McDonald’s spinoff CosMc’s opening in Bolingbrook

A close encounter of the fast food kind?

McDonald’s is launching the first of its new concept restaurants dubbed CosMc’s in suburban Bolingbrook with a soft opening Friday.

The opening of the first location is part of a limited test, with a handful of additional restaurants planned in the coming months, the company said Wednesday.

The name for the new spinoff restaurant comes from CosMc, one of the chain’s obscure mascots from the ’80s — a robot-alien hybrid from outer space.

The beverage-focused restaurant will feature a range of specialty drinks like the S’mores Cold Brew, Tropical Spiceade, Churro Frappe and Blackberry Mint Green Tea.

Customers will also be able to customize their drinks with boba, energy or vitamin C shots and flavored syrups.

The outlets will also serve a small menu, including a few of the burger giant’s most well-known offerings such as McMuffins and McFlurrys “all designed to boost your mood into the stratosphere,” the company said. Other offerings include a Spicy Queso Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites and Pretzel Bites served with dipping sauces.

The restaurant is intended to be a “uniquely seamless digital and drive-thru experience” with dynamic menu boards and cashless payment devices, the company said.

McDonald’s plans to open 10 CosMc’s pilot locations by the end of 2024 in Texas.

