized” into the news business after he came under fire while reporting on the riots after the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
By Mitch Dudek
 