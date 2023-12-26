Chicago fishing: Yes, lakefront perch and still waiting for ice

The December mantra—lakefront perch and waiting on ice—continue to lead the sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Arden Katz texted the photo at the top from the North Slip (85th Street).

LAKEFRONT PERCH

Katz said at 85th on Monday, he caught seven perch on his first seven casts at sunrise, then was blanked for an hour and half; so they moved to 89th and caught perch with Mini-Mites and spikes. Guy next to him outfished him using fluorocarbon line and tiny Keitechs.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning Dale, Perch fishing still the hot topic.Navy Pier and the 85th area has been mostly good, its the timing that has been the key factor in catching. Some days they are early other days they bite later but hey, those who are true perch anglers know this is how perch tend to do it. Other than Diversey harbor which has been pretty good for perch I haven’t heard about the other harbors.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Some perch being caught still north of Gary light in 55 to 60ft of water. Please if you catch a perch that deep keep it. Catching them that deep they do not survive throwing them back. Navy pier has been hit or miss. Some customers I’ve talked to seem to do best as the sun goes down. 87th street slip has been packed with fishermen and some days good and some days super slow. Boat fisherman fishing 106th street and farther up the river have been doing ok moving around a lot.

He’s absolutely right about that of releasing perch caught from deep water.

NOTE ON CHICAGO PASSES

The Northerly Island Visitor Center remains closed, but, beginning Dec. 28, parking passes or pier passes may be bought Thursdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Lincoln Park Cultural Center, 2045 N. Lincoln Park West in Lincoln Park (credit card only, street parking only) I suggest emailing fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com with questions. Since Park Bait closed for the winter, Stacey Greene-Fenlon said she would be willing to provide passes (cash only) if you contact her on social media.

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) are for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors.

The park district pier passes ($10 for the season) allow legal access to select piers at Jackson Park, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors.

AUGER SHARPENING

For the 24th year, Fran Connelly is sharpening of auger blades. Find “Ice Auger Sharpening” on Facebook or drop off blades at either Lee’s Bait & Tackle (Elk Grove Village or Carol Stream).

NAVY PIER ANGLING

The north side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. Discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, beginning at 5 a.m.; must be out by 10 a.m. for the discount. Click here to prepay for the discounted tickets.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

AREA LAKES

Ken “Husker” O’Malley holds a bluegill caught over the long Christmas weekend. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Here’s a recap of the last couple days Christmas Eve edition. It’s amazing that a year ago today temps were near zero and I was drilling holes. Not today with highs in the 50’s! The focus was areas of current with all the rain lately. In-flows and springs had bluegill, crappie, and a few bass stacked up in those areas with slightly warmer water temps. With the very cloudy water, I decided to switch back to plastics. The bait of choice was a Wiggleyourworm_fishing custom jig paired with a Wackem and Stackem Custom Baits micro split tail. Just picked these baits up this week. They are awesome and definitely going into the rotation come hard water season. The long rods will continue to do battle until Mother Nature brings some ice. TTYL Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Pete Lamar with a crappie caught from open water in the western suburbs. Provided

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, The attached image is likely the last freshwater fish of 2023. Caught over the weekend in a local pond during the warm rainy weather. It was strange to be fishing in late December with no gloves, no chopping holes in the ice, etc.

Rob Abouchar with his personal best yellow bass, caught over the long Christmas weekend on Island Lake. Provided

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and below, and this:

Hi Dale Happy Holidays! The gifts of the extended open water season kept on giving over the weekend. When the ice cleared for a third time i hit the bait store for a dozen large golden roach minnows. Saturday using a slip float split shot and a worm hook or kalins Google eye jig on the business end the bass were on the feed. I caught some of what i thought were the biggest bass of the year from island lake. That was untill sunday when i caught a couple more one of which was truly a giant of the season. When i netted it i was dumbfounded thinking is this the end of December...? The feedbag action continued with another chunky largemouth then my personal best yellow bass. I was down to the last minnow when the float plunged below violently. setting the hook on what I thought was a big catfish, the fish thrashed and made a run. The fish ran by the dock and i saw it was a toothy critter. I landed a nice 26 inch pike to end the Christmas eve bonanza. Not sure how the conditions had the fish feeding so aggressively but it was a full moon. On the music front a gig with midnight mile on the calendar for January 26 at main street outfitters in waucanda, the Bob Marley bash in February with hurricane reggae band and Gozortenplat in talks for a trip to Las Vegas to perform with Ray White of Frank Zappa fame. During the holiday break I’ll be working on some demos of original cuts for recording in the coming months. The gift of music keeps on giving and im giving thanks! Tight lines and good health! Rob

Rob Abuchar holds a largemouth bass caught over the long Christmas weekend from open water on Island Lake. Provided

And my Tuesday is made with the music report.

