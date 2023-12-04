The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man, 23, slain in Little Village: CPD

The unidentified man was in the 2800 block of South Drake Avenue when gunfire rang out, hitting him in the leg and abdomen early Monday.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of man in the Little Village neighborhood early Monday.

The 23-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of South Drake Avenue when someone shot him in abdomen and leg about 3:30 a.m., police said.

He was found by police lying on the ground, unresponsive and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

Crime
Motorist fatally shot in Austin
The man, 39, was in a car with four other men when he was shot in the 1700 block of North Lotus Street, police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend bails early on our trip, fails to pay for ticket
There’s no response to texts three months after the uncomfortable vacation.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Outdoors
Bucking the Thanksgiving trend for a buck steelhead on the Chicago lakefront
Philip Jordan sought a different path than perch fishing Thanksgiving on the Chicago lakefront. It paid off a steelhead.
By Dale Bowman
 
City Hall
What defines Pritzker-Johnson relationship so far? Tension
Don’t be fooled by the mayor’s winning smile and soaring, preacher’s son rhetoric, nor by the governor’s make-nice statements from the podium. There is real frustration and tension behind the scenes on both sides.
By Fran Spielman and Tina Sfondeles
 
Movies and TV
‘A Disturbance in the Force’: Amusing doc shows some love for awful ‘Star Wars Holiday Special’
There’s no defending the half-witted, scruffy-looking TV show that aired only once, but new movie gives the bomb some affection while putting it in context.
By Richard Roeper
 