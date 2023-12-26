The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
City Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza is deeply flawed

The Committee on Health and Human Relations voted on a one-sided resolution, Ald. Debra Silverstein writes. The council must also advocate for the release of hostages and condemn the violence against Israeli citizens.

By  Debra Silverstein
   
Ald. Jessica Fuentes speaks into a microphone about the crisis in Gaza during a City Council Committee on Health and Human Relations meeting&nbsp;Dec. 18.

Ald. Jessica Fuentes (26th) speaks about the crisis in Gaza during a City Council Committee on Health and Human Relations meeting Dec. 18. The committee voted to recommend the resolution to the full City Council in January.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

You may not be surprised to learn that the most progressive body in the Chicago City Council recently voted against Israel. The Committee on Health and Human Relations unanimously supported a one-sided resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza but failed to demand the release of the Israeli hostages or condemn Hamas for the terrorist attack that started the war.

Unfortunately, this is not unique to Chicago. The world’s only Jewish state has long been the source of a glaring double standard. The Red Cross has advocated tirelessly for humanitarian aid in Gaza but declined to render assistance to the innocent Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas.

UN Women has fought for female empowerment across the world but delayed and equivocated when it came to condemning the mass rape and sexual violence perpetrated against Israeli women.

Last year, the United Nations approved 15 anti-Israel resolutions, compared with only 13 resolutions criticizing other countries. Israel — a tiny country about the size of New Jersey — apparently has caused more trouble in the world than Russia, North Korea, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria and Iran combined.

This double standard plays out every day around the world, and now it has its turn right here in Chicago. Over a marathon two-hour committee meeting, Chairperson Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez introduced no less than seven “expert witnesses” to deliver a one-sided narrative. Not a single witness was called to speak up in Israel’s defense or to acknowledge the rape, murder and violence perpetrated against the Jewish people on Oct. 7.

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd) speaks into a microphone about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza during a City Council Committee on Health and Human Relations meeting Dec. 18.

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd) speaks about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza during a City Council Committee on Health and Human Relations meeting Dec. 18.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza deserve to live in peace. You are not going to hear a single member of the Chicago City Council disagree with that. They need food, medicine, fuel, self-determination and safety.

But they will never achieve any of that while Hamas steals their humanitarian aid, embeds its terrorist tunnels and weapons in schools, hospitals, mosques and churches, and purposely uses the civilian population of Gaza as human shields.

Point blame at Hamas

The toll this war has had on civilians on both sides of the conflict is truly tragic, but the blame lies squarely at the feet of Hamas. On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and taking at least 236 people hostage. Witness reports and forensic evidence of the attack paint a scene of brutality, depravity, rape, horrific sexual violence and mutilation carried out against a civilian population.

The kidnapped included babies, children, women and the elderly. In one example, the entire Bibas family was kidnapped, including 11-month-old Kfir, 4-year-old Ariel, father Yarden and mother Shiri. The family is still missing in Gaza, in violation of an earlier cease-fire in which Hamas pledged to release all women and children held in captivity.

Released hostages have described abuse, starvation and psychological terror against innocent Israelis held in captivity. Hamas still refuses the International Red Cross access to the hostages and denies the hostages their right to vital medical care.

This City Council is the most progressive in Chicago’s history. As a member, I have proudly supported women’s rights, worker’s rights and immigrant rights. Is it too much to ask for them to also support the rights of Jews to live without fear of rocket attack or terrorist infiltration?

A one-sided cease-fire resolution allows Hamas to keep the hostages as prisoners, enables them to plan future attacks against Israel and strengthens the terrorist organization’s crushing grip over the innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip.

I call on the Chicago City Council and the members of the Committee on Health and Human Relations to work toward true peace in the Middle East: advocate strongly for the release of the hostages in Gaza, condemn the violence and rape perpetrated against Israeli citizens, and call for the end of Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure and for the freedom of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Ald. Debra Silverstein represents the 50th Ward in the City Council and is the council’s only Jewish alderperson.

