Affordable housing would get a boost with better zoning policies

As the Zoning Committee chair position sits vacant, Chicago faces a housing shortage that has left too many long-term residents without affordable homes, and too many newcomers without any options. This shortage isn’t inevitable – it’s a result of decades of ineffective zoning policy that has made it impossible to build enough homes.

It’s time to change that. Advocates are calling on the mayor to appoint a zoning chair who will champion common-sense reforms that will bring Chicago the affordable, healthy and vibrant neighborhoods people deserve. These reforms will not only address the housing shortage, but also address the climate crisis, create good-paying union jobs and support our neighborhood businesses.

For this vision to come to fruition, the mayor’s next zoning chair must prioritize the following key objectives:

Allow three-flats and accessory dwelling units citywide

Chicago’s iconic three-flats, arguably the backbone of our city’s character, are some of the city’s most attractive and affordable housing options. However, due to outdated zoning laws, these are illegal to build today in many neighborhoods where they are needed most. A renaissance in the construction of three-flats would address affordability, creating space for more residents who would patronize local businesses.

Simultaneously, legalizing accessory dwelling units (“granny flats”) would create a low-cost, sustainable housing option, diversifying housing choices for renters while also generating income for existing homeowners. ADUs already have majority support in the City Council, and it is time to get this done. These changes will enhance neighborhood diversity and inclusivity, encourage walkability and grow the customer base of neighborhood businesses, bringing more vibrancy to our neighborhoods.

Streamline zoning regulations

It’s also essential to cut through red tape, lower construction costs and deliver on the city’s commitment to transit-oriented development. Streamlining regulations would empower property owners and fuel sustainable growth. Measures such as fast-tracking permits and ensuring by-right approvals for housing proposals that adhere to city guidelines — or other predetermined, objective criteria — will help us tackle the housing shortage without compromising housing quality. We must ensure affordable developments do not get bogged down by unforeseen costs or prolonged timelines.

Promote transit-oriented development

Chicago could be a national leader in creating equitable development near public transit. We have one of the country’s most extensive transit systems, yet poor zoning around transit stops has hindered its potential, leading to longer commute times and more congestion. Eliminating parking requirements and encouraging housing development near current and future transit stops would ease this congestion, lower commuting costs, and contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions. This is particularly vital for the south and west sides, which have lacked transit-oriented development for decades.

Chicago’s identity as a vibrant and welcoming destination hinges on its ability to address the housing shortage that is a consequence of our outdated land-use policies, which have also contributed to our city’s notorious segregation and inequality. To thrive as a growing and flourishing city of neighborhoods, Chicago needs a zoning chair committed to building abundant and affordable housing for all Chicagoans, no matter the neighborhood.

Cities across the nation have already begun to take some of the steps listed above. Now, it is time for Chicago to follow suit. The decisions made by the next zoning chair will help shape Chicago’s future. Embracing a vision of abundant housing and enhanced access to transit will cultivate a more vibrant, inclusive and sustainable Chicago. Mayor Brandon Johnson must select a zoning chair who shares this forward-thinking vision and is dedicated to steering our city toward a brighter, more affordable and more sustainable future.

