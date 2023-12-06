The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

Chicago’s Union Station to receive $93 million from U.S. for upgrades

The grant allotted is less than the $873 million the railroad sought and won’t address Amtrak’s wishlist of track improvements outside the station.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Chicago’s Union Station to receive $93 million from U.S. for upgrades
The Chicago Infrastructure Improvement Program aims for changes that would significantly benefit Amtrak and Metra travelers in and out of downtown — and across the country, given the city’s role as the nation’s rail hub.

Union Station will receive a $93 million federal grant to to expand platforms and make them complaint with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as upgrade ventilation systems.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times (file)

Chicago Union Station will get $93 million in federal funding for upgrades, but the grant total is far less than what officials had sought and doesn’t address Amtrak’s wishlist of track improvements outside the station.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, who had pushed for the Chicago Hub Improvement Project funding, announced the grant Wednesday.

The funding will expand platforms and make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as upgrade ventilation systems, Durbin and Duckworth said in a news release.

The station’s post office platforms, unused since 2005, will be repurposed for intercity travel for the station’s 120,000 weekly passengers.

Amtrak, which owns the station, said it won’t comment until the grant is officially announced Friday by the Federal Railroad Administration.

The $93 million grant is far less than the $873 million that Amtrak applied for. Combined with local funding sources, Amtrak’s plan costs $1.1 billion, and includes other projects like rerouting tracks south of the station.

The new grant doesn’t fund other Amtrak dream projects outside the station.

Related
Related

Amtrak wants to improve the St. Charles Air Line, an east-west rail link located at 16th Street, to let trains turn directly north into Union Station. Currently, trains using the line must head south then back into Union Station, a time-consuming maneuver.

Another proposed track improvement would let Amtrak trains from St. Louis and Texas travel into Chicago on the Metra Rock Island Line, speeding Metra commutes on the route.

Reactivating the post office platforms is important to improving station capacity, said Joseph Schwieterman, a DePaul University professor who studies public policy and transportation.

The grant “sets into motion what likely will evolve into a complete station overhaul,” he said. “But it’s only the beginning. This won’t be a quick fix, but this gets the ball rolling in an exciting way.”

Nearly 30 lawmakers led by Durbin and Duckworth wrote a letter in September pressing President Joe Biden to sign off on the funding.

Next Up In News
How to tip Chicago service workers the right way this holiday season
Johnson urged to ‘find solutions that work for the airlines’ to salvage O’Hare expansion
Elgin police officer charged with child pornography possession
Kim Foxx revamps Cook County wrongful conviction unit, names senior adviser as new head
Man’s body found hours after ‘horrific’ West Side fire left his mom, 2 cops injured
Want to fix American democracy? Tell us how.
The Latest
Lukas Reichel returned to the Blackhawks’ lineup Tuesday against the Predators.
Blackhawks
As Lukas Reichel resumes climbing Blackhawks’ lineup, he must ‘hold himself accountable’
After his healthy scratch Sunday, Reichel was reinserted in a fourth-line role Tuesday. He was better, albeit hardly dominant. He’ll have to play with more tenacity and confidence moving forward.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Bears
Luck? Skill? How the Bears are taking the ball away
The Bears talked about taking the ball away for two years. They’ve been living it for two games.
By Patrick Finley
 
Oswego East’s Mason Lockett (2) drives toward the basket against West Aurora.
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
James Webb, de 39 años, de Homewood, se ofrece a ser voluntario el sábado con amigos para decorar casas para Navidad durante el evento anual de My Block, My Hood, My City: “Sea parte de la luz.”
La Voz Chicago
Voluntarios decoran casas en varias calles del lado sur para la Navidad
Más de ocho millas de Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive en el lado sur se iluminaron con luces, inflables, adornos y coronas navideñas.
By Violet Miller
 
Ya sea por decisión propia o por fuerza, todos somos descendientes de personas que vienen de otro lugar.
La Voz Chicago
Chicago debe permanecer una ciudad santuario porque representa lo que somos
No importa su origen, abrazar el racismo, la xenofobia y el aislamiento trumpista no detendrá a la actual ola de solicitantes de asilo.
By Robert Peters
 