Man, 23, slain in Little Village: CPD

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of man in the Little Village neighborhood early Monday.

The 23-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of South Drake Avenue when someone shot him in abdomen and leg about 3:30 a.m., police said.

He was found by police lying on the ground, unresponsive and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area 4 detectives are investigating.