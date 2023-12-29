The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Barack Obama’s favorite songs of 2023 include Beyoncé, Shakira, Zach Bryan: See the list

Former President Barack Obama released his favorite music of 2023 on his social media accounts on Friday.

By  KiMi Robinson — USA Today Network
   
Barack Obama speaks during the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum at McCormick Place on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Chicago.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Former President Barack Obama is giving us insight into the songs that made it onto his playlists this year.

Obama released his favorite music of 2023 on his social media accounts on Friday and wrote, “Here are some of my favorite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out.”

The former president made sure to represent a variety of genres, from country and reggaetón to indie rock and electronic music, in the list of 28 tracks. Regional Mexican star Peso Pluma, who was recently named YouTube’s most-streamed artist of the year, made the cut, as well as Latin Grammys all-stars Karol G and Shakira. Chart-topping duo Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, who joined forces on “I Remember Everything,” also found their way onto Obama’s list.

Burna Boy and 21 Savage’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” as well as Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe (Remix)” celebrated their second mentions, as the tracks were also named in Obama’s summer songs list.

Barack Obama’s 2023 favorite songs of the year

  • “TQG” by Karol G and Shakira
  • “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
  • “Sprinter” by Dave and Central Cee
  • “Since I Have a Lover” by 6LACK
  • “Cobra” by Megan Thee Stallion
  • “Joiner” by Blondshell
  • “Midnight Gospel” by Alé Araya feat. Joseph Chilliams
  • “America Has a Problem” by Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar
  • “Water” by Tyla
  • “The Returner” by Allison Russell
  • “Unavailable” by Davido feat. Musa Keys
  • “My Love Mine All Mine” by Mitski
  • “Sittin’ on Top of the World” by Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
  • “Vampire Empire” by Big Thief
  • “Younger & Dumber” by Indigo De Souza
  • “Toxic Trait” by Stormzy feat. Fredo
  • “Where You Are” by John Summit and Hayla
  • “La Bebe (Remix)” by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma
  • “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét
  • “Cast Iron Skillet” by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
  • “WY@” Brent Faiyaz
  • “Amapiano” by Asake and Olamide
  • “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims
  • “Crazy Love” by Rita Wilson and Keith Urban
  • “Drink the River” by Gabe Lee
  • “Road To Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
  • “It Never Went Away” by Jon Batiste

“Me & U” by Tems
Some of the artists took note of Obama’s shoutout and commented on the former commander-in-chief’s post.

“Lemme see ur phone then,” rapper 6LACK wrote, while South African singer Tyla simply commented a heart emoji.

“I am wildly, deeply honoured,” Allison Russell wrote. “Thank you for listening and for sharing.”

Rita Wilson commented, “What a surprise to see my duet with Keith Urban Crazy Love on here. Thank you Pres. Obama!” She also re-posted the graphic on her own Instagram grid with the caption “CRAZY LOVE duet with @keithurban from my album Now & Forever Duets is on @barackobama playlist for 2023! This is a good thing to wake up to!”

