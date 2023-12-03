Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 8 PM to 10:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a bit of a tricky day. You’re in a playful mood and keen to have fun, socialize and enjoy sports outings. Fun activities with children might be on the menu. However, beware of power struggles with a partner or close friend that could mar happy times. Caution.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Relations with family members, especially females, will be positive. Nevertheless, some kind of ego battle or guilt trip might take place related to your health or a pet or your work. Don’t let this ruin your day. Be patient with others, but also be true to yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Short trips, conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors plus an eagerness to exchange gossip and information will create an upbeat energy for you. However, someone might be bossy or demanding. You might encounter guilt trips regarding kids or social choices. Stay calm.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will enjoy shopping today. You might also have an opportunity to boost your income or explore real estate opportunities or buy something beautiful for your home. Nevertheless, a family member might have their own personal agenda that clashes with yours. Use skillful means.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today offers playful opportunities to socialize and enjoy fun outings, including pleasant times with children. Do not let these opportunities for pleasure be marred by arguments or emotional clashes with others. What’s the point? Sidestep these difficulties so that you can enjoy your day.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Power struggles about money or possessions are likely. (These could relate to a parent or family.) Perhaps you’re coming on too strong? Don’t take the stance that “might is right” because you will regret it. Consider the feelings of everyone involved. Stay grounded and reasonable.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are the peacemaker because along with your social skills, you know how to read people. Today, however, you might be overcome by your emotions, which cause you to say and do things that you might regret. Don’t give in to these impulses. Be scrupulous. Think before you act.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Venus will soon enter your sign, making you diplomatic and charming. Meanwhile, you face difficulties with someone in authority, especially about a hidden agenda. Don’t be pushy. Put your cards on the table and be upfront. Tell it like it is.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Money issues or quarrels about a possession might create clashes with others, even though your ability to deal with people from other cultures and different backgrounds is excellent right now. Make a wise choice. Don’t give into emotional impulses. Keep your cool.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you have the support of others both practical and financial. Perhaps this is why you might find yourself at odds with someone in authority? Someone might make demands of you. Avoid these power struggles if possible because you don’t need it. (Who does?)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Don’t give in to a desire to convince others about your politics or religion to the point that you are pushy or insensitive. Why even go there? Lighten up. Today it’s best if you cooperate with others and let sleeping dogs lie. Incidentally, don’t let others do this to you, either.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Power struggles about shared property, inheritances or debt might arise. Fortunately, you look good in the eyes of others because the sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight. Because of this, you can deal with issues gracefully. Use patience and common sense.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Julianne Moore (1960) shares your birthday. You have progressive values. You are a curious person who seeks ways to improve things around you because you are a practical idealist. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s time to create solid foundations and take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important.

