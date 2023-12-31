XFL-USFL merger complete with launch of new United Football League

There will be a new spring football league this year following Sunday’s official launch of the United Football League, a merger between the XFL and USFL.

The two leagues have operated independently in the past, competing for fans and television viewers. Under terms of the merger, former XFL president and CEO Russ Brandon will take over the same role with the UFL. Former USFL exec Darryl Johnston will lead the football operations department.

“The success of the USFL has proven that there’s a bright future for spring football,” Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks said in a statement. “The opportunity to bring together our two leagues — each with a commitment to advancing broadcast practices, rule innovations and the community — only furthers the potential of the United Football League and solidifies its spot on the sports calendar.”

The UFL season will kick off on Saturday, March 30 with a clash between the 2023 XFL champion Arlington Renegades and the 2023 USFL champion Birmingham Stallions.

The league says additional details about team markets and football operations will be announced soon.

