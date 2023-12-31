The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
XFL-USFL merger complete with launch of new United Football League

The two leagues have operated independently in the past, competing for fans and television viewers.

By  USA Today Sports
   
The XFL and USFL will merge to become the UFL.

Will Newton/AP

There will be a new spring football league this year following Sunday’s official launch of the United Football League, a merger between the XFL and USFL.

The two leagues have operated independently in the past, competing for fans and television viewers. Under terms of the merger, former XFL president and CEO Russ Brandon will take over the same role with the UFL. Former USFL exec Darryl Johnston will lead the football operations department.

“The success of the USFL has proven that there’s a bright future for spring football,” Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks said in a statement. “The opportunity to bring together our two leagues — each with a commitment to advancing broadcast practices, rule innovations and the community — only furthers the potential of the United Football League and solidifies its spot on the sports calendar.” 

The UFL season will kick off on Saturday, March 30 with a clash between the 2023 XFL champion Arlington Renegades and the 2023 USFL champion Birmingham Stallions.

The league says additional details about team markets and football operations will be announced soon. 

The Latest
Matthew Dolkart and Hillary Catrow walk their dogs near Montrose Beach on Dec. 31, 2023.
Weather
Snow dusts Chicago on last day of the year
As of noon Sunday, nearly an inch of snow had fallen at O’Hare, and 0.2 inches were recorded at Midway.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Terry Taylor
Bulls
Bulls reserve Terry Taylor making hunting season tough on opposition
With Nikola Vucevic (groin) sidelined and Andre Drummond stepping in as the starting center, coach Billy Donovan needed a reserve to provide a spark off the bench. He may have found one in the undersized Taylor.
By Joe Cowley
 
Comedian Shecky Greene performs at the Mill Run Playhouse in Niles in 1976.
Obituaries
Shecky Greene, Las Vegas comedy star from Chicago, dies at 97
A gifted onstage improviser, Greene was revered by his peers and live audiences as one of the greatest stand-up acts of his generation.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Mount Prospect man charged with fatal stabbing at Des Plaines Burger King
Antonio Solorio, 42, was arrested outside of a family member’s home Friday afternoon in Streamwood and charged with first degree murder, according to Des Plaines police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Bears
Behind QB Justin Fields, Bears lead Falcons at halftime
Fields went 13-for-17 for 166 yards, one touchdown and a 126.1 passer rating and ran six times for 21 yards and a score.
By Patrick Finley
 