The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

Chicago Skyway tolls increasing Jan. 1

The rate for two-axle vehicles on the 7.8-mile shortcut between Chicago and Indiana will rise from $6.60 to $7.20.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley, left, and Albert J. Wedeking, executive director of the Indiana Toll Road Commission, at the start of construction on the Chicago Skyway toll bridge at 105th and Indianapolis in 1956.

Chicago Sun-Times (file)

Motorists on the Chicago Skyway toll road will have to pay a little more when the clock strikes 12 on Jan. 1.

Beginning in 2024 the rate for two-axle vehicles — passenger vehicles and some light trucks — on the 7.8-mile shortcut from Chicago to Indiana will rise from $6.60 to $7.20, according to the Chicago Skyway website.

Screenshot_2023_12_26_145210.png

Current rates (above) and new rates (below) starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Chicago Skyway website

Fares for vehicles with more than two axles — such as semis or trucks towing trailers — are also increasing. Motorists can check the new fares for their type of vehicle on the Chicago Skyway website.

The roadway connects I-94 in Chicago to I-90 at the Indiana border and was built in 1958. Tolls have risen steadily since the city leased it to private operators in 2005. Cars paid $2 in 2004.

Last year, the Chicago Skyway was sold for the second time in seven years. Atlas Arteria Group, a worldwide toll road operator based in Australia, acquired two-thirds stake in the skyway.

