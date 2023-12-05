The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Wingtips of two planes collide at O’Hare

GoJet Flight 4423 and SkyWest Flight 5433 were waiting for gate space when the wingtip of one aircraft struck the other on the runway about 7 p.m. No one was hurt.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Travelers experienced long wait times in customs at O’Hare Airport due to “enhanced screening” for coronavirus.

AP file photo

The wingtips of two planes collided as the planes were waiting on the tarmac for gates at O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday night.

GoJet Flight 4423 and SkyWest Flight 5433 were waiting for gate space at Terminal 2 about 7 p.m. when the wingtip of one aircraft struck the other, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Both planes taxied to their gates without issues, and passengers deplaned, the FAA said.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

The Chicago Department of Aviation did not immediately respond to a request for details.

In October, two airplanes struck a baggage cart at O’Hare.