He added:

Unbelievable dock action over weekend

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Water levels are down, so be careful navigating and launching. No ice.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is closed through April 30, 2024.

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood, Heidecke and LaSalle are closed.

DOWNSTATE

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Open. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Randy Smith, Illinois River project director for The Nature Conservancy, emailed this year’s end overview:

I haven’t heard any good reports from bass anglers this year, but the folks chasing crappie and catfish have done well. Finding the old ditches that are now underwater and fishing the bottoms for catfish or the vertical sides for crappie seems to be the strategy.

SPRING LAKE:Through the end of Canada goose season, both boat launching and bank fishing is allowed after 1 p.m. The Sky Ranch Road ramp is open with boating allowed north of Sky Ranch Rd bridge and south down to the buoy markers and sign at Maple Island.

POWERTON:Bank fishing is open. Boat fishing reopens Feb. 15.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Pete Lamar emailed:

Hi Dale, . . . I also fished a Fox trib late last week. All the rain raised water levels only slightly and didn’t affect clarity at all. I didn’t get into the same numbers as the previous outing, but there was variety: smallmouth, bluegill and rock bass. I even had a sucker hooked long enough to get a good look at it.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay emailed last week:

Good morning fellas…..here is a little run-down on what is going on and what we hope will be going on here in the very near future As for the ice fishing….there is currently NO ice to be found in Door County other than in everyone’s cocktails as they daydream about 2 feet of solid ice and Whitefish dancing in their heads. So for now, fishermen are scratching their itch by sitting on some of the public docks Perch fishing, Pike fishing and casting for some Brown Trout. There has also been a handful of folks still taking their boats out and chasing around some Walleyes, Bass, Perch, Pike and even some open water Whitefish. We hope that Santa Claus will bring us some cold temperatures so we can get out on the ice in January Thanks, Lance LaVine Howie’s Tackle & Archery LLC 1309 Green Bay Rd Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 www.howiestackle.com P: (920)746-9916

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

Fishing Report – 12/25/2023 Mike Norris Big Green Lake: Anglers in boats are trolling crankbaits for walleyes early morning and from sunset into the night. Smallmouth bass are catchable on live suckers slow-trolled on primary break lines. Northern pike up to 40+ inches is a bonus. While the calendar usually extends into January before this lake freezes up, this is the first time in 15 years that I’ve seen all the boat launches ice-free this late in the year. It may be well into the first week of January before nighttime temperatures dip into the teens.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

SALMON SNAGGING: Snagging ends Sunday, Dec. 31.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

Staff at D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop said ice fishing is not expected for the holiday weekend; but boaters are still gettig out and catching walleye, particularly on Monona and Mendota.

MAZONIA

Fishing reopens Wednesday, Dec. 27, at both units. Any ice fishing is at your own risk.

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua said, with the rains and warmth, many lakes are down to to 4 to 5 inches of ice and shorelines are giving way. A guy was even muskie fishing open water on Trout on Christmas. Fishable ice in general is in danger. Fishable ice is not really expected again until the weekend at best. When you can get back on ice, it will be like a second early ice season. If plannng a weekend trip north, you should absolutely call first.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Christina Petrites at Stan’s Bait & Tackle Center in Hammond emailed:

Hi, Dale. I hope you had a wonderful holiday & happy new year coming up. Here’s what’s been happening in our neck of the woods lately. With the warm weather, fishing has been pretty good. Perch fishing at Gary lighthouse & the slips is good on both minnows perch pounders. Lake Trout are being caught off the the pier in Michigan City, and anglers are catching Steelhead off the piers further east around St. Joseph.

PORT WASHINGTON, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

Fishing Report – 12/25/2023 Mike Norris . . . Port Washington: Brown trout and rainbow trout are cruising within the harbor and out along the break wall during the day. The harbor is ice-free, and boaters and kayakers are doing better than the shore fishermen. Try casting crankbaits for both species.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz holds an undersized walleye caught by Jefferson Dam on the Rock River in Wisconsin. Provided

Arden Katz, who sent the photo above, said they are catching walleyes on small Keitech swmmbaits and flies on a three-way rig at Jefferson Dam, best at low light.

SHABBONA LAKE

Through January 31, winter site hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Boondocks is closed.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said a few perch beiing caught off the new hotel north of the mouth of the St. Joseph; steelhead are improving in the river.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WISCONSIN RIVER

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – 12/25/2023 Mike Norris . . . Wisconsin River (Nekoosa): The river is wide open, and the walleye bite is strong. Cast jig and plastic combos to current breaks, and when the sun comes out, vertical jig the deeper water adjacent to the break lines. The Wisconsin River at the Dells is a decent alternative, though you will go through many short walleyes there.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted: